ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Shannon Abloh to Become CEO of Virgil Abloh Securities as She Seeks to Continue Late Husband’s Legacy

By Stephen Garner
Footwear News
Footwear News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35k4wj_0fh08pra00

Click here to read the full article.

Shannon Abloh is taking on a new role as she seeks to continue her late husband Virgil Abloh ’s legacy and creative initiatives around the world.

She will now serve as the CEO and managing director of Virgil Abloh Securities , a Virgil Abloh-founded creative corporation. Shannon Abloh will now lead the company and will be launching “a plethora of exciting initiatives and endeavors over the coming years, all of which Virgil Abloh laid the foundation,” the company’s chief operating officer Athiththan Selvendran said in a statement on Tuesday.

Selvendran also stated that the Virgil Abloh Securities portfolio will continue to consist of work in the disciplines and spheres of art, architecture, engineering, creative direction, artistic direction, industrial design, fashion design, music, film, writing and philanthropy.

What’s more, Selvendran said the company will also launch a new philanthropic institution, which will “continue Virgil Abloh’s philosophy and teachings to create pathways for greater equity and inclusion for diverse talents across creative industries.”

“Virgil Abloh Securities continues to hold Virgil’s teachings and creative insight in the highest regard,” Selvendran added. “The team at Virgil Abloh Securities consists of Virgil’s longstanding creative collaborators, and every project that moves forward will be entirely created with Virgil Abloh’s methodology. We are open to new projects, so please reach out with any opportunities that would be of interest.”

A formal statement from Shannon Abloh is expected to be released this summer where she will lay out her plans for the future of Virgil Abloh Securities.

Virgil Abloh, who was 41, died on Nov. 28 after a two-year battle with cancer. He had served as artistic director of Louis Vuitton’s menswear collections since 2018 and led his own streetwear brand Off-White since 2012.

In 2017, Abloh was awarded the Shoe of the Year at the 2017 FN Achievement Awards for the Air Jordan 1 from his “The Ten” collection. In his acceptance speech , the designer said his Nike “The Ten” lineup would not have been possible without his “intern spirit,” an ambitious and driven mindset that helped push him to accomplish new things. And it helped that throughout the process, Nike was game for almost anything, he added.

More from Footwear News

Comments / 0

Related
Footwear News

Louis Vuitton to Open an Exhibition for Virgil Abloh’s Nike Air Force 1s Collab Ahead of Official Launch

Click here to read the full article. Louis Vuitton is celebrating the launch of its collaborative Nike Air Force 1 collection designed by its late artistic director Virgil Abloh with a new exhibition. From May 20 through May 31, all 47 editions of the sneaker style imagined by Abloh will be exhibited in the showcase, dubbed “Louis Vuitton and Nike Air Force 1 by Virgil Abloh,” at the Greenpoint Terminal Warehouse in Brooklyn, NYC. Open to the public, the expansive showcase offers an in-depth view of the sneakers the late designer created in the summer of 2021 for Louis Vuitton’s spring/summer 2022...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Footwear News

Supreme and Nike’s Air Zoom Flight 95 Collection Is Dropping Soon

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Supreme has tapped longtime partner Nike for its latest sneaker collaboration. After previewing its forthcoming Shox Ride 2 collab in February, the legendary streetwear brand has announced on Instagram yesterday that it has joined forces with the sportswear brand for spring ’22 to deliver the Supreme x Nike Air Zoom Flight 95 collection before week’s end. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Supreme (@supremenewyork) The collaborative sneaker is offered in three...
APPAREL
Footwear News

Industry Moves: Zappos Hires Its First Chief Marketing Officer + More News

Click here to read the full article. Who’s in, who’s out, who’s been promoted and hired — FN covers all the industry changes in one place. Know of an executive on the move? Tell us at web@footwearnews.com. April 22, 2022: Zappos.com has named its first chief marketing officer in the company’s 23-year history. Ginny McCormick joined the e-commerce giant this week and brings extensive marketing experience in the toy industry. According to her LinkedIn profile, she most recently was marketing director of Worldwide Access Point at Amazon, but previously held leadership positions at Hasbro and Mattel. In her new role, Zappos...
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kylie Jenner
Person
Louis Vuitton
Person
Virgil Abloh
WWD

EXCLUSIVE: Louis Vuitton, Nike to Offer Virgil Abloh-designed Sneakers

Click here to read the full article. Louis Vuitton will showcase a piece of Virgil Abloh’s legacy in an exhibition dedicated to the late men’s artistic director’s long-anticipated collaboration project with Nike. The luxury fashion house next month will launch nine editions of the coveted Louis Vuitton and Nike “Air Force 1” by Abloh and is currently accepting preorders ahead of the shoe’s release. Prior to the launch, Vuitton is mounting an exhibition from May 20 through May 31 at Greenpoint Terminal Warehouse in New York City dedicated to the partnership, with Abloh’s recurring themes and touches serving as a backdrop...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
sneakernews.com

A Clean “Black/Metallic Silver” Finish Lands On The Nike Air Max Plus

While not the focal point of Nike Air Max technology’s 35th anniversary, the Nike Air Max Plus silhouette continues being a pivotal part of the brand’s roster of products. Recently, the 24-year-old sneaker design appeared in a clean “Black,” “Metallic Silver” and “White” colorway. Base layers consist of honeycomb-shaped mesh that indulge in the pair’s color trifecta via a compelling gradient. Palm tree-inspired TPU overlays also opt for the aforementioned color shift, as do the whale tail-shaped mid-foot shanks underfoot. Tuned Air and Air Max units keep things simple in “Black” and clear arrangements that contribute to the Air Max Plus‘ fresh, understated look.
APPAREL
Hypebae

Birkin Bags Inspire the Latest Women's Air Jordan

Jordan Brand took to Instagram to announce Isabelle Harrison of the Dallas Wings as the newest addition to their roster of athletes. In the post, Isabelle not-so-sneakily previews an upcoming Air Jordan 1 High silhouette in a familiar color scheme. The model’s orange, black and white make up is a...
DALLAS, TX
sneakernews.com

Air Jordan 4 SE “Black Canvas” Expected In August

With the Fall 2022 season right around the corner, Jordan Brand continues to prepare its Retro footwear product for the months of July, August, and September. Set for arrival in that middle month is an all-new Air Jordan 4 SE “Black Canvas” that comes attached with some key changes to the brand’s plans.
APPAREL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fashion Design
sneakernews.com

Jordan Brand Planning Another Take On A “6 Rings” Hybrid Sneaker

Out of Jordan Brand’s entire line-up, none can ever match up to the silhouette’s MJ himself wore, as they effectively symbolize a piece of history. Every subsequent Retro further passes down the legacy, all the while further celebrating icons like the Air Jordan 11 “Concord” and Air Jordan 1 “Bred” as well as the lore behind them.
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

Rich Green Animates The Latest Greyscale Nike Air Max 90 Terrascape

The Nike Air Max 90 Terrascape isn’t the wildest modification of Tinker Hatfield’s iconic design, but it’s one of the most important as it contributes to the company’s sustainability efforts. Recently, the trail-inspired iteration appeared in a mix of grey and green tones, with the latter...
APPAREL
The US Sun

Nike x Hello Kitty sneakers: Where can I buy them?

HELLO KITTY is a fictional character created by Japanese designer Yoko Shimizu. In 2022, Hello Kitty is teaming up with Nike once again to release a summer sneaker collaboration. Nike x Hello Kitty sneakers: Where can I buy them?. Dropping on May 27, 2022, the Hello Kitty x Nike sneakers...
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

The Nike Air Max 97 Delivers A Simple, Greyscale Look

The Nike Air Max 97, relative to its Tinker Hatfield designed counterpart, rarely ever receives much attention. But with a COMME des GARCONS collaboration dropping this Fall, we’ve started seeing much more in the way of general releases, which includes this newly-revealed greyscale colorway. Design-wise, not much is out...
APPAREL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Philanthropy
NewsBreak
Nike
Complex

Balenciaga’s New $1,850 Sneakers Come ‘Fully Destroyed’

Pre-distressed sneakers are nothing new in the fashion world—brands like Golden Goose, Gucci, and Maison Margiela have been criticized for selling dirty looking shoes at grossly marked up prices in the past. Even sportswear brands have dabbled in the trend, with pre-yellowed TPUs and DIY “vintage” customs becoming commonplace in recent years. But a new design from Balenciaga dials the soiled look to the extreme, and social media is predictably up in arms over the shoes.
APPAREL
Footwear News

Done Deals: Recurate Secures $14 Million in Funding as Resale Continues to Grow + More

Click here to read the full article. Catch all the latest news about footwear industry acquisitions, and licensing and distribution agreements here. Got a deal in the works? Tell us at web@footwearnews.com. May 16, 2022: Resale technology platform Recurate has secured $14 million in new Series A funding. This funding round was led by Jump Capital, and includes industry leaders Gradient Ventures, XRC Labs, Victress Capital, Revolution’s Rise of the Rest Fund, and AngelList Early-Stage Quant Fund, as well as executives from Brooks Brothers, Chubbies, and Klaviyo, among others. The new investment brings Recurate’s total funding to over $17.5 million. According...
ECONOMY
Footwear News

Cara Delevingne Goes Viral Helping Style Megan Thee Stallion’s Risky Dress on Billboard Music Awards Red Carpet 2022

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Cara Delevingne played multiple roles at the Billboard Music Awards last night. Supermodel, red carpet stylist, and most of all, Megan Thee Stallion superfan. While on the red carpet, Delevingne stood behind the superstar rapper advising her on how to pose to show off her custom gown until she eventually jumped into the shot to do it for her. The 29-year-old model lifted up Stallion’s brown and black train that draped behind her. For...
MUSIC
Footwear News

Snipes Taps Former Music Executive Rich Foster as Its Next Chief Marketing Officer

Click here to read the full article. Snipes has bolstered its executive team by hiring a former music executive as its next chief marketing officer. The retailer announced today that it has tapped Rich Foster to fill the role. Snipes said Foster will be tasked with overseeing marketing, community impact, creative innovation and social media initiatives in the position. Also, Snipes said Foster will be responsible for developing and executing creative marketing strategies that cement its leadership position in sneaker and streetwear with today’s young and culturally relevant consumer, and will work with its digital, retail and operations teams “to grow the...
BUSINESS
Footwear News

Footwear News

120K+
Followers
15K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

Footwear News is a leading shoe magazine bringing you the latest in shoe industry business, trends, runway and street fashion as well as key influencers.

 https://footwearnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy