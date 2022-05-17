ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

Fayetteville PD hires first full-time social worker

By C.C. McCandless
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MlLMd_0fh07pOr00

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — According to a social media post made on May 17, the Fayetteville Police Department has hired its first full-time social worker.

UA social work interns alleviate tasks for Springdale PD

The department hired Steven Greathouse, a recent graduate of the Master’s of Social Work program at the University of Arkansas. He has spent the past 16 months with the Fayetteville police as a social work intern, where he co-authored a $250,000 federal grant and collaborated with community agencies around Northwest Arkansas.

According to the department, Greathouse has work experience as an advisor for the Arkansas Division of Community Corrections, as well as direct care support for inpatient behavioral health. He is currently a certified alcohol and drug counselor with the Arkansas Substance Abuse Certification Board. Additionally, he is in the process of pursuing social work licensure from the Arkansas Social Work Licensing Board.

Fayetteville Police Department to add social workers to staff as part of DOJ grant

At the Fayetteville Police Department, the Lead Social Services Advocate will play “a critical role in the effort to reduce the number of calls to law enforcement, provide alternative crisis solutions to the community, and build linkages to needed community resources.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KNWA FOX24.

Comments / 1

Related
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

Activists voice concern of Wash. Co. jail expansion

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Arkansas Justice Reform Coalition filed a five year moratorium on the expansion of Benton and Washington county jails. This development follows the Washington County Sheriff’s decision to file for Arkansans to vote on the expansion. Washington County Sheriff Tim Helder said overcrowded jails has become more of a concern over the […]
WASHINGTON COUNTY, AR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fayetteville, AR
Government
City
Springdale, AR
Springdale, AR
Government
City
Fayetteville, AR
Local
Arkansas Government
State
Arkansas State
KTLO

Burrell Behavioral Health closing Arkansas locations, area schools to be affected

With the announcement this week that Burrell Behavioral Health, based in Springfield, is closing its four locations in Arkansas, several area schools are left without mental health services for their students. Burrell has locations in Mountain Home, Harrison, Springdale and Rogers. There are 17 employees in their Mountain Home office and 23 in Harrison.
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

Meet the candidates for State Senate District 31

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Three Republicans and one Democrat are running to represent District 31 in the Arkansas State Senate. Andrew Thompson, Paul Colvin, Jr. and State Rep. Clint Penzo are the Republican candidates. Springdale Pastor Andrew Thompson said he’s running to ensure the district is able to provide for the next generation. “It’s […]
WASHINGTON COUNTY, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Social Workers#Social Services#Fayetteville Pd#Ua#Springdale Pd#Doj
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

Bilingual Springdale High School students will help at polls on Election Day

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Springdale high school students will be helping at the polls on election day. A couple of students from Springdale High School will be using their language skills to help Spanish and Marshallese speaking voters cast their ballots, and they say they’re making their family proud. Springdale High School students Ninel Manjarrez […]
SPRINGDALE, AR
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

‘Celebration of Excellence’ coming to Fayetteville library

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — On Monday, May 23, the Fayetteville Public Education Foundation will host the 22nd Annual Celebration of Excellence at the Fayetteville Public Library. According to a press release, over 300 community partners, school patrons and educators will gather to celebrate this year’s teacher grants, the Pendergraft...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Department of Health
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

Arkansas Election Profiles: Franklin County Sheriff

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Three Republican candidates are vying to be Franklin County’s next Sheriff. In March, former Franklin County Sheriff Anthony Boen was sentenced to four years in prison after he was found guilty on two counts of violating the civil rights of inmates by using unreasonable force. According to the county judge’s […]
FRANKLIN COUNTY, AR
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

8K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Covering the community in Northwest Arkansas & River Valley. https://www.nwahomepage.com/

 https://www.nwahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy