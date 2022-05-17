Major Moments: Tiger Woods Corrects News On 6 Journalist During 1996 Tour Championship

The 2022 PGA Championship is the fourth event Tiger Woods has played at Southern Hills.

Woods first came when he turned pro in July of 1996 and won twice, earning enough to qualify for the tour championship that October.

An exchange between a News On 6 reported and Tiger was caught on camera back in 1996. John Holcomb took a look back at the memorable moment on 6 In The Morning.

Woods is expected to speak to the media on Tuesday.