ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Titans sign first-round pick

By Emily Proud
WKRN News 2
WKRN News 2
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DIJ5d_0fh06QUb00

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Titans signed rookie first-rounder Treylon Burks to a four-year fully-guaranteed contract, according to multiple reports.

The 18th-overall pick has agreed to terms on a 4-year $14,369,590 fully-guaranteed deal with a fifth-year team option.

Burks participated in rookie mini camp over the weekend and is currently going through OTA’s with the rest of the Titans roster.

On the first day of mini camp, Burks looked visibly winded early on in individuals. He was seen using an inhaler and had an ice pack on the pack of his neck to cool down. He ultimately didn’t finish the practice. On day 2, he returned as a limited participant, but looked back to normal when going through drills.

Burks did not speak to the media during camp.

The Titans have now signed five of their nine total draft picks for the 2022 class.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.

Comments / 0

Related
WKRN News 2

Nashville SC wins again at home 2-0

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – Hany Mukhtar scored the deciding goal to spark Nashville to a 2-1 victory over CF Montreal, upping Nashville’s home unbeaten streak to 23 straight. Nashville’s run at home ties the LA Galaxy (2014-15) for the third longest streak in MLS history. The Houston Dynamo (2011-13) hold the record with 30. Real […]
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN News 2

Nashville Predators sign John Hynes to two-year contract extension

Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN)- The Nashville Predators announced on Thursday, that they have given head coach John Hynes and his assistants 2-year contract extensions. This comes just a week after the Predators were swept by the top-seeded Colorado Avalanche in the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Preds’ General manager David Poile spoke about why […]
NASHVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Sports
Nashville, TN
Football
City
Nashville, TN
Local
Tennessee Football
Nashville, TN
Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Titans#Ice Pack#American Football#Ota
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
WKRN News 2

WKRN News 2

31K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRN News 2 in Nashville is your source for breaking news, weather, sports, and entertainment across Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky (https://www.wkrn.com/).

 https://www.wkrn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy