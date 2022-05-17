ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vancouver, WA

One dead, juvenile in custody after Vancouver mobile home park shooting

By Amanda Arden
KOIN 6 News
KOIN 6 News
 3 days ago

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A gunshot wound victim drove away from the crime scene before crashing and dying and a juvenile has been arrested in connection with the deadly shooting, the Clark County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday.

The victim was found dead from a gunshot wound.

The sheriff’s office said deputies responded to the Golden West Mobile home park at 6816 NE 131st Ave. in Vancouver shortly after 11 p.m. Monday.

At the scene, deputies found evidence someone had possibly been injured by gunfire.

Soon after arriving, law enforcement learned about a single-vehicle crash that had occurred a couple of blocks from the trailer park. The driver of the vehicle was found dead from a gunshot wound.

During the investigation, deputies arrested a juvenile male and booked him into the Clark County Juvenile Detention Facility on charges of second-degree murder, unlawful possession of a firearm and possession of an unlawful firearm.

The Clark County Major Crimes Unit will continue to investigate the incident.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.

