It is about a mile and half walking from Philadelphia to Camden via the Ben Franklin Bridge. For Tom Turcich, that comparatively short stroll into New Jersey on Saturday afternoon will signify the final stretch of his 7-year walk around the world. It is a journey that took him from Haddon Township to six continents and approximately 25,000 miles, interrupted by three breaks that temporarily brought him back to Camden County.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO