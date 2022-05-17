School Closings Sign Up For School Administrators

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JsC5j_0fh05Htv00 Administrators, please check to see if your school has an existing 6abc School Closing Portal password. Schools have only one password. If your school does not have one, use the form below to submit your password request. Please be sure to communicate the password to any additional school closing administrators.

If you are signing your school up for the first time please include NEW LISTING next to your school's name.

IMPORTANT NOTE: This service is for School Administrators to sign their schools up to be part of our closing system. To view the current list of closings and delays,
click here .

After your information has been received and entered into our system, you will be able to enter School Closing information at 6abc.com/closings .

TEXAS STATE
6 ABC Action News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Philadelphia.

 https://6abc.com

