ASHEBORO, N.C. — Two Wendy’s employees allegedly stabbed each other at work in North Carolina on Monday following a fight. WGHP says it happened just before 10:30 a.m. Monday and when officers arrived at the scene, they found a 22-year-old with a stab wound at the Wendy’s location. He was taken to the hospital. A witness told police that the suspect ran from the scene. WXII identified him as Taylor Tucker, 22.

RANDOLPH COUNTY, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO