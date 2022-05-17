Cannes: IFC Films Takes Cristian Mungiu’s ‘R.M.N.’ for North America

IFC Films has snapped up North American rights to Palme d’Or winner Cristian Mungiu’s Cannes competition contender R.M.N.

The film stars Marin Grigore and Judith State. R.M.N. is produced by Mungiu with Mobra Films and executive produced by Tudor Reu. Co-producers include Pascal Caucheteux and Gregoire Sorlat of Why Not Productions, Sean Wheelan of Filmgate Films, Anthony Muir and Kristina Börjeson Nof Film I Väst, and Delphine Tomson of Les Films Du Fleuve.

IFC Films will release the movie theatrically in 2022.

The film follows Matthias (Grigore) after he quits his job in Germany a few days before Christmas to return to his multi-ethnic Transylvanian village. He wishes to involve himself more in the education of his son, Rudi, left for too long in the care of his mother, Ana, and to rid the boy of the unresolved fears that have taken hold of him. He’s preoccupied with his old father, Otto, and also eager to see his ex-lover, Csilla (Judith State). When a few new workers are hired at the small factory that Csilla manages, the peace of the community is disturbed, underlying fears grip the adults, and frustrations, conflicts and passions erupt through the thin veneer of apparent understanding and calm.

Mungiu’s first feature Occident premiered in the Directors’ Fortnight in 2002. In 2007, he won the Palme d’Or for 4 Months, 3 Weeks and 2 Days . He next returned to Cannes in 2009 as a writer, producer, and co-director with the collective episodic film Tales From the Golden Age , and his feature that followed, Beyond The Hills , won best screenplay and best actress at Cannes in 2012, and was later shortlisted for the best international feature category at the Oscars. He returned to Cannes in 2016 with Graduation and won the best director honor.

R.M.N. marks the fifth time IFC Films and Mungiu have partnered on distribution.

“[Christian] is one of the best directors working in cinema today and his incredible body of work has made a lasting impression on the global stage,” said Arianna Bocco, president of IFC Films. “We are so honored he has made IFC Films his home once again. We were absolutely blown away by R.M.N. and are delighted to work with Cristian to bring the film to North American audiences.”

Added Mungiu: “I am very happy that 15 years after 4 Months, 3 Weeks and 2 Days I am back in Cannes and part of the Official Selection. It means even more that I am able to continue working with the people who have stood by me all these years, in my attempt to make my films reach as many people as possible, in as many theaters as possible. I hope they will help me communicate that once again through a story set in a tiny little place, I try to speak about us, today. I think it’s also good to check what are the limits of our freedom as filmmakers today in a world where political correctness started setting limits about what is appropriate to say – and what is not. I feel I owe one explanation: RMN in English is NMR: Nuclear Magnetic Resonance – basically a brain investigation. Given how the world looks today, I feel we need one.”

The deal was negotiated by senior vp of acquisitions and productions for IFC Films Scott Shooman with Eva Diederix on behalf of Wild Bunch, and CAA Media Finance. Wild Bunch is handling international sales.

