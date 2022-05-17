ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why Shares of Nu Holdings Are Volatile Today

By Bram Berkowitz
 2 days ago

What happened

Shares of the Brazilian digital bank Nu Holdings (NYSE: NU) traded more than 13% higher at 9:40 a.m. ET today before giving up those gains and trading about 1% higher as of 10:26 a.m. The company reported earnings results for the first quarter of 2022 last night.

So what

In the first quarter of the year, Nu reported a loss of $45 million, roughly in line with analyst estimates. Adjusted net income came in at $10.1 million. Nu in the quarter also generated record revenue of $887 million, which smoked analyst estimates of only $624 million.

Image source: Getty Images.

Nu added another 5.7 million customers in the quarter and is now close to 60 million customers at the bank. Nu currently banks roughly 33% of the adult population in Brazil and is also growing in Mexico and Colombia.

The bank also grew deposits by nearly $3 billion in the quarter and had a total of $12.6 billion of deposits at the end of Q1. Total loans grew $2.2 billion in the quarter and reached $8.8 billion of outstanding balances.

Importantly, Nu continued to grow average monthly revenue per active user (ARPAC), which increased to $6.70 on average and to $19 for some of the bank's most mature cohorts. Continuing to grow ARPAC will be critical if Nu is going to succeed.

Now what

I thought Nu generated a solid quarter. While investors will want to keep an eye on asset quality in the rising-interest-rate environment, Nu has tons of growth potential in Latin America as a fintech disruptor and continues to grow ARPAC, which, again, is very important.

Nu is a Warren Buffett and Berkshire Hathaway stock, and after a difficult start to the year, investors can now buy the stock at a lower valuation than Buffett did, so I think it's a good buy at these levels.

Bram Berkowitz has positions in Nu Holdings Ltd. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Berkshire Hathaway (B shares). The Motley Fool recommends the following options: long January 2023 $200 calls on Berkshire Hathaway (B shares), short January 2023 $200 puts on Berkshire Hathaway (B shares), and short January 2023 $265 calls on Berkshire Hathaway (B shares). The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy .

Silk Road founder Ross Ulbricht is forfeiting billions of dollars worth of Bitcoin (BTC) and other crypto assets to the US government. According to a new court filing, Ulbricht will relinquish any claim to over 69,000 BTC and undisclosed amounts of Bitcoin Gold (BTG), Bitcoin SV (BSV) and Bitcoin Cash (BCH) worth a combined $3 billion as part of a settlement.
