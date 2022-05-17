ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Why Shares of Citigroup Are Rising Today

By Bram Berkowitz
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 2 days ago

What happened

Shares of Citigroup (NYSE: C) traded more than 6% higher today as of 10:46 a.m. ET after Warren Buffett and his company Berkshire Hathaway disclosed that they have taken a stake in the struggling bank.

So what

Berkshire's first-quarter 13F filing, which shows what stocks the conglomerate bought and sold in the first three months of the year, revealed that Buffett had purchased roughly 55.2 million shares of Citigroup for a total value of nearly $2.95 billion. The purchase equates to roughly 2.5% of Citigroup's outstanding shares. It also means that Buffett and Berkshire bought Citigroup at an average price of roughly $53.40 per share.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jzHbn_0fh04Ycp00

Image source: Getty Images.

Berkshire took an interest in bank stocks in the first quarter, after seemingly souring on the sector during the pandemic when it sold giants like JPMorgan Chase , Goldman Sachs , and Wells Fargo . Berkshire's 13F filing also revealed that the company had opened a new position in Ally Financial .

Citigroup has many of the characteristics of a classic Buffett stock. It is well below its tangible book value, or its net worth, and trades at a significant discount to peers and is one of the big bargains in the banking sectors. The stock also has an annual dividend that exceeds 4% at these levels. Management has said it will buy back stock when it is able to.

Now what

Citigroup is a hotly debated stock among investors. Some believe it's a bargain and some believe it's a value trap, having generated weaker returns than peers for years now.

I am personally in the bargain camp. The bank's relatively new CEO, Jane Fraser, has launched a strategy refresh that includes selling most of Citigroup's international consumer banking operations and becoming a much simpler bank . It is also investing heavily to fix long-standing regulatory issues. The road may not be easy or short, but I do see a path.

10 stocks we like better than Citigroup
When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor , has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Citigroup wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 7, 2022

JPMorgan Chase is an advertising partner of The Ascent, a Motley Fool company. Citigroup is an advertising partner of The Ascent, a Motley Fool company. Wells Fargo is an advertising partner of The Ascent, a Motley Fool company. Ally is an advertising partner of The Ascent, a Motley Fool company. Bram Berkowitz has positions in Citigroup and has the following options: long January 2024 $90 calls on Citigroup. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Berkshire Hathaway (B shares) and Goldman Sachs. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: long January 2023 $200 calls on Berkshire Hathaway (B shares), short January 2023 $200 puts on Berkshire Hathaway (B shares), and short January 2023 $265 calls on Berkshire Hathaway (B shares). The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy .

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Warren Buffett Exits Wells Fargo And Buys Stake In Its Rival Bank

Berkshire Hathaway Inc (NYSE: BRK-B) bought $3 billion worth of shares in Citigroup Inc C in Q1, giving the group a stake of about 2.8%, according to filings with regulators. The investment came as Berkshire sold the remainder of its position in Wells Fargo & Co WFC, a rival bank that had been a staple in Buffett’s portfolio for more than three decades, Financial Times reported.
MARKETS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Warren Buffett
Motley Fool

Forget Apple and Bank of America: This Is Warren Buffett's Favorite Stock

Warren Buffett has created more than $760 billion in value for shareholders since 1965. Although Apple and BofA are Berkshire Hathaway's largest holdings, Buffett has spent far more buying another stock. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Citigroup#Stock#Jpmorgan Chase#Getty Images#Wells Fargo#Ally Financial
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Goldman Sachs
CNBC

Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Walmart, Citigroup, Paramount and more

Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. Walmart — Shares dropped over 11% after the big-box retailer reported quarterly earnings that significantly missed Wall Street's expectations. Walmart posted adjusted first-quarter earnings of $1.30 per share on revenue of $141.57 billion. Analysts had expected a profit of $1.48 per share on revenue of $138.94 billion, according to Refinitiv consensus estimates. Walmart cited cost pressures from rising fuel prices, higher inventory levels and overstaffing.
STOCKS
International Business Times

Wall Street Set To Open Higher As Technology, Growth Stocks Rebound

Wall Street's main indexes were set to open higher on Tuesday, as strong forecasts from Home Depot and United Airlines added to an upbeat global mood driven by hopes of easing crackdown on tech firms and COVID-19 in China. Big technology and growth companies led the rebound in premarket trading,...
STOCKS
Fortune

A recession could tank the value of the U.S. dollar, Goldman Sachs says

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. The U.S. dollar index has gained 15% since last year, as the Federal Reserve’s hawkish stance on inflation has boosted its strength against other currencies. Since the Fed began hiking interest rates in March, returns in the U.S. have become increasingly attractive and global investors have turned to more dollar-denominated investments.
BUSINESS
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
186K+
Followers
92K+
Post
87M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy