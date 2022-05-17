ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Inflation Proves a Challenge for Dutch Bros

By Rich Duprey
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 2 days ago

The rising cost of milk curdled coffee shop Dutch Bros ' (NYSE: BROS) first-quarter earnings report, causing the market to pour out its stock like day-old joe. The company, which went public last September at a price of $23 per share, saw its stock briefly trade below the IPO offering price as a result -- and the shares are down some 70% from its early, heady days.

While first-quarter sales and profits beat Wall Street expectations, the ravages of inflation hit harder than expected, leading Dutch Bros to lower its outlook for adjusted earnings and same-store sales for the year. It also caused the company to raise prices to offset the impact, albeit more modestly than the competition.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zZofj_0fh04SKT00

Image source: Dutch Bros.

Business is growing, but so are costs

The fast-growing coffee shop is still in expansion mode, boosting the number of new locations it will open this year by five to 130, most of which will be company-owned stores. However, because it will change how it finances those new store openings , switching to leases that front load expenses, but makes them cheaper later, it will experience those costs sooner.  Comparable-store sales, which were up 6% this quarter, are expected to be flat to negative in the second quarter -- and flat for the full year.

On the one hand, Dutch Bros has benefited from the reopened economy and consumers returning to the office, increasing its early morning business. Instead, it is the afternoon-to-evening crowd where the coffee chain got hurt, because the younger demographic that frequents its coffee shops has less disposable income these days.

Rampant inflation -- higher than it's been in over 40 years -- and gas prices at all-time record highs have left consumers with precious few dollars to spend, even on cups of coffee. Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX) is seeing a similar effect with operating margins decreasing 300 basis points from last year to 13%.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2F4Qs7_0fh04SKT00

Image source: Dutch Bros

Clouds on the horizon

Dutch Bros said it expects adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization ( EBITDA ) of at least $90 million, but that's down from its prior guidance of $115 million to $120 million. It said that reflects "near-term margin pressure in our company-operated shops and our decision to take modest price increases during the year."

And though revenue should remain in a range between $700 million and $715 million, that's predicated on its store openings, which as noted, now includes five additional stores. While Dutch Bros' quarter started off fine, things took a turn for the worse in mid-March as the broader economy got socked by spiking costs. Dairy is a big cost for the coffee shop -- one of the biggest, in fact, comprising 28% of its commodity costs -- and that expense rocketed 25% higher in the quarter.

Still in growth mode

Dutch Bros is still growing, even faster than some of the competition , but it's also feeling the effect of macroeconomic forces beyond its control, much as the rest of the industry is suffering. Because it's not a situation likely to fix itself soon, it's smart that management hasn't tried to suggest it will quickly bounce back, but rather is rightly focused on the long-term opportunity.

Even so, it did see inefficiencies in its new store openings as a result of training new personnel, learning about the new markets it's entering, and an inability to hire sufficient qualified staff. Dutch Bros did say it is normal for that to happen with new stores, but with even more stores due to be opened in the coming year than originally planned, it needs to correct course to keep things on track.

Dutch Bros CEO Joth Ricci remains undaunted, saying, "Our ability to increase revenues while successfully developing new shops reinforces our commitment to offering exceptional drive-thru experiences and confidence in our long-term strategy and growth targets."

The coffee stock's new, lower price level -- only slightly above its IPO -- may just be an enticing entry point for investors who felt they missed out on Dutch Bros the first time around.

10 stocks we like better than Dutch Bros Inc.
When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor , has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Dutch Bros Inc. wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 7, 2022

Rich Duprey has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Starbucks. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy .

Comments / 1

Related
pymnts

Walmart Sees Shift to Private-Label Groceries Amid Rapid Food Inflation

For multiple quarters in a row, Walmart has been able to leverage inflation to its advantage when it comes to grocery, pricing out competitors. Now, even the world’s largest grocer is feeling the pressure of skyrocketing prices. On a call with analysts Tuesday (May 17) discussing the company’s first-quarter...
Fast Company

Target stock plummets, profits clobbered as inflation comes for retail

Target Corporation released earnings today for the first quarter of 2022, and they amounted to a stunning miss. The retail giant reported a 52% drop in profit, missing Wall Street’s forecasts by a mile. The company blamed the shortfall on rising costs caused by ongoing supply-chain disruptions, and added consumers aren’t necessarily helping because rampant inflation is causing them to hold off on purchasing nonessential items.
BUSINESS
TechCrunch

Bird changes course, drops vehicle sales in pursuit of profitability

Revenue has decreased consistently since the company went public via a special purpose acquisition merger in November last year. As a result, Bird is looking at streamlining resources so it can achieve profitability this year. Bird’s initiatives involve focusing on its most profitable markets, potentially pulling out of less profitable markets and slowing the expansion of vehicle sales, like the e-bike the company launched last summer or the retail scooters launched in December.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inflation#Coffee Shops#Ipo#Price Level#Dutch Bros#Bros
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Gas Price
NewsBreak
Starbucks
FOXBusiness

Meat prices soar as inflation hits US shoppers

Frank Ottomanelli, the owner of S. Ottomanelli & Sons Prime Meats in New York, said on Monday that he has been forced to raise prices between 5 and 10% because of inflation. Speaking from his location in Queens, N.Y. during a live interview on "Varney & Co.," Ottomanelli said he tried to do everything he could to keep prices "down as much as possible" as the price for everything, including rent and gas, continue to rise and are hitting 40-year highs.
QUEENS, NY
The Associated Press

Home Depot overcomes slow start to year, rising home prices

Home Depot’s first-quarter sales improved despite a slow spring start and the home improvement chain raised its full-year guidance. Revenue increased about 4% to $38.91 billion, easily beating Wall Street expectations, according to a survey of analysts by Zacks Investment Research. Sales at stores open at least a year,...
RETAIL
International Business Times

Walmart Stores Expected To Post High Shopper Traffic Amid Deepening Inflation Pain

Walmart Inc is expected to show a steady rise in gross margins and revenue when it reports first-quarter results on Tuesday as price conscious shoppers, feeling the strain of persistent inflation, increase visits to the low-cost retailer. Walmart has averaged a 4.9% increase in monthly visits since the start of...
BUSINESS
CNBC

Why Tesla was kicked out of the S&P 500's ESG index

In a blog post Wednesday, the S&P explained why it kicked Tesla out of its ESG index earlier this month. It said that Tesla's "lack of a low-carbon strategy" and "codes of business conduct," along with racism and poor working conditions reported at Tesla's factory in Fremont, California, affected the score.
FREMONT, CA
Deadline

Netflix Hit By Layoffs; About 150 Mostly U.S.-Based Employees Affected

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Layoffs are underway at Netflix today. About 150 positions out of the streamer’s workforce of 11,000 are being eliminated amid a slowdown in the company’s revenue growth. They are largely based in the U.S., with a significant portion in creative, across both film and TV, sources said. A number of those laid off are in the executive ranks, including in original content, I hear, with a couple of director-level original series execs rumored to be leaving. There is also rampant rumor that the indie film division will suffer heavy casualties but sources internally...
NFL
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
186K+
Followers
92K+
Post
87M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy