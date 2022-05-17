ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

A Million Lives Lost: The States Where the Most People Have Died From COVID-19

By John Harrington
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kaNzq_0fh04Hri00 The United States recently passed a grim milestone. Since the beginning of the pandemic more than two years ago, more than 1 million people in the U.S. have died of COVID-19. This is the worst outbreak since the Spanish Flu ravaged the nation more than a century ago.

To determine the states where most people have died from COVID-19, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed data on COVID-19 deaths from various state and local health departments. States were ranked based on the total (cumulative) number of COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 residents as of May 13, 2022.

COVID-19 deaths surpassed deaths from the Spanish Flu in September 2021, when the number reached 676,000. As a percentage of the population, however, COVID-19 has been less lethal because today’s population is about three times the population 100 years ago. ( Here are countries where the most people have died from COVID-19. )

There was no vaccination for the Spanish Flu a century ago, and the pandemic eventually ran its course. Vaccinations for COVID-19 became available for the general U.S. population in April 2021. According to the Commonwealth Fund, a private foundation that supports independent research on health care issues, vaccines have prevented 2.3 million deaths and more than 17 million hospitalizations in the U.S. through March 2022.

Vaccination rates are higher in New England, and that seems to correlate with that region’s lower fatalities rate from the pandemic compared with other areas of the country. An outlier in New England in terms of vaccination rates is Rhode Island. Even with the nation’s highest vaccination rate, there were 323.7 deaths per 100,000 in the state, 23rd highest. Rhode Island is the second-densest state in the country, with 709.1 people per square mile.

Lower population density seems to be no guarantee of lower fatalities, with the Western states of Nevada and New Mexico, among the 10 lowest in population density, both recording more than 343 deaths per 100,000 - among the top-20 for most fatalities per 100,000.

Many states in the South have some of the country’s lowest vaccination rates and also among the highest fatalities per 100,000. ( These are the states that had more deaths than births in 2021 .)

Click here for the states where the most people have died from COVID-19
Click here for our detailed methodology

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EA27i_0fh04Hri00

50. Vermont
> COVID-19 deaths as of May 13, 2022: 95.6 per 100,000
> COVID-19 cases as of May 13, 2022: 18,325.5 per 100,000 (4th least)
> Vaccination rate as of May 13, 2022: 75.0% of population (3rd highest)
> Population density: 67.1 people per sq. mi. (21st lowest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yf3V0_0fh04Hri00

49. Hawaii
> COVID-19 deaths as of May 13, 2022: 98.2 per 100,000
> COVID-19 cases as of May 13, 2022: 17,072.6 per 100,000 (2nd least)
> Vaccination rate as of May 13, 2022: 74.3% of population (5th highest)
> Population density: 131.9 people per sq. mi. (20th highest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GfbQq_0fh04Hri00

48. Utah
> COVID-19 deaths as of May 13, 2022: 142.6 per 100,000
> COVID-19 cases as of May 13, 2022: 28,025.3 per 100,000 (8th most)
> Vaccination rate as of May 13, 2022: 58.7% of population (24th highest)
> Population density: 39.3 people per sq. mi. (12th lowest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QVgnq_0fh04Hri00

47. Washington
> COVID-19 deaths as of May 13, 2022: 164.8 per 100,000
> COVID-19 cases as of May 13, 2022: 19,660.8 per 100,000 (6th least)
> Vaccination rate as of May 13, 2022: 67.9% of population (12th highest)
> Population density: 108.5 people per sq. mi. (23rd highest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3v7rg8_0fh04Hri00

46. Alaska
> COVID-19 deaths as of May 13, 2022: 166.5 per 100,000
> COVID-19 cases as of May 13, 2022: 33,622.8 per 100,000 (the most)
> Vaccination rate as of May 13, 2022: 57.9% of population (23rd lowest)
> Population density: 01.1 people per sq. mi. (the lowest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14x6r3_0fh04Hri00

45. Maine
> COVID-19 deaths as of May 13, 2022: 169.8 per 100,000
> COVID-19 cases as of May 13, 2022: 18,420.2 per 100,000 (5th least)
> Vaccination rate as of May 13, 2022: 72.5% of population (6th highest)
> Population density: 38.8 people per sq. mi. (11th lowest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34NlW0_0fh04Hri00

44. Oregon
> COVID-19 deaths as of May 13, 2022: 177.7 per 100,000
> COVID-19 cases as of May 13, 2022: 17,286.6 per 100,000 (3rd least)
> Vaccination rate as of May 13, 2022: 65.7% of population (17th highest)
> Population density: 43.2 people per sq. mi. (13th lowest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tPsat_0fh04Hri00

43. New Hampshire
> COVID-19 deaths as of May 13, 2022: 179.4 per 100,000
> COVID-19 cases as of May 13, 2022: 22,668.2 per 100,000 (10th least)
> Vaccination rate as of May 13, 2022: 65.6% of population (18th highest)
> Population density: 148.6 people per sq. mi. (19th highest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47Dznl_0fh04Hri00

42. Colorado
> COVID-19 deaths as of May 13, 2022: 215.0 per 100,000
> COVID-19 cases as of May 13, 2022: 23,988.1 per 100,000 (18th least)
> Vaccination rate as of May 13, 2022: 66.6% of population (14th highest)
> Population density: 55.8 people per sq. mi. (14th lowest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WYPzj_0fh04Hri00

41. Nebraska
> COVID-19 deaths as of May 13, 2022: 215.4 per 100,000
> COVID-19 cases as of May 13, 2022: 24,531.6 per 100,000 (21st least)
> Vaccination rate as of May 13, 2022: 60.2% of population (23rd highest)
> Population density: 25.4 people per sq. mi. (8th lowest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QXw1Y_0fh04Hri00

40. Minnesota
> COVID-19 deaths as of May 13, 2022: 224.5 per 100,000
> COVID-19 cases as of May 13, 2022: 25,786.4 per 100,000 (21st most)
> Vaccination rate as of May 13, 2022: 65.8% of population (16th highest)
> Population density: 65.7 people per sq. mi. (20th lowest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4canDT_0fh04Hri00

39. California
> COVID-19 deaths as of May 13, 2022: 229.3 per 100,000
> COVID-19 cases as of May 13, 2022: 23,720.5 per 100,000 (17th least)
> Vaccination rate as of May 13, 2022: 69.9% of population (9th highest)
> Population density: 239.7 people per sq. mi. (11th highest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11ayDv_0fh04Hri00

38. North Carolina
> COVID-19 deaths as of May 13, 2022: 232.9 per 100,000
> COVID-19 cases as of May 13, 2022: 25,336.8 per 100,000 (24th most)
> Vaccination rate as of May 13, 2022: 57.4% of population (20th lowest)
> Population density: 196.0 people per sq. mi. (14th highest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02UT6f_0fh04Hri00

37. Virginia
> COVID-19 deaths as of May 13, 2022: 234.9 per 100,000
> COVID-19 cases as of May 13, 2022: 19,980.3 per 100,000 (7th least)
> Vaccination rate as of May 13, 2022: 69.3% of population (10th highest)
> Population density: 202.0 people per sq. mi. (13th highest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bFLv9_0fh04Hri00

36. Maryland
> COVID-19 deaths as of May 13, 2022: 235.4 per 100,000
> COVID-19 cases as of May 13, 2022: 16,986.8 per 100,000 (the least)
> Vaccination rate as of May 13, 2022: 71.6% of population (7th highest)
> Population density: 496.9 people per sq. mi. (5th highest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Wpkta_0fh04Hri00

35. Wisconsin
> COVID-19 deaths as of May 13, 2022: 245.7 per 100,000
> COVID-19 cases as of May 13, 2022: 27,653.0 per 100,000 (11th most)
> Vaccination rate as of May 13, 2022: 62.1% of population (21st highest)
> Population density: 90.0 people per sq. mi. (25th lowest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0f59zL_0fh04Hri00

34. Idaho
> COVID-19 deaths as of May 13, 2022: 259.3 per 100,000
> COVID-19 cases as of May 13, 2022: 23,523.3 per 100,000 (16th least)
> Vaccination rate as of May 13, 2022: 48.3% of population (3rd lowest)
> Population density: 22.7 people per sq. mi. (7th lowest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2U3ZDQ_0fh04Hri00

33. Massachusetts
> COVID-19 deaths as of May 13, 2022: 291.5 per 100,000
> COVID-19 cases as of May 13, 2022: 25,666.3 per 100,000 (22nd most)
> Vaccination rate as of May 13, 2022: 75.0% of population (2nd highest)
> Population density: 661.8 people per sq. mi. (3rd highest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21lcsM_0fh04Hri00

32. Delaware
> COVID-19 deaths as of May 13, 2022: 291.8 per 100,000
> COVID-19 cases as of May 13, 2022: 26,481.1 per 100,000 (17th most)
> Vaccination rate as of May 13, 2022: 63.8% of population (20th highest)
> Population density: 403.1 people per sq. mi. (6th highest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xil2q_0fh04Hri00

31. North Dakota
> COVID-19 deaths as of May 13, 2022: 292.7 per 100,000
> COVID-19 cases as of May 13, 2022: 31,236.3 per 100,000 (3rd most)
> Vaccination rate as of May 13, 2022: 51.5% of population (7th lowest)
> Population density: 11.0 people per sq. mi. (4th lowest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mCZgc_0fh04Hri00

30. Texas
> COVID-19 deaths as of May 13, 2022: 293.4 per 100,000
> COVID-19 cases as of May 13, 2022: 22,916.4 per 100,000 (11th least)
> Vaccination rate as of May 13, 2022: 57.2% of population (19th lowest)
> Population density: 109.9 people per sq. mi. (22nd highest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Yqx8X_0fh04Hri00

29. Kansas
> COVID-19 deaths as of May 13, 2022: 296.2 per 100,000
> COVID-19 cases as of May 13, 2022: 26,513.0 per 100,000 (16th most)
> Vaccination rate as of May 13, 2022: 58.2% of population (25th lowest)
> Population density: 35.7 people per sq. mi. (10th lowest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TaN2D_0fh04Hri00

28. Iowa
> COVID-19 deaths as of May 13, 2022: 298.6 per 100,000
> COVID-19 cases as of May 13, 2022: 24,063.2 per 100,000 (19th least)
> Vaccination rate as of May 13, 2022: 58.1% of population (24th lowest)
> Population density: 56.7 people per sq. mi. (15th lowest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oUj9S_0fh04Hri00

27. Illinois
> COVID-19 deaths as of May 13, 2022: 299.7 per 100,000
> COVID-19 cases as of May 13, 2022: 25,167.5 per 100,000 (25th most)
> Vaccination rate as of May 13, 2022: 66.2% of population (15th highest)
> Population density: 218.8 people per sq. mi. (12th highest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sOJYg_0fh04Hri00

26. Connecticut
> COVID-19 deaths as of May 13, 2022: 301.8 per 100,000
> COVID-19 cases as of May 13, 2022: 21,430.8 per 100,000 (8th least)
> Vaccination rate as of May 13, 2022: 74.6% of population (4th highest)
> Population density: 650.5 people per sq. mi. (4th highest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NCXTS_0fh04Hri00

25. Montana
> COVID-19 deaths as of May 13, 2022: 305.9 per 100,000
> COVID-19 cases as of May 13, 2022: 24,866.9 per 100,000 (24th least)
> Vaccination rate as of May 13, 2022: 51.6% of population (9th lowest)
> Population density: 07.5 people per sq. mi. (3rd lowest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jjMr6_0fh04Hri00

24. Wyoming
> COVID-19 deaths as of May 13, 2022: 313.9 per 100,000
> COVID-19 cases as of May 13, 2022: 27,130.3 per 100,000 (13th most)
> Vaccination rate as of May 13, 2022: 47.5% of population (2nd lowest)
> Population density: 05.9 people per sq. mi. (2nd lowest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vW9yw_0fh04Hri00

23. Rhode Island
> COVID-19 deaths as of May 13, 2022: 323.7 per 100,000
> COVID-19 cases as of May 13, 2022: 32,837.6 per 100,000 (2nd most)
> Vaccination rate as of May 13, 2022: 77.3% of population (the highest)
> Population density: 709.1 people per sq. mi. (2nd highest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uq7cQ_0fh04Hri00

22. South Dakota
> COVID-19 deaths as of May 13, 2022: 325.6 per 100,000
> COVID-19 cases as of May 13, 2022: 26,601.7 per 100,000 (15th most)
> Vaccination rate as of May 13, 2022: 57.8% of population (22nd lowest)
> Population density: 11.6 people per sq. mi. (5th lowest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PryAt_0fh04Hri00

21. Ohio
> COVID-19 deaths as of May 13, 2022: 326.8 per 100,000
> COVID-19 cases as of May 13, 2022: 22,988.7 per 100,000 (12th least)
> Vaccination rate as of May 13, 2022: 55.5% of population (16th lowest)
> Population density: 262.8 people per sq. mi. (10th highest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ep5Fk_0fh04Hri00

20. Missouri
> COVID-19 deaths as of May 13, 2022: 330.4 per 100,000
> COVID-19 cases as of May 13, 2022: 23,152.9 per 100,000 (14th least)
> Vaccination rate as of May 13, 2022: 53.3% of population (12th lowest)
> Population density: 88.5 people per sq. mi. (24th lowest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=484dO3_0fh04Hri00

19. Florida
> COVID-19 deaths as of May 13, 2022: 340.4 per 100,000
> COVID-19 cases as of May 13, 2022: 27,485.0 per 100,000 (12th most)
> Vaccination rate as of May 13, 2022: 61.6% of population (22nd highest)
> Population density: 331.2 people per sq. mi. (8th highest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1A55Nt_0fh04Hri00

18. New York
> COVID-19 deaths as of May 13, 2022: 342.2 per 100,000
> COVID-19 cases as of May 13, 2022: 26,439.2 per 100,000 (18th most)
> Vaccination rate as of May 13, 2022: 71.5% of population (8th highest)
> Population density: 363.6 people per sq. mi. (7th highest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16GZU6_0fh04Hri00

17. Nevada
> COVID-19 deaths as of May 13, 2022: 343.2 per 100,000
> COVID-19 cases as of May 13, 2022: 23,029.5 per 100,000 (13th least)
> Vaccination rate as of May 13, 2022: 55.7% of population (18th lowest)
> Population density: 28.4 people per sq. mi. (9th lowest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xEv3T_0fh04Hri00

16. South Carolina
> COVID-19 deaths as of May 13, 2022: 344.2 per 100,000
> COVID-19 cases as of May 13, 2022: 28,550.6 per 100,000 (6th most)
> Vaccination rate as of May 13, 2022: 53.9% of population (14th lowest)
> Population density: 162.1 people per sq. mi. (18th highest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xn0q0_0fh04Hri00

15. Pennsylvania
> COVID-19 deaths as of May 13, 2022: 345.5 per 100,000
> COVID-19 cases as of May 13, 2022: 21,953.6 per 100,000 (9th least)
> Vaccination rate as of May 13, 2022: 63.8% of population (19th highest)
> Population density: 281.5 people per sq. mi. (9th highest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bDR0S_0fh04Hri00

14. Indiana
> COVID-19 deaths as of May 13, 2022: 347.0 per 100,000
> COVID-19 cases as of May 13, 2022: 25,115.4 per 100,000 (25th least)
> Vaccination rate as of May 13, 2022: 51.6% of population (8th lowest)
> Population density: 186.9 people per sq. mi. (15th highest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GNwsk_0fh04Hri00

13. Kentucky
> COVID-19 deaths as of May 13, 2022: 349.8 per 100,000
> COVID-19 cases as of May 13, 2022: 29,590.9 per 100,000 (4th most)
> Vaccination rate as of May 13, 2022: 53.8% of population (13th lowest)
> Population density: 111.6 people per sq. mi. (21st highest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32l6Lu_0fh04Hri00

12. Georgia
> COVID-19 deaths as of May 13, 2022: 351.6 per 100,000
> COVID-19 cases as of May 13, 2022: 23,349.7 per 100,000 (15th least)
> Vaccination rate as of May 13, 2022: 51.8% of population (11th lowest)
> Population density: 181.7 people per sq. mi. (16th highest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bLxNs_0fh04Hri00

11. New Mexico
> COVID-19 deaths as of May 13, 2022: 358.3 per 100,000
> COVID-19 cases as of May 13, 2022: 24,807.4 per 100,000 (23rd least)
> Vaccination rate as of May 13, 2022: 67.4% of population (13th highest)
> Population density: 17.4 people per sq. mi. (6th lowest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1U3oWh_0fh04Hri00

10. Michigan
> COVID-19 deaths as of May 13, 2022: 358.8 per 100,000
> COVID-19 cases as of May 13, 2022: 24,325.3 per 100,000 (20th least)
> Vaccination rate as of May 13, 2022: 57.5% of population (21st lowest)
> Population density: 103.9 people per sq. mi. (24th highest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ly1aa_0fh04Hri00

9. Oklahoma
> COVID-19 deaths as of May 13, 2022: 359.9 per 100,000
> COVID-19 cases as of May 13, 2022: 26,175.9 per 100,000 (19th most)
> Vaccination rate as of May 13, 2022: 54.2% of population (15th lowest)
> Population density: 57.0 people per sq. mi. (17th lowest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1twXSh_0fh04Hri00

8. New Jersey
> COVID-19 deaths as of May 13, 2022: 361.5 per 100,000
> COVID-19 cases as of May 13, 2022: 24,770.1 per 100,000 (22nd least)
> Vaccination rate as of May 13, 2022: 69.2% of population (11th highest)
> Population density: 1,062.4 people per sq. mi. (the highest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22okn7_0fh04Hri00

7. Louisiana
> COVID-19 deaths as of May 13, 2022: 373.8 per 100,000
> COVID-19 cases as of May 13, 2022: 25,449.5 per 100,000 (23rd most)
> Vaccination rate as of May 13, 2022: 51.0% of population (5th lowest)
> Population density: 88.3 people per sq. mi. (23rd lowest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZsfcR_0fh04Hri00

6. Tennessee
> COVID-19 deaths as of May 13, 2022: 376.2 per 100,000
> COVID-19 cases as of May 13, 2022: 29,211.3 per 100,000 (5th most)
> Vaccination rate as of May 13, 2022: 51.2% of population (6th lowest)
> Population density: 165.5 people per sq. mi. (17th highest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WpjpU_0fh04Hri00

5. Arkansas
> COVID-19 deaths as of May 13, 2022: 377.0 per 100,000
> COVID-19 cases as of May 13, 2022: 27,677.0 per 100,000 (10th most)
> Vaccination rate as of May 13, 2022: 51.8% of population (10th lowest)
> Population density: 56.9 people per sq. mi. (16th lowest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cwACf_0fh04Hri00

4. West Virginia
> COVID-19 deaths as of May 13, 2022: 386.0 per 100,000
> COVID-19 cases as of May 13, 2022: 28,256.8 per 100,000 (7th most)
> Vaccination rate as of May 13, 2022: 55.5% of population (17th lowest)
> Population density: 73.6 people per sq. mi. (22nd lowest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fQ4Ob_0fh04Hri00

3. Alabama
> COVID-19 deaths as of May 13, 2022: 389.0 per 100,000
> COVID-19 cases as of May 13, 2022: 25,870.4 per 100,000 (20th most)
> Vaccination rate as of May 13, 2022: 47.5% of population (the lowest)
> Population density: 96.1 people per sq. mi. (25th highest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08cfyo_0fh04Hri00

2. Arizona
> COVID-19 deaths as of May 13, 2022: 414.9 per 100,000
> COVID-19 cases as of May 13, 2022: 27,836.0 per 100,000 (9th most)
> Vaccination rate as of May 13, 2022: 58.5% of population (25th highest)
> Population density: 63.8 people per sq. mi. (19th lowest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hwxaI_0fh04Hri00

1. Mississippi
> COVID-19 deaths as of May 13, 2022: 422.2 per 100,000
> COVID-19 cases as of May 13, 2022: 27,114.7 per 100,000 (14th most)
> Vaccination rate as of May 13, 2022: 50.3% of population (4th lowest)
> Population density: 60.9 people per sq. mi. (18th lowest)

Methodology

To determine the states where most people have died from COVID-19, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed data on COVID-19 deaths from various state and local health departments. States were ranked based on the total number of reported COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 residents as of May 13, 2022.

Data on population used to calculate deaths per capita came from the U.S. Census Bureau’s Population and Housing Unit Estimates program and are for July 2021. Data on confirmed COVID-19 cases and the number of residents who have received two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine also came from various state and local health department reports. Data on total area per state used to calculate population density came from the U.S. Census Bureau.

