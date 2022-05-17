ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Officials hold secret hearing to discuss UFOs

By Adam Smith
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DtLaq_0fh03zMx00

United States officials are now holding a confidential hearing to discuss UFOs .

The hearing comes after the open discussion between Ronald Moultrie, the Pentagon ’s top intelligence official, and Scott Bray, the deputy director of naval intelligence, with the US Congress.

The officials described efforts made by AOIMSG - the Airborne Object Identification and Management Synchronization Group - to investigate Unexplained Aerial Phenomena or UAPs in a public hearing.

More follows...

Comments / 10

Occam's Barbershop 2
2d ago

🎵 ... calling occupants of interplanetary craft... calling occupants of interplanetary, most extraordinary craft... 🎵

Reply
3
Related
NBC News

Congress holds hearing on unidentified aerial phenomena

Congress held a hearing regarding unidentified aerial phenomena after defense intelligence officials shared images and video of what a UAP may look like. As lawmakers warn these objects may pose a national security threat, NBC News’ Hallie Jackson explains the history of the growing fascination with UFOs. May 18, 2022.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Congress#Ufos#United States#Pentagon#The Us Congress#Aoimsg
IFLScience

NATO Countries Would Be Destroyed Within Half An Hour Of Nuclear War, Roscosmos Head Warns

The head of the Russian space agency Roscosmos has claimed that NATO countries could be destroyed by Russia within half an hour in the event of a nuclear war. Dmitry Rogozin, head of the agency, is renowned for his incendiary and provocative statements, which have only become more erratic since the invasion of Ukraine by Russian forces. Over the weekend, for example, he has threatened Elon Musk.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
News Break
Politics
Daily Mail

New footage of Putin bizarrely twisting his foot - which even causes Tajikistan president to stare at the odd movement - adds further weight to rumours about Vladimir's health

New footage of Vladimir Putin bizarrely twisting his foot and seemingly struggling with jerky leg movements has further stoked rumours the Russian President may be experiencing a sharp decline in health. The clip, taken yesterday as Putin met with his counterpart from Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, showed the Russian leader's left...
HEALTH
Daily Mail

Putin unleashes the Terminators: Russia's much-vaunted war vehicles are finally deployed as Ukraine continues to obliterate invading tanks with the help of British missiles

Vladimir Putin has finally deployed his 'Terminator' military vehicles in battle in Ukraine as Kyiv continues to obliterate invading Russian tanks with the help of British missiles. Video shows the much-vaunted armoured vehicles, which are designed to support infantry units fighting in urban areas, in the Donbas region in eastern...
MILITARY
People

Jen Psaki Says Biden Administration Providing Migrant Infants Baby Formula amid Shortage Is 'Morally Right'

The Biden Administration is standing by its decision to support migrant families at the border amid the nationwide baby formula shortage. On Friday, White House press secretary Jen Psaki addressed recent criticism from Rep. Kat Cammack, Florida Republican lawmaker, and other republicans who have publicly criticized President Joe Biden for providing baby formula to immigrant children.
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

Sean Hannity mocked after leaked texts appear to show him taking orders from White House: ‘Yes sir, on it’

Fox News host Sean Hannity has come under fire for a text message exchange with Mark Meadows that appear to show him taking orders from the Trump administration official during the 2020 presidential elections.The text exchange, sourced from the House committee investigating the Capitol riot, showed Hannity had asked former president Donald Trump’s chief of staff if some places needed a boost for voter turnout on the afternoon of election day on 3 November 2020.He had asked the White House official: “Hey, NC [North Carolina] gonna be ok?”Hannity was told by Mr Meadows to “stress every vote matters” and...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Patricia Arquette angrily confronts Elon Musk as he reveals plans to vote Republican

Patricia Arquette has angrily confronted Elon Musk after he revealed his plans to vote Republican.Writing on Twitter earlier today (18 May), Musk explained that he has switched allegiance from Democrat as they have become a party of “division and hate”.He wrote: “In the past I voted Democrat, because they were (mostly) the kindness party. But they have become the party of division & hate, so I can no longer support them and will vote Republican. Now, watch their dirty tricks campaign against me unfold.”To this statement actor Arquette responded: “You say this with a straight face as Republicans roll...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

The Independent

654K+
Followers
213K+
Post
305M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy