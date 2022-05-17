ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

EU greenhouse gases above pre-pandemic levels

By Samuel Webb
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10Mvbj_0fh03xbV00

Greenhouse gas emissions linked to the European Union’s economy rose above pre-pandemic levels in the last few months of 2021.

Emissions totalled more than a billion tonnes of CO2-equivalents in the last three months of 2021, slightly above the pre-pandemic value for same time period in 2019, according to an analysis by Eurostat, the statistical office of the EU.

The pandemic’s seismic effect on travel, logistics, and various other sections of the economy saw emissions plunge.

A spokesperson said: “EU economy greenhouse gas emissions in the fourth quarter of 2021 increased by per cent compared with the same quarter of 2020.

“This increase is largely due to the effect of the economic rebound after the sharp decrease of activity in 2020 due to the Covid-19 crisis.”

In the fourth quarter of 2021, the economic sectors responsible for most emissions of greenhouse gases were households (22 per cent), manufacturing and electricity supply (both 21 per cent), followed by agriculture (12 per cent) and transportation and storage (11 per cent).

Greenhouse gas emissions in all sectors increased compared with the same period of 2020, with the highest increases recorded in transportation and storage (+18 per cent), mining (+1 per cent) and electricity supply (+10 per cent).

However, Eurostat states that tespite the effect of the economic rebound between the same quarters of 2020 and 2021, the long-term trend of EU greenhouse gas emissions displays a steady reduction.

In March a study found net zero carbon emissions can be achieved by 2050 without harming economic growth .

Many countries are pursuing net zero emissions in line with the 2015 Paris Agreement , which aims to limit global temperature rises to 1.5C.

The new study published by Oxford University Press used energy system and macroeconomic models to explore how these objectives could be reached and whether achieving them is possible with continuing economic growth through to 210

Comments / 1

Related
Phys.org

China's terrestrial carbon sequestration in 2060 could offset 13% to 18% of energy-related peak carbon dioxide emissions

President Xi of China announced in September 2020 that China will "aim to have CO2 emissions peak before 2030 and achieve carbon neutrality before 2060." Although it is essential to reduce CO2 emissions from energy consumption, which accounts for more than 85% of the total annual CO2 emission in China, the role of terrestrial carbon sequestration cannot be underestimated in carbon neutrality.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Union#Eu Countries#Economy#Greenhouse Gases#Eu#The European Union#Eurostat
Fast Company

‘Fossil fuels are a dead end’: UN Secretary-General outlines how to avoid climate disaster

The newest State of the Global Climate report is bleak: Last year, the world set new records for greenhouse gas concentrations, sea level rise, ocean heat, and ocean acidification. The last seven years have been the warmest seven years on record in human history. The report, released today by the World Meteorological Organization, “is a dismal litany of humanity’s failure to tackle climate disruption,” UN Secretary-General António Guterres said in a video message at the launch event.
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Putin could withdraw from Ukraine because of ‘massive’ popularity in Russia, says Boris Johnson

Vladimir Putin is so popular in Russia that he has the “political space” to withdraw his forces from Ukraine, said Boris Johnson.The prime minister said the Russian president still has “massive backing” from his own people despite international outrage over the invasion.“The Russian public overwhelming back Putin,” Mr Johnson told Talk TV. “Therefore he has the political margin for manoeuvre from within Russia … Putin has far more political space to back down, to withdraw.”The PM added: “There could come a point when he could say to the Russian people, ‘The military-technical operation that we launched in Ukraine has...
POLITICS
The Independent

Russia warns it will deploy ‘Satan 2’ nuclear missiles ‘capable of hitting UK’ by the autumn

Russia has announced it will deploy its recently tested “Satan II” missile by the autumn, as tensions between Moscow and the west mount amid the Ukraine war.The Kremlin announced the first test launch of its new, nuclear-capable Sarmat intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) system on Wednesday, with experts warning the warhead could target the UK as well as Europe and the US. The Sarmat is capable of carrying 10 or more nuclear warheads and decoys, and of striking targets thousands of miles away in the United States or Europe.This week's test, after years of delays due to funding and technical...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Society
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Environment
dailyhodl.com

$3,000,000,000 Worth of Bitcoin (BTC) Forfeited to US Government By Former Silk Road Founder

Silk Road founder Ross Ulbricht is forfeiting billions of dollars worth of Bitcoin (BTC) and other crypto assets to the US government. According to a new court filing, Ulbricht will relinquish any claim to over 69,000 BTC and undisclosed amounts of Bitcoin Gold (BTG), Bitcoin SV (BSV) and Bitcoin Cash (BCH) worth a combined $3 billion as part of a settlement.
PUBLIC SAFETY
TIME

The Modern World Can't Exist Without These Four Ingredients. They All Require Fossil Fuels

Modern societies would be impossible without mass-scale production of many man-made materials. We could have an affluent civilization that provides plenty of food, material comforts, and access to good education and health care without any microchips or personal computers: we had one until the 1970s, and we managed, until the 1990s, to expand economies, build requisite infrastructures and connect the world by jetliners without any smartphones and social media. But we could not enjoy our quality of life without the provision of many materials required to embody the myriad of our inventions.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
97.1 FM Talk

Russia warns of nuclear war

In an interview with Russian TV, Sergei Lavrov said that Russia is essentially at war with NATO. This rhetoric has some worried that Russia may use nuclear weapons in Ukraine. Lt. Col. Dakota Wood weighed in on the likelihood of this happening.
POLITICS
The Independent

The Independent

654K+
Followers
213K+
Post
305M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy