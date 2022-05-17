ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

North Korea Blighted by COVID Surge As 1.4M 'Fever' Cases Reported

By John Feng
Newsweek
Newsweek
 2 days ago

North Korea's COVID outbreak, described as a "great upheaval" by the nation's leader, Kim Jong Un , has grown to frightening levels as state media reported an accumulated 1.4 million "fever" cases in the past weeks.

Pyongyang publicized the surge in Omicron cases on May 12—the country's first acknowledged outbreak more than two years into the pandemic—but infections may have been spreading silently for some time because of a lack of testing capacity.

As of 6 p.m. local time on May 16, North Korea had recorded 269,510 new patients afflicted with "fever," the state-run Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said on Tuesday, while the death toll rose to 56.

The total number of those with fever—among the more common symptoms of COVID—had reached 1,483,060 since "late April," KCNA said, with more than 660,000 still being treated. The precise number of positive COVID tests was unclear, a possible result of the country's poor testing infrastructure.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CjGs7_0fh03t4b00

At a Politburo gathering of the Workers' Party, Kim mobilized the North Korean military to stabilize the distribution of medicines, the agency said. Some 11,000 medical teachers, students and officials were also taking part in contact tracing in the capital city Pyongyang, which is believed to be the epicenter of the outbreak.

The ruling party's acknowledgment that it had been monitoring fever cases since late last month makes likely the theory that the outbreak began among members of the Korean People's Army following a military parade on 25 April.

Kim was highly critical of his party's top officials during a meeting on Monday, in particular for failing to ensure pharmacies stayed open around the clock to distribute medication, KCNA said.

Cabinet and health officials tasked with supplying the public "have not rolled up their sleeves, not properly recognizing the present crisis but only talking about the spirit of devotedly serving the people," the report said.

Kim then rebuked the country's top prosecutor for "idleness and negligence," having failed to hold the aforementioned officials to account, the official news service said. The leader reportedly later visited some of Pyongyang's pharmacies in person.

North Korea was offered vaccines by China and through the WHO -backed sharing initiative COVAX, but Kim turned down the opportunity to vaccinate the country's 25 million people last year.

It means North Korea is now one of only two nations in the world—the other being Eritrea—that hasn't begun a vaccination campaign, the WHO confirmed in a press release on Monday. Dr. Poonam Khetrapal Singh, the UN agency's regional director for Southeast Asia, said the global health body was ready to help.

"With the country yet to initiate COVID-19 vaccination, there is risk that the virus may spread rapidly among the masses unless curtailed with immediate and appropriate measures," said Khetrapal Singh.

Beijing, which pledged its " full support " to Pyongyang last week, said on Tuesday it remained ready to assist. The Chinese Foreign Ministry's response suggested it was awaiting some form of request from its neighbor.

Kwon Young-se, the new head of South Korea's Unification Ministry, offered Seoul's assistance to the North in a phone message on Monday, including the provision of face masks, testing kits and vaccines. The South said it hadn't received a response.

Pyongyang, which is already overseeing a potentially malnourished population stricken by a food crisis, has ordered a full lockdown of affected areas. Its borders have been shut since January 2020.

Observers fear the outbreak could develop into a major humanitarian crisis if cases overwhelm North Korea's poor healthcare system.

Liz Throssell, spokesperson for the UN Human Rights Office, told a media briefing on Tuesday that the virus' spread through an unvaccinated population "may have a devastating impact on the human rights situation in the country."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ctW3U_0fh03t4b00

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kim Jong Un
The Independent

Putin could withdraw from Ukraine because of ‘massive’ popularity in Russia, says Boris Johnson

Vladimir Putin is so popular in Russia that he has the “political space” to withdraw his forces from Ukraine, said Boris Johnson.The prime minister said the Russian president still has “massive backing” from his own people despite international outrage over the invasion.“The Russian public overwhelming back Putin,” Mr Johnson told Talk TV. “Therefore he has the political margin for manoeuvre from within Russia … Putin has far more political space to back down, to withdraw.”The PM added: “There could come a point when he could say to the Russian people, ‘The military-technical operation that we launched in Ukraine has...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Fever#Omicron#Kcna#Politburo#The Workers Party#North Korean
americanmilitarynews.com

Report: US helped Ukraine shoot down Russian plane carrying hundreds of troops

The intelligence the U.S. shared with Ukraine helped it continue to resist Russian invading forces and even shoot down a transport plane carrying hundreds of Russian troops, a new report revealed. According to current and former U.S. officials who spoke with NBC News on Tuesday, the U.S. provided critical intelligence...
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
South Korea
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
Health
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Country
China
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
947K+
Followers
93K+
Post
831M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy