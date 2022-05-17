ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warwick, RI

Showcase marks debut of Cinema de Lux Warwick with $5 movie tickets

By Josh Faiola
WPRI 12 News
WPRI 12 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mAn9a_0fh03ouC00

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — Movie lovers in Rhode Island now have a new way to enjoy a night out at the theater.

On Monday, Showcase Cinemas announced the completion of the Cinema de Lux Warwick on Quaker Lane.

The multimillion-dollar renovation added new features including an XPlus Laser Premium Large Format Auditorium, an updated lobby area, and fully powered electronic recliners in all of the auditoriums.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0h3mko_0fh03ouC00

Mark Malinowski, Showcase Cinemas’ vice president of global marketing, said the new XPlus auditorium, which was first unveiled back in February , has “already proven to be extremely popular” with guests.

2 Warwick movie theaters prepare to debut major renovations

Showcase said the new concession area offers a hot food center, gourmet popcorn and 40 varieties of candy.

For adult patrons, the new lobby bar has craft beer and cocktails.

To celebrate the competition of the project, Showcase will be hosting a Community Day with $5 movie tickets on May 21.

“With all of these new updates, we are thrilled to offer the Warwick community the best movie-going experience possible,” Malinowski added.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WPRI.com.

Comments / 4

Related
FUN 107

New Bedford Gains a Brand New Festival

After two years of clear calendars, we're all excited to get back to socializing and attending major events on the SouthCoast. We are seeing a return of some of the tried and true events in New Bedford such as The Feast, the Whaling City Festival, and Taste of SouthCoast, but the city will also host a brand new event next month.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
newportthisweek.com

City Proposes Fee for Outdoor Dining

The Newport City Council has proposed a fee structure for the continued use of public parking spaces along Broadway as seasonal outdoor dining areas. As part of a pending ordinance submitted by the council for review by the city solicitor, restaurants along the street would pay $1,500 per space annually, regardless of how many parking spots are taken, to continue to place outdoor dining equipment and barriers in the public parking lanes from May through October 2023.
NEWPORT, RI
Alina Andras

3 Great Seafood Places in Massachusetts

If you love to eat seafood then you know that sometimes it can be hard to find a place that knows how to prepare delicious seafood dishes. And while all of us could make them at home, there is something about going at a restaurant and enjoying a nice plate of food with your friends and family, or even by yourself. It might be the food or it might just be the fact that you are being served. Either way, that food just hits different! And because we want you to have an amazing experience when you are eating out, we have put together a list of 3 amazing seafood restaurants in Massachusetts that you should definitely visit next time you are in the area. Here are our top choices:
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Warwick, RI
Entertainment
City
Warwick, RI
Warwick, RI
Sports
State
Rhode Island State
idesignarch.com

Coastal Shingle Style Gable Roof Seaside Cottage

Everyday feels like a vacation in this cozy craftsman home in Barrington, Rhode Island. Tucked on a narrow lot, the small home with a big-house feel offers comfortable living with views of Narragansett Bay. Designed by Christopher Hall Architect, a tapered stair tower maximizes the interior living space with its...
BARRINGTON, RI
rimonthly.com

Hotline Pizza Goes From Renegade to Legit on the West Side of Providence

There is such a thing as illegal pizza, and I’m guilty as sin for indulging in it. When the pandemic set in, like many people, Eli Rumbarger was out of a job and trying to figure out a way to pay rent and make a living. The Providence pizza maker started crafting the focaccia pies he is known and loved for within the local restaurant industry out of his home kitchen on the West Side and selling them to friends and family. Word traveled fast, and soon his Instagram account @Hotline_pizza turned into a makeshift storefront, coordinating direct message orders and socially-distanced, timed takeout pickups outside his apartment at a double-decker house.
PROVIDENCE, RI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Showcase Cinemas#Movie Tickets#Global Marketing#The Cinema De Lux Warwick#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Sports
Turnto10.com

City fines Providence shopping plaza owner linked to rat problem

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — City leaders are taking action after a Providence woman reached out to NBC 10 News about the poor conditions in the shopping plaza near her home on Smith Street. Homeowner Anita Watkins has been living in the historic 1872 Charles Dowler Home in Providence for...
PROVIDENCE, RI
johnstonsunrise.net

Attention Johnston! Your Amazon facility has been shipped

“I speak for the trees. I speak for the trees, for the trees have no tongues." "Grow a forest. Protect it from axes that hack. Then the Lorax and all of his friends may come back." — “The Lorax,” Dr. Seuss, published in 1971. The cranes stand at...
JOHNSTON, RI
WCVB

A new look for a Cape Cod resort, and a new destination for plant lovers

NEEDHAM, Mass. — Overlooking beautiful Nantucket Sound in the town of Dennisport on Cape Cod is thePelham House Resort. The resort recently underwent an impressive multi-million-dollar renovation. In Norwood, Quontay Turner is busy tending to the plants at her Emerald City Plant Shop, which opened in 2021. More than...
NANTUCKET, MA
WPRI 12 News

WPRI 12 News

11K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WPRI 12 News on WPRI.com is news, weather and sports coverage you can count on for Rhode Island and southeastern Massachusetts.

 https://wpri.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy