Showcase marks debut of Cinema de Lux Warwick with $5 movie tickets

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — Movie lovers in Rhode Island now have a new way to enjoy a night out at the theater.

On Monday, Showcase Cinemas announced the completion of the Cinema de Lux Warwick on Quaker Lane.

The multimillion-dollar renovation added new features including an XPlus Laser Premium Large Format Auditorium, an updated lobby area, and fully powered electronic recliners in all of the auditoriums.

Mark Malinowski, Showcase Cinemas’ vice president of global marketing, said the new XPlus auditorium, which was first unveiled back in February , has “already proven to be extremely popular” with guests.

Showcase said the new concession area offers a hot food center, gourmet popcorn and 40 varieties of candy.

For adult patrons, the new lobby bar has craft beer and cocktails.

To celebrate the competition of the project, Showcase will be hosting a Community Day with $5 movie tickets on May 21.

“With all of these new updates, we are thrilled to offer the Warwick community the best movie-going experience possible,” Malinowski added.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WPRI.com.