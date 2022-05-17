ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boyd County, KY

Boyd County may add casino and horse track

By Lane Ball
FOX 56
FOX 56
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AJGqS_0fh03jUZ00

BOYD COUNTY, KY (WOWK) — A new equine and gaming center could be on its way to Boyd County.

Some residents say they are okay with this, but others say the decision is too soon, claiming there are still several factors left to consider.

Judge-Executive Eric Chaney says Revolutionary Racing Kentucky expressed interest in using the old Sears building near Camp Landing Entertainment District for live quarter horse racing, broadcast horse racing, wagering, food and entertainment.

Recently, the court voted to continue negotiations. However, several members of the community expressed opposition to the possibility.

Meth allegedly found hidden in stuffed animal in Lincoln County

Monday evening, many individuals who live in the area echoed the same message, “We are not for gambling in this county.”

Several stated they were worried about how close the gaming center would be to Camp Landing, a family-friendly entertainment district.

Camp Landing owner Jason Camp says he would be okay being neighbors with a casino or horse track, but his issue stems from plans already in discussion, long before this idea came into the picture. This included the addition of a new convention center.

They put down that they were going to move in this direction, so we are disappointed if we’re not going to have a convention center and doing this flipped over to a casino.

Jason Camp, Owner of Camp Landing

Camp and several other community members say they would like to see more discussion on this item before taking any action. However, others say the equine addition is what the area needs.

Read more of the latest Kentucky news

You’re going to bring more jobs, you’re going to bring in more commerce, hopefully, some tourism in this area. Lexington has the Kentucky Derby. It would be awesome if we had something out here.

Andrew Camarillo, area resident

Judge Chaney says he’s checked with other areas that have been in the same position, and he believes this could be the next step toward economic growth.

No decisions have been made yet. The county is still in negotiation with the company.

Revolutionary Racing Kentucky says they are awaiting approval for its ninth horse racing track license before making any further comments.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 56 News.

Comments / 2

Related
wymt.com

Breaks Interstate Park to begin upgrades on ‘Kentucky gateway’

ELKHORN CITY, Ky. (WYMT) - One of Pike County’s hidden getaways is getting some upgrades after a grant announcement Monday, bringing in an Appalachian Regional Commission grant to renovate Ratliff Hole. The renovations, which include road work, bathroom upgrades, and a new ADA-compliant trail, are pieces of a larger...
ELKHORN CITY, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Boyd County, KY
Government
Local
Kentucky Lifestyle
Boyd County, KY
Sports
City
Lexington, KY
Local
Kentucky Government
Local
Kentucky Sports
State
Kentucky State
County
Boyd County, KY
kentuckytoday.com

Regional drivers’ licensing open in Maysville, northern Kentucky

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – More regional drivers’ licensing offices were announced on Wednesday by the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, while one more circuit court clerk’s office will stop issuing them, effective on Thursday. One new regional office is in Maysville, at 668 Kenton Station Road and operating hours...
MAYSVILLE, KY
WOWK 13 News

DEVELOPING: Body found in Ohio River in Ashland

ASHLAND, KY (WOWK)—Boyd County Coroner Mark Hammond is working to identify a body that was discovered in the Ohio River on Tuesday morning in the city of Ashland. Chief Todd Kelley says that a call came in around 11:00 a.m. and that first responders were able to recover the body around 2:00 p.m. Hammond tells […]
ASHLAND, KY
wchstv.com

Eastern Kentucky native Keith Whitley named to Country Music Hall of Fame

ELLIOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WCHS) — The wait for Keith Whitley fans is over, the eastern Kentucky native has been named to the Country Music Hall of Fame. Whitley, who was born in Ashland, Kentucky, and raised in Elliott County, was recently named as a hall of fame member-elect in the 2022 class alongside Jerry Lee Lewis and Joe Galante.
ELLIOTT COUNTY, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Casino#Wowk#Sears
WSAZ

UPDATE | Crews reopen flooded road

PORTSMOUTH, Ohio (WSAZ) -- Crews have reopened U.S. 52 near OSCO after it was closed Friday morning due to flooding. City crews have pumped out water from the area. Officials say crews are looking into a possible flood gate or pump malfunction that lead to the flooding in the first place.
PORTSMOUTH, OH
kentuckytoday.com

Noah Thompson celebrated in Louisa

LOUISA, Ky. - A whirlwind adventure took Noah Thompson to the bright lights and big stage of the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, California. On Tuesday, he returned to Lawrence County, Kentucky, after being named to the top three contestants on Season 20 of American Idol. Thompson is days away...
LOUISA, KY
Metro News

Former Logan County utility clerk sentenced after taking utility deposits

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A former utility clerk for a Logan County town has been sentenced after previously admitting to stealing utility deposits. Sherry Sansom, 51, of Accoville previously entered a guilty plea related to falsifying accounts. She took thousands of dollars in utility deposits without depositing the funds in the bank account for the town of Man.
LOGAN COUNTY, WV
thelevisalazer.com

INBOUND FOR LANDING…Big Sandy Regional

Aircraft—November…7…3…2…8…Golf…departing runway 2…1…to the north. Unicom—No other reported traffic…Have a safe trip…. Learning to fly an airplane is not hard to do, it just requires a desire to learn and special training. Managing airspeed and controlling the airplane is what it’s all about. All airplanes have specific characteristics pertaining to the type of plane it is, all airplanes fly a little differently, but the basic principle is this: an aircraft will remain stable and fly at a fast enough speed or an aircraft will become unstable and fall out of the sky without enough speed. The pilot’s responsibility is to know those speeds and recognize warning signs and be ready to react to maintain control of the aircraft.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Horse Racing
NewsBreak
Tourism
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Gambling
WSAZ

Man’s name released whose body was found in the Ohio River

ASHLAND, Ky. (WSAZ) - The name of a man whose body was found earlier this week in the Ohio River has been released. William Clements, 36, of Huntington, was the victim, Boyd County Coroner Mark Hammond said Friday. Clements’ body was found Tuesday in an area near downtown Ashland.
ASHLAND, KY
NBC4 Columbus

Body found by creek in Pike County

WAVERLY, Ohio (WCMH) — A body was found Friday near a creek in Pebble Township, according to the Pike County Sheriff’s Office. Pike County deputies responded Friday to reports of a possible body found alongside a creek near State Route 220 and State Route 772 in Pebble Township, the sheriff’s office said. Upon arrival, deputies […]
PIKE COUNTY, OH
mountain-topmedia.com

July trial date set for Paintsville doctor

PIKEVILLE, Ky. — A Paintsville doctor has pleaded not guilty to federal drug and fraud charges and is scheduled to go on trial in July. Dr. Loey Kousa, of the East Kentucky Clinic, was indicted last month on charges of unlawfully distributing controlled substances, health care fraud and making false statements on medical records. He is accused of prescribing opioids to patients who had no medical need for them and requiring them to undergo medically unnecessary tests that were billed to Medicare, Medicaid or insurance.
PAINTSVILLE, KY
wymt.com

Kentuckians show up to vote across the mountains

(WYMT) - Kentuckians headed to the polls Tuesday to cast their ballots and make sure their voices were heard. ”That’s just my right,” said voter Emline Montgomery. “Then I don’t have a right to complain if someone gets in there that I’m not really as fond of.”
KENTUCKY STATE
WSAZ

Storms announce first heat wave/hot spell

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -The late night sky flickered like a lit-up string of blinking Christmas lights in Northern Kentucky and parts of Southern Ohio as thunderstorms rumbled along the Ohio and Scioto River Valleys. So intense was the electrical display from Cincinnati to Portsmouth and then north along the Scioto Trail, Bob Evans Highway and Appalachian Highways that the sky lit up for miles around.
HUNTINGTON, WV
thelevisalazer.com

CARTER, OSBORNE, WEST WIN LOCAL RACES, ALL FISCAL COURT MEMBERS RE-ELECTED

LOUISA, KY. — On what turned out to be a wonderful day in Louisa with the American Idol production crew filming for local hero Noah Thompson, and a smooth election despite all the distractions, the internet went out for Lycom customers when a circuit broke and was off for 16 hours yesterday and this morning.
LOUISA, KY
FOX 56

FOX 56

8K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Lexington News, Weather, Sports, Breaking News | FOXLexington.com

 https://foxlexington.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy