ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MA

Springfield’s commercial pet sales ban begins this week

By Aubree Carr
WWLP
WWLP
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AA0K7_0fh03G5c00

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A ban goes into effect in Springfield this Wednesday on the sale of commercial pets in pet stores.

Hadley woman pleads not guilty to 35 counts of animal cruelty

MSPCA Advocacy Director, Kara Holmquist, has worked on this project to prohibit the sale of rabbits, puppies, and kittens from commercial breeders. Replacing the sale of these animals would be the arrangement for stores to have shelter animals for adoption instead.

The health of commercial animals is at stake due to large-scale and commercial breeding facilities, according to the MSPCA. They also state that money is usually more of a priority than the well-being of the pet whether it is a dog, cat, or other animal at these businesses.

Over-breeding, bad veterinary care, inbreeding, lack of food, water and shelter all create a dangerous and unhealthy space for animals to live and grow. Most health issues continue once taken into a new household.

Holmquist said, “While it has taken longer to take effect than anticipated, we are grateful for the overwhelming support from the Springfield City Council and Mayor as well as animal control and residents. The City is credited with breaking a part of the puppy mill to pet shop pipeline, and in doing so, protecting both animals and consumers.”

This ban has been applied to eight other cities and towns in Massachusetts.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Comments / 0

Related
Turnto10.com

City fines Providence shopping plaza owner linked to rat problem

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — City leaders are taking action after a Providence woman reached out to NBC 10 News about the poor conditions in the shopping plaza near her home on Smith Street. Homeowner Anita Watkins has been living in the historic 1872 Charles Dowler Home in Providence for...
PROVIDENCE, RI
westernmassnews.com

Ban on sale of pets at Springfield retail stores takes effect Wednesday

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Retail stores in Springfield will soon no longer be allowed to sell cats, dogs, and rabbits inside their business. This ordinance was passed last year, but will finally go into effect on Wednesday. Lori Swanson, executive director of the Thomas J. O’Connor Animal Control and Adoption...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hadley, MA
Hadley, MA
Government
Local
Massachusetts Government
State
Massachusetts State
Springfield, MA
Government
Local
Massachusetts Lifestyle
Local
Massachusetts Pets & Animals
Springfield, MA
Lifestyle
City
Springfield, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Animal Cruelty#Breeders#Animal Shelter#Puppies#Mspca#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cats
NewsBreak
Pets
digboston.com

Drunk On Drug Money, Easthampton Councilors Approve Second Tesla For Police

“This is an attempt to strongarm the City Council into giving them money whenever and for whatever they want.”. Just this week, the Massachusetts Cannabis Control Commission “announced adult-use Marijuana Establishments in Massachusetts surpassed $3 billion in gross sales, according to the information that licensees report in the state’s mandatory seed-to-sale tracking system and is publicly available through the Commission’s Open Data Platform.”
EASTHAMPTON, MA
WWLP

Reminder: Plug air conditioners into wall outlets

With hot weather approaching during National Electrical Safety Month, State Fire Marshal Peter J. Ostroskey reminded Massachusetts residents that air conditioners and other major appliances should be plugged directly into wall outlets, not extension cords or power strips.
SOUTH HADLEY, MA
WWLP

WWLP

21K+
Followers
16K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy