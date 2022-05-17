ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Russell Wilson posts video of him watching film with Peyton Manning

By Brad Washington
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
When it comes down to greatness, it’s essential to be a student first, especially when your teacher is one of the greatest quarterbacks of all time: Peyton Manning.

Over the weekend, Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson tweeted out a video showing him watching film with Manning. The two were dissecting some throws Wilson made during an offseason workout with Denver’s offense this spring.

Wilson has shown over the years that he is an obsessive athlete that always strives for greatness. He takes care of his body during the season and offseason, and he has an outstanding commitment to winning.

But his time in Seattle ended because both sides grew apart: Wilson wanted to chase the ghosts of Manning and the current titans Patrick Mahomes and Tom Brady. At the same time, Pete Carroll liked the offense philosophy of yesteryear: run the ball, control the clock.

With Wilson moving on to an organization that he feels respects his football skill and intellect, it allowed the door to be open for schooling from Manning, who became a Broncos legend in its own right.

In the end, it made sense for Wilson to gravitate toward learning from Manning: Wilson attended the Manning Passing Academy when he was a tenth grader in high school, so the two men have a history. If Manning stays on to help Wilson in an extended role, Wilson may become the quarterback he envisioned, but the Seahawks didn’t.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

