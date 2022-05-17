ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, GA

Deerfield-Windsor baseball players earn All-Region 1-A Private honors

By From staff reports
The Albany Herald
The Albany Herald
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Or5Xx_0fh02m6X00
DWS pitcher Chewy Willis pitches against Pelham this season. Joe Whitfield

Three members of the Deerfield-Windsor School baseball team were named recently to the GHSA Region 1-A Private School All-Region team.

Junior catcher Davis Coleman ended the season with a region-leading batting average of .453. Coleman posted 30 RBIs.

Senior pitcher Garrett Watson had an ERA of 0.84. He ended the season with a batting average of .348. Watson scored 35 runs on the season.

Junior center fielder Thomas “Chewy” Willis had a batting average of .403 with 14 RBIs. He scored 18 runs.

Comments / 0

Related
famuathletics.com

Head Coach Willie Simmons Announces New Additions to Football Staff

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. | Florida A&M's Head Football Coach Willie Simmons has officially made some additions to the Rattlers 2022 football staff. Simmons has added Offensive Coordinator/Offensive Line Coach Joseph Henry, Special Teams Coordinator Chili Davis, and Running Backs Coach Marcus Windham. "I am extremely excited about the additions to our...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
The Albany Herald

Georgia Southwestern gets 'A+' in elementary math prep

AMERICUS — The undergraduate elementary teacher preparation program at Georgia Southwestern State University has been named among the best in the nation when it comes to ensuring future elementary teachers have the essential content and skills they need to teach mathematics. The National Council on Teacher Quality, a national...
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Albany, GA
Education
Local
Georgia Education
Local
Georgia Sports
Albany, GA
Sports
City
Albany, GA
The Albany Herald

Rachael Price receives top faculty award at ABAC

TIFTON — Rachael Price, an associate professor in the School of Arts and Sciences, has been selected as the 2022 recipient of the W. Bruce and Rosalyn Ray Donaldson Award for Teaching Excellence at Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College. The award continues a tradition of faculty recognition which began at...
TIFTON, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baseball Players#Deerfield#Region 1#Ghsa
The Albany Herald

Teachers can enjoy free weekend at Wild Adventures

VALDOSTA — Wild Adventures Theme Park here is offering free admission for teachers and all school employees during its Educator Appreciation Weekend Saturday and Sunday. “We recognize that the past few years have presented unprecedented challenges for educators, and we want to express our gratitude for their commitment to our students,” Adam Floyd, senior marketing and sales manager at Wild Adventures, said. “Come float down Paradise River, and chill out at Catch-A-Wave Bay. We want teachers to take a well-deserved break on us.”
VALDOSTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
WALB 10

APD investigates three-vehicle accident near Sam’s Club

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - An Albany car accident is under investigation, according to the Albany Police Department (APD). Officers responded to the accident in the 1200 block of North Westover Boulevard, near Sam’s Club around 1:10 p.m. on Friday. APD said a 2004 Kia Spectra was traveling westbound and...
ALBANY, GA
southgatv.com

Lee deputies appeal for business burglar

LEESBURG, GA – Investigators with the Lee County Sheriff’s Office are hoping surveillance images of both a potential suspect and vehicle may help them solve a recent burglary case. The video provided is from early Saturday morning, May 14th outside the Georgia Electric Associates building on Veterinary Way...
LEESBURG, GA
The Albany Herald

Phoebe officials: Numbers down, but COVID's not over

ALBANY — Despite COVID numbers that have been in the single digits in recent weeks, “cautiously optimistic” officials with Phoebe Putney Health System are reminding southwest Georgians that the pandemic is not over. More than three months after the peak of the omicron surge, COVID-19 hospitalizations at...
ALBANY, GA
The Albany Herald

Lee County Animal Shelter seeks community's help

LEESBURG -- The Lee County Animal shelter needs the community’s help in adopting dogs housed at the shelter. Currently the facility has only one space available for another animal. If they do not get some adoptions soon, other matters might need to be taken, officials at the shelter said.
LEE COUNTY, GA
The Albany Herald

Drug unit search warrant leads to pair's arrests

ALBANY — Responding to multiple complaints from citizens in the area, the Albany-Dougherty Drug Unit executed a search warrant on Sharon Drive on Tuesday that resulted in the arrest of two suspects and the seizure of drug-related items. ADDU commander Maj. Ryan Ward said members of the drug unit...
ALBANY, GA
wfsu.org

A woman was killed in a crash overnight in Tallahassee

A deadly crash happened overnight on Tennessee Street. It shut down the road between Stadium Drive and Call Street for hours. Tallahassee police say an adult female driver died of her injuries and two other drivers have non-life threatening injuries. Investigators ask anyone who witnessed the crash but did not...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
The Albany Herald

The Albany Herald

Albany, GA
6K+
Followers
272
Post
991K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Albany Herald

Comments / 0

Community Policy