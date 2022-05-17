Deerfield-Windsor baseball players earn All-Region 1-A Private honors
Three members of the Deerfield-Windsor School baseball team were named recently to the GHSA Region 1-A Private School All-Region team.
Junior catcher Davis Coleman ended the season with a region-leading batting average of .453. Coleman posted 30 RBIs.
Senior pitcher Garrett Watson had an ERA of 0.84. He ended the season with a batting average of .348. Watson scored 35 runs on the season.
Junior center fielder Thomas “Chewy” Willis had a batting average of .403 with 14 RBIs. He scored 18 runs.
