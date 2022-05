MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - U.S. Rep. Terri Sewell, D-District 7, says she has tested positive for COVID-19. “Last night, I tested positive for COVID-19,” Sewell tweeted. The representative says she is doing well and only experiencing “mild” symptoms. Sewell also noted that she had received both vaccinations and the booster shot and she was looking forward to a “full and speedy” recovery.

