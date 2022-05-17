Breaking down each LSU quarterback's best trait

Every quarterback is different.

With all the skills that go into playing the position, there are so many variables that determine who a quarterback is. How far can he throw it? Is he accurate? Can he run? Can he throw on the run?

Those are just a few of the physical traits and that’s before we even start talking about mental ability. How quickly can a quarterback diagnose a defense? How fast does he move through his progressions? Does he stare down his targets?

The combination of skills is endless. Every quarterback will have their own strengths and weaknesses.

LSU has four scholarship quarterbacks on the roster right now, each with very different skill sets. Myles Brennan isn’t remotely the same player that Jayden Daniels is, and Garrett Nussmeier has plenty of unique traits as well.

Brian Kelly has made it clear that the offense will be tailored to whoever the starter is, but that doesn’t mean he prefers one skill set to another. Even if Kelly and offensive coordinator Mike Denbrock did have a preference, they wouldn’t say it out loud at this point.

At the end of the day though, it may come down to just that. If they view Brennan, Daniels and Nussmeier in the same light, it could be Daniels’s ability to run that gets him the job. In Nussmeier’s case, it could be his ability to sling it.

Let’s dive right in.

Myles Brennan - Experience

Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Brennan has an arm, but so do Nussmeier and true freshman Walker Howard. For these purposes, it’s best to highlight what makes him stand out.

Daniels has more starts than Brennan, but the latter has been around a long time, specifically at LSU. He’s had time to establish himself as a leader within the building while also overcoming plenty of adversity in his time as a Tiger.

He’s been on LSU teams that have seen the lowest lows and the highest highs. At this point, he should know what leads to success and what doesn’t.

He’s been game planning for SEC defenses for five years now and while all those schemes aren’t the same, he understands the landscape of this conference. If Brennan gets the job, his experience will be a big reason why.

Jayden Daniels - Speed

AP Photo/Rick Scuteri

Out of everything on this list, this is probably the most obvious. Daniels can run, and he can run really fast. There are not many other ways to put it.

At Cincinnati, Denbrock’s offense was led by Desmond Ridder, a quarterback who could run. Dual-threat DeShone Kizer was the quarterback in Denbrock’s final two years at Notre Dame.

An assumption could be made that Denbrock’s offense is best served when a guy who can run is under center.

Nussmeier can run, but he doesn’t have the breakaway speed that Daniels does. We’re talking about a player who can outrun some corners. That’ll get tougher in the SEC where defenders tend to be quicker, but Daniels’ legs could add another dimension to the offense.

Garrett Nussmeier - Arm

Syndication: The Daily Advertiser

Near the start of spring practice, Garrett Nussmeier talked about the “gunslinger” label that was attached to him, saying he wanted to change it.

This isn’t what defines Nussmeier, and he’s right, it’s unfair to just view him as a guy that can toss it around without doing much else. At the end of the day, it’s still his best trait.

That’s not slighting the other stuff he can do. Plenty of reports in the spring focused on Nussmeier turning into a complete quarterback.

When Nussmeier first entered a game in 2021, the way the ball came out of his hand popped off the screen. It was pretty. It’s not just his ability to throw a bullet. In the spring game, Nussmeier had a few of those throws, showing off some accuracy down the field as well.

It’s tempting to want to see Nussmeier win the job just because of the things he can do with the football.

Walker Howard - Mechanics and Accuracy

Syndication: The Daily Advertiser

This one was the hardest because Walker Howard has yet to take a snap in an LSU helmet, so we just have to take what we can from his high school scouting report.

The standout constant from Howard’s recruitment reports is the polished style in which Howard plays the game. He doesn’t have blazing speed and he doesn’t have a cannon — though he is better than average in both — but he does have great mechanics.

He demonstrates good ball placement, stepping into his throws with an efficient release.

It’s easy to get caught up in what a quarterback can do with his legs or how far they can throw it, but Howard’s skills might be the most critical to finding long-term success. As long as he has the ability to read defenses, Howard is a safe bet to find success at the college ranks.

Each QB's second best trait

Syndication: The Daily Advertiser

To wrap it up, we’ll have some fun with it and try to pinpoint each QB’s second-best ability. At the end of the day, you need to be good at more than one thing to play this position in the SEC.

Brennan – Arm strength

When Brennan first took the field in 2017, he garnered some of the same reactions Nussmeier did when he debuted last year.

Daniels – Experience

Nobody in this room has more starts under their belt than Daniels, who was Arizona State’s starter for three years.

Nussmeier – Age

Nussmeier still has his whole career in front of him and if he wins the job, he could set himself up as LSU’s starter for the next 2-3 years.

Howard – Consistency

It doesn’t seem like Howard has any glaring weaknesses even if not every skill is an obvious strength. Howard has some elite skills and is above average in others, but he can do a little bit of everything.