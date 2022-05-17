ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Breaking down each LSU quarterback's best trait

By Will Rosenblatt
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EadBF_0fh026JO00

Every quarterback is different.

With all the skills that go into playing the position, there are so many variables that determine who a quarterback is. How far can he throw it? Is he accurate? Can he run? Can he throw on the run?

Those are just a few of the physical traits and that’s before we even start talking about mental ability. How quickly can a quarterback diagnose a defense? How fast does he move through his progressions? Does he stare down his targets?

The combination of skills is endless. Every quarterback will have their own strengths and weaknesses.

LSU has four scholarship quarterbacks on the roster right now, each with very different skill sets. Myles Brennan isn’t remotely the same player that Jayden Daniels is, and Garrett Nussmeier has plenty of unique traits as well.

Brian Kelly has made it clear that the offense will be tailored to whoever the starter is, but that doesn’t mean he prefers one skill set to another. Even if Kelly and offensive coordinator Mike Denbrock did have a preference, they wouldn’t say it out loud at this point.

At the end of the day though, it may come down to just that. If they view Brennan, Daniels and Nussmeier in the same light, it could be Daniels’s ability to run that gets him the job. In Nussmeier’s case, it could be his ability to sling it.

Let’s dive right in.

Myles Brennan - Experience

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eEc2P_0fh026JO00
Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Brennan has an arm, but so do Nussmeier and true freshman Walker Howard. For these purposes, it’s best to highlight what makes him stand out.

Daniels has more starts than Brennan, but the latter has been around a long time, specifically at LSU. He’s had time to establish himself as a leader within the building while also overcoming plenty of adversity in his time as a Tiger.

He’s been on LSU teams that have seen the lowest lows and the highest highs. At this point, he should know what leads to success and what doesn’t.

He’s been game planning for SEC defenses for five years now and while all those schemes aren’t the same, he understands the landscape of this conference. If Brennan gets the job, his experience will be a big reason why.

Jayden Daniels - Speed

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pny0j_0fh026JO00
AP Photo/Rick Scuteri

Out of everything on this list, this is probably the most obvious. Daniels can run, and he can run really fast. There are not many other ways to put it.

At Cincinnati, Denbrock’s offense was led by Desmond Ridder, a quarterback who could run. Dual-threat DeShone Kizer was the quarterback in Denbrock’s final two years at Notre Dame.

An assumption could be made that Denbrock’s offense is best served when a guy who can run is under center.

Nussmeier can run, but he doesn’t have the breakaway speed that Daniels does. We’re talking about a player who can outrun some corners. That’ll get tougher in the SEC where defenders tend to be quicker, but Daniels’ legs could add another dimension to the offense.

Garrett Nussmeier - Arm

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rUhrc_0fh026JO00
Syndication: The Daily Advertiser

Near the start of spring practice, Garrett Nussmeier talked about the “gunslinger” label that was attached to him, saying he wanted to change it.

This isn’t what defines Nussmeier, and he’s right, it’s unfair to just view him as a guy that can toss it around without doing much else. At the end of the day, it’s still his best trait.

That’s not slighting the other stuff he can do. Plenty of reports in the spring focused on Nussmeier turning into a complete quarterback.

When Nussmeier first entered a game in 2021, the way the ball came out of his hand popped off the screen. It was pretty. It’s not just his ability to throw a bullet. In the spring game, Nussmeier had a few of those throws, showing off some accuracy down the field as well.

It’s tempting to want to see Nussmeier win the job just because of the things he can do with the football.

Walker Howard - Mechanics and Accuracy

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UlZaz_0fh026JO00
Syndication: The Daily Advertiser

This one was the hardest because Walker Howard has yet to take a snap in an LSU helmet, so we just have to take what we can from his high school scouting report.

The standout constant from Howard’s recruitment reports is the polished style in which Howard plays the game. He doesn’t have blazing speed and he doesn’t have a cannon — though he is better than average in both — but he does have great mechanics.

He demonstrates good ball placement, stepping into his throws with an efficient release.

It’s easy to get caught up in what a quarterback can do with his legs or how far they can throw it, but Howard’s skills might be the most critical to finding long-term success. As long as he has the ability to read defenses, Howard is a safe bet to find success at the college ranks.

Each QB's second best trait

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YWPVn_0fh026JO00
Syndication: The Daily Advertiser

To wrap it up, we’ll have some fun with it and try to pinpoint each QB’s second-best ability. At the end of the day, you need to be good at more than one thing to play this position in the SEC.

Brennan – Arm strength

When Brennan first took the field in 2017, he garnered some of the same reactions Nussmeier did when he debuted last year.

Daniels – Experience

Nobody in this room has more starts under their belt than Daniels, who was Arizona State’s starter for three years.

Nussmeier – Age

Nussmeier still has his whole career in front of him and if he wins the job, he could set himself up as LSU’s starter for the next 2-3 years.

Howard – Consistency

It doesn’t seem like Howard has any glaring weaknesses even if not every skill is an obvious strength. Howard has some elite skills and is above average in others, but he can do a little bit of everything.

Comments / 0

Related
saturdaydownsouth.com

Brian Kelly discusses why LSU didn't name a QB1 after spring practices

Brian Kelly has a big decision on his hands ahead of his first season as the LSU head coach. He is currently dealing with a 4-man quarterback battle between Myles Brennan, Garrett Nussmeier, Arizona State transfer Jayden Daniels and highly touted freshman Walker Howard. No starter was named following spring...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WGNO

Tulane baseball search: no need to look far away from home

There’s no shortage of quality candidates to be the next head baseball coach at Tulane University. And, director of athletics Troy Dannen would not have to look very far. At the top of the list should be Mississippi State assistant coach Jake Gautreau. Gautreau would immediately re-connect the school with past glories. One of the […]
NEW ORLEANS, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Baton Rouge, LA
Football
Baton Rouge, LA
Sports
Local
Louisiana Football
Local
Louisiana Sports
City
Baton Rouge, LA
WNTZ

LSU Basketball adds 7-foot, 4-star prospect to roster

LSU ADD 4-STAR HIGH SCHOOL 7-0 FORWARD SHAWN PHILLIPS BATON ROUGE – LSU men’s basketball Coach Matt McMahon added another four-star basketball recruit to the 2022-23 roster on Tuesday when LSU Athletics received and confirmed the signing papers of 7-0 forward Shawn Phillips. Phillips played this past season for Dream City Christian in Glendale, Arizona. […]
BATON ROUGE, LA
saturdaydownsouth.com

Shawn 'Baby Shaq' Phillips, a 4-star 7-footer, signs with SEC program

Shawn ‘Baby Shaq’ Phillips, a 4-star 7-footer, has signed to play at LSU next season as new coach Matt McMahon continues to build his roster, the school announced. Phillips played this past season for Dream City Christian in Glendale, Arizona. The native of Dayton, Ohio is the No. 20 center in the class of 2023, according to the 247Sports Composite.
DAYTON, OH
andthevalleyshook.com

Football Adds Two Four-Stars

It’s been a busy two days for the LSU football program. The Tigers have added two four-star prospects in two days both at areas of need but from very different places. First LSU got a commitment from one of Louisiana’s best in the form of four-star running back Trey Holly out of Union Parish. Holly is the No. 10 running back in the country per 247 and a top-15 player in Louisiana. Holly’s been an uber-productive back for Union Parish, in fact he’s got a chance to break the Louisiana high school rushing record which is currently held by former Tiger Nick Brossette. Holly only needs 1,385 yards to break Brosesette’s career mark and has rushed for over 2,500 yards in each of the last two seasons. He’s got pretty good hands for a running back too, and with his 5’8” frame it’s easy to see why some think he could be LSU’s next Clyde Edwards-Helaire.
BATON ROUGE, LA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Myles Brennan
Person
Jayden Daniels
Person
Mike Denbrock
theadvocate.com

Ascension Episcopal tabs Stephen Hearen as interim football coach

For the first time in six years, someone other than Matt Desormeaux will be Ascension Episcopal's football coach. Desormeaux, who's been at the school for nine years — three years as an assistant coach before becoming head coach — is leaving to become an assistant principal at Catholic High of New Iberia.
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
brproud.com

Where Baton Rouge ranks in U.S. News’ Best Places to Live list

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Out of 150 metro areas, the Red Stick ranked #93 on U.S. News’ 2022-23 Best Places to Live list. Cities were ranked by U.S. News based on value, desirability, job market strength, and quality of life. Baton Rouge earned an overall rating of 6.1. Rating breakdown for Baton Rouge:
BATON ROUGE, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lsu Football#Breaking Down#Trait#American Football#Lsu
Restaurant Review

Top 5 Most Popular Fried Chicken Restaurants in Baton Rouge, Louisiana

This list is based on prior customer reviews. Can you imagine you can make your day better with the wing that you can buy only for 64 cents? There are 64 Tuesdays in a year, and you can make them better than last year’s Tuesdays. But how? You can do it by having 64-cent wings here every Tuesday because it is the best day to come here.
BATON ROUGE, LA
KSLA

Louisiana leader offers solution to tires being dumped

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - City governments in Louisiana have struggled to stop folks from throwing their old tires wherever they please. Now, state leaders are stepping in to offer a solution. Rep. Beau Beaullieu, R-New Iberia, said he first heard of the problem happening out in rural areas during...
LOUISIANA STATE
Lake Charles American Press

Jim Beam column:Finally, a bridge solution

“We can’t afford to quibble over this. This is a must.”. State Rep. Rick Edmonds, R-Baton Rouge, was talking Monday about legislation that is designed to build new Interstate 10 bridges at Lake Charles and Baton Rouge and complete work on I-49 from the Arkansas line to New Orleans.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
WAFB.com

Casual Lowe's Thief

Mayor Pro Tem LaMont Cole joins Johnny Ahysen to talk about to upcoming events. Baton Rouge doctors warning you about the risk of leaving children alone in hot cars. It’s already hot in south Louisiana, so it’s time to make sure we’re not leaving our little ones alone in hot cars.
BATON ROUGE, LA
225batonrouge.com

First Look: Brandon Landry’s opulent dinner-only Supper Club

Years in the making, Brandon Landry’s luxury Supper Club opens May 17 in a new space built specifically for the moonshot project. The 140-seat establishment is high on style, welcoming diners with an atmosphere larded with edgy, ultra-modern trappings and a menu devoted to imported extravagance. Beluga caviar and...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Changes coming to Roman Catholic Diocese of Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – If you attended a Catholic Mass over the weekend, you probably heard that some pastors are retiring or moving to another church in the diocese. Over the weekend, the Roman Catholic Diocese of Baton Rouge announced these changes in a document. Bishop Michael Duca...
BATON ROUGE, LA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

111K+
Followers
156K+
Post
41M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy