GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – It’s the weekend and that means it is time for family fun! There are all kinds of great activities from city to lakeshore that every age can take part in! If you’re looking for some outside fun check out the Grand Haven Kite Fest this weekend, if the rain brings you indoors then be sure to take advantage of the Air Zoo and Art Museum cultural membership Exchange! Maranda has a complete list of fun for any weather this weekend brings, be sure to check it out!

1 DAY AGO