Voters look for candidate to flip open Senate seat blue

By Rian Bossler, Jordan Tracy
 3 days ago

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The eyes of the nation will be on Pennsylvania’s U.S. Senate race as four democrats look to fill the vacant seat left by Pat Toomey.

Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman, Congressman Conor Lamb, Representative Malcolm Kenyatta and Jenkintown Council Member Alex Khalil are all vying for a spot in November.

“We have to make a clear message and case of why folks’ lives will be better with a bigger bolder Democratic majority. I think if we want to change the Senate, turns out we have to change the Senators,” Kenyatta said.

YOUR LOCAL ELECTION HQ

The race has also had its fair share of heated moments and disagreements on key issues. The most notable came during the debate in Harrisburg when Kenyatta confronted Fetterman about a 2013 incident in Braddock where he detained an unarmed black man he believed was involved in a shooting.

“Our campaign is built on the grassroots up to be scalable in a way that the Republicans can’t match. We have a true grassroots infrastructure throughout Pennsylvania as opposed to the Republicans which are just buying name ID by writing large checks,” Fetterman said.

Fetterman was hospitalized after suffering a stroke on Friday but says he will make a full recovery and suffered no cognitive damage.

