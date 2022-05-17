WAITRESS Returns to New Orleans, Partners With Previous Pie Champions

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Nickelodeon and VStar Entertainment Group present PAW Patrol Live! “The Great Pirate Adventure,” an action-packed, music-filled production. The PAW Patrol is back and on a roll in person and LIVE on stage! Ryder and your favorite pups have been working hard to get back on the road and they are ready to roll to New Orleans. In this production, the heroic pups from the top-rated animated preschool series PAW Patrol, produced by Spin Master Entertainment and airing on Nickelodeon, embark on a pirate-themed adventure to uncover hidden treasure. Do not miss this PAWsome opportunity to see the whole pack in this live touring stage performance. Tickets for all four performances are on sale Friday, May 20, 2022, and may be purchased at pawpatrollive.com.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO