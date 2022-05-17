ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WAITRESS Returns to New Orleans, Partners With Previous Pie Champions

By Site Staff
Cover picture for the articleNEW ORLEANS (press release) – In honor of World Baking Day and to celebrate the return of WAITRESS to New Orleans, WAITRESS and Windowsill Pies have teamed up once again to delight and excite New Orleanians ahead of the show’s return in June. Windowsill Pies’ Lazy Summer Strawberry and Cream Pie...

Sippin’ at the Sazerac this Summer

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Can you teach an old drink new tricks? If you’re asking this question while bellied up to the Sazerac Bar in the Roosevelt Hotel, the answer is a very tasty—and perhaps a tad tipsy—‘yes!’ Each of the carefully crafted cocktails on the Sazerac’s new summer menu puts a modern twist on a familiar favorite. A spinoff, a remix, a redux? It really doesn’t matter what you call it. What matters is that you enjoy it.
On Assignment week of May 16: Boogaloo-ing, “Mean Girls,” fine art and a special happy hour

Bayou Boogaloo is back this Friday, Saturday and Sunday. The Mid-City festival along Bayou St. John will feature music on four stages, with an all-new floating Brass Barge, according to a recent release. Since its first year 16 years ago, the festival has grown in size and popularity from a small neighborhood get-together to a go-to gathering from music and food lovers from across the city. Music highlights this year include: Ani DiFranco, Dragon Smoke, Squirrel Nut Zippers, The Soul Rebels, Sonny Landreth and Maggie Koerner, and, new this year, Inferno Burlesque.
Date Night: Vue Orleans

Amid planning, it can be easy to forget to take time for yourselves. Lucky for couples, not only does New Orleans have many bars, restaurants, festivals and the like to fill your time, but it also plays host to museums, art exhibits and other interactive experiences to spice up date night.
in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Nickelodeon and VStar Entertainment Group present PAW Patrol Live! “The Great Pirate Adventure,” an action-packed, music-filled production. The PAW Patrol is back and on a roll in person and LIVE on stage! Ryder and your favorite pups have been working hard to get back on the road and they are ready to roll to New Orleans. In this production, the heroic pups from the top-rated animated preschool series PAW Patrol, produced by Spin Master Entertainment and airing on Nickelodeon, embark on a pirate-themed adventure to uncover hidden treasure. Do not miss this PAWsome opportunity to see the whole pack in this live touring stage performance. Tickets for all four performances are on sale Friday, May 20, 2022, and may be purchased at pawpatrollive.com.
NOCCA Student Wins $7K Rau for Art Scholarship Competition

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – M.S. Rau announced that Khalil McKnight, an 11th grade student at the New Orleans Center for Creative Arts (NOCCA), has won the 10thannual 2022 Rau for Art Scholarship Competition. McKnight’s entry titled “Still N***a” is an acrylic on canvas self-portrait inspired by Jay-Z’s song...
TOTCF Announces the 2022 Cocktail Apprentice Program Class

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Since 2008, the Cocktail Apprentice Program (CAP) has hosted more than 400 apprentices who have gained valuable experience working and managing large-scale, high-volume events during the annual Tales of The Cocktail Conference (TOTC). This year, 32 accomplished and up-and-coming bartenders have earned the opportunity to become Red Coat CAPs and learn alongside some of the world’s most respected bartenders and cocktail experts as apprentices, assisting with seminars and events at Tales of the Cocktail in New Orleans from July 25–29, 2022. The 2022 CAP Class and Program is generously sponsored by our partners at Campari, Courvoisier, Crown Royal, Jose Cuervo Tradicional, Lyre’s, and Sazerac.
