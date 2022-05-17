Kenneth William Blecha, 53, Festus

Frances Mae Metz Godwin, 97, of Cedar Hill died May 12, 2022, at St. Andrews of Francis Place in Eureka. Mrs. Godwin was a 1941 graduate of Poplar Bluff High School. She attended Park College and graduate from the University of Missouri in Columbia with a bachelor’s degree in home economics. She was a longtime educator, teaching kindergarten and first grade at schools in in Valley Park, Antonio, Dittmer and House Springs. She was an active member of First Presbyterian Church in Poplar Bluff, where she was an ordained elder, choir member, leader of the Presbyterian women’s groups and teacher of kindergarten classes. For many years, she opened the church by 7 a.m., praying at each pew, the pulpit, the choir loft, and each room, making sure all the lights were on and making coffee ready for fellowship hour before going to Sunday School. She was a longtime volunteer at Lucy Lee Hospital (now PBRMC). She moved to Cedar Hill in 2016 to live with her daughters. Born Aug. 13, 1924, in Poplar Bluff, she was the sixth of seven children of the late Lynn Thomas and Columbia Marting Metz Sr. She was preceded in death by her husband: George Orville “Torchy” Godwin, whom she married Nov. 26, 1947, at the First Presbyterian Church in Poplar Bluff.

CEDAR HILL, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO