ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Festus, MO

Kenneth William Blecha, 53, Festus

myleaderpaper.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKenneth William Blecha, 53, of Festus died May 15, 2022, at his home. Mr. Blecha worked in maintenance for the Missouri Department of Transportation. He enjoyed spending time with his family,...

www.myleaderpaper.com

Comments / 0

Related
myleaderpaper.com

Linda J. Dyle, 66, Festus

Linda J. Dyle, 66, of Festus died May 16, 2022, in Festus, after a battle with cancer. Mrs. Dyle graduated from Festus High School in 1973 and began a 20-year career in the medical field, working as an office assistant, medical assistant and medical instrument technician. She was a retiree of the Teamsters Local 688 Health and Medical Camp. She was a lifelong Baptist and enjoyed helping people in need, caring for family members and visiting her friends. She loved spending time with her family and friends. She also loved the holidays. Born Sept. 3, 1955, she was the daughter of the late Mary “Esther” (Burgan) and Russell A. Oliver Sr.
FESTUS, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Don W. Komlos, 63, Arnold

Don W. Komlos, 63, of Arnold died May 11, 2022. Mr. Komlos was an employee of Flooring Systems Inc. Born Jan. 19, 1959, he was the son of Joan (Glacken) and John Komlos. In addition to his parents, he is survived by his wife: Diane Mayer; four children: Jason Komlos, Tanya (Lee) Schoneman, Doug (Carolyn) Mayer and Danny Mayer; three siblings: John (Linda) Komlos, Ron (Sandy) Komlos and Joani (Michael) Waldwell; four grandchildren: Chace Komlos, Macayla Komlos, Charlotte Mayer and Julia Mayer; and many other family members and friends. He was preceded in death by a grandson: Zachary Sept.
ARNOLD, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Florence Kathleen “Kay” Mellor, 77, Festus

Florence Kathleen “Kay” Mellor, 77, of Festus died May 10, 2022, at Crystal Oaks Nursing Center. Mrs. Mellor was the daughter of the late Mary June and James Stiffler. She is survived by her husband of 57 years: Patrick Mellor; three children: Kimberly Hakim, Cathy (Richard) Hart and Patrick (Sharlynn) Mellor ; nine grandchildren: Austin Hakim, Hayley Hakim, Grace Hakim, Matthew Mellor, Zachary Mellor, Christopher Mellor, Conner Mellor, Caitlin Lefarth and Nathan Lefarth; seven great-grandchildren: Mason Mellor, Ezra Mellor, Olivia Mellor, Everett Mellor, Jamie Hakim, Julian Hakim and Josephine Hakim; and seven siblings: Patricia Coffelt, Pam Thomann, Sue Stiffler, Liz Duvall, Theresa Knott, James Stiffler and Mary Gaffney. She was preceded in death by two children: Thomas Mellor and James Mellor; one grandchild: Tanner Mellor; and two siblings: Bernie Stiffler and Ann Robson.
FESTUS, MO
myleaderpaper.com

David L. Seiferd, 75, Hillsboro

David L. Seiferd, 75, of Hillsboro died May 14, 2022, at Mercy Hospital Jefferson in Crystal City, Mr. Seiferd was a U.S. Army veteran and a Mason. He worked for the U.S. Postal Service and was of the Catholic faith. He was a member of the VWF post in Cedar Hill. Born July 20, 1946, in St. Louis, he was the son of the late Lucille (Szydlowski) and Lester Seiferd. He was preceded in death by his wife of 26 years: Pamela Seiferd.
HILLSBORO, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Arnold, MO
Missouri State
Missouri Obituaries
City
St. Louis, MO
City
Bethany, MO
City
Austin Township, MO
Festus, MO
Obituaries
City
Festus, MO
City
Saint Louis, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Ann M. Walshauser, 94, De Soto

Ann M. Walshauser, 94, of De Soto died May 13, 2022, at Hillcrest Care Center. Mrs. Walshauser was a homemaker. Born July 25, 1927, in St. Louis, she was the daughter of the late Nellie “Dolly” (Lawrence) and Anthony Simonic Sr. She was preceded in death by her husband: Joseph Walshauser.
DE SOTO, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Carol Soppeland, 75, of Fenton

Carol Soppeland, 75, of Fenton died May 2, 2022. Ms. Soppeland attended the University of Missouri in Columbia and became a registered nurse. She worked as a surgical nurse in the St. Louis area and later, for time, in California before moving back to the area to care for her parents. She enjoyed gardening and sewing. Born Dec. 7, 1946, in St. Louis, she was the daughter of the late Mel and Ramona Soppeland.
FENTON, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Donald Eugene “Donnie” Simms, 61, Farmington

Donald Eugene “Donnie” Simms, 61, of Farmington died May 14, 2022, at Barnes Jewish Hospital in St. Louis. Mr. Simms was a member of New Beginnings Worship Centre where he served on the board. He was a softball and baseball umpire for MSHSAA for many years. He was a member of Elks Lodge Post 2583 in Desloge and Missouri Professional Land Surveyors Association. He enjoyed riding his motorcycle, bowling with his wife on their Split Happens bowling team and spending time with family, especially his grandchildren. Born Nov. 24, 1960, in Bonne Terre, he was the son of Eva Jane (Harrington) Simms and the late Ronald Eugene Simms.
FARMINGTON, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Mary Louise Pashia, 74, De Soto

Mary Louise Pashia, 74, of De Soto died May 13, 2022, at her home. Mrs. Pashia was a homemaker. Born June 1, 1947, in St. Louis, she was the daughter of the late Loretta (Umphenour) Huskey. She is survived by one child: Melody Grice of De Soto; and two grandchildren.
DE SOTO, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Austin Walker
myleaderpaper.com

Photo for Arnold anniversary book to be taken May 22

Former and current Fox C-6 School District students, along with longtime Arnold residents, are invited to help celebrate the founding of the city by being part of a group photo that could be featured on the cover of a coffee-table book commemorating the city’s 50th anniversary. Anyone who attended...
ARNOLD, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Frances Mae Metz Godwin, 97, Cedar Hill

Frances Mae Metz Godwin, 97, of Cedar Hill died May 12, 2022, at St. Andrews of Francis Place in Eureka. Mrs. Godwin was a 1941 graduate of Poplar Bluff High School. She attended Park College and graduate from the University of Missouri in Columbia with a bachelor’s degree in home economics. She was a longtime educator, teaching kindergarten and first grade at schools in in Valley Park, Antonio, Dittmer and House Springs. She was an active member of First Presbyterian Church in Poplar Bluff, where she was an ordained elder, choir member, leader of the Presbyterian women’s groups and teacher of kindergarten classes. For many years, she opened the church by 7 a.m., praying at each pew, the pulpit, the choir loft, and each room, making sure all the lights were on and making coffee ready for fellowship hour before going to Sunday School. She was a longtime volunteer at Lucy Lee Hospital (now PBRMC). She moved to Cedar Hill in 2016 to live with her daughters. Born Aug. 13, 1924, in Poplar Bluff, she was the sixth of seven children of the late Lynn Thomas and Columbia Marting Metz Sr. She was preceded in death by her husband: George Orville “Torchy” Godwin, whom she married Nov. 26, 1947, at the First Presbyterian Church in Poplar Bluff.
CEDAR HILL, MO
myleaderpaper.com

John George Hollmann Jr., 69, Pacific

John George Hollmann Jr., 69, of Pacific died May 12, 2022, in Pacific. Mr. Hollmann was born April 14, 1953, in St. Louis, the son of the late Doris (James) and John George Hollmann Sr. He is survived by two children: Lisa (Randy) Pryor and Amanda (Bryan) Schnable; four grandchildren:...
PACIFIC, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Mary Frances Janky, 78, De Soto

Mary Frances Janky, 78, of De Soto died May 14, 2022, at de Greeff Hospice House in St. Louis County. Mrs. Janky retired from the Festus Police Department as a records clerk. She enjoyed playing cards and bridge, sewing, cooking, canning and gardening. Born Feb. 7, 1944, in Omaha, Neb., she was the daughter of the late Katherine June (Nielsen) and William George Craven Sr.
DE SOTO, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vinyard Funeral Home#W Main St
myleaderpaper.com

County teacher leaves hospital after five-month battle with COVID

After five months in the hospital battling COVID-19, county teacher Mark Holman got to go home last week. When Holman, 47, a teacher for the Herculaneum High School Alternative Education Program, left Mercy Hospital Jefferson in Crystal City at about 1 p.m. May 12, a crowd of about 20 family and friends were there cheering him as he came out of the main entrance in a wheelchair.
CRYSTAL CITY, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Athlete of the Week (May 17, 2022) -- Dallin Fuller, Herculaneum track and field

Fuller, a senior, won all four events he entered at the Class 3 District 2 meet at Herculaneum on May 14. On the track, he won the 110-meter high hurdles in 15.86 seconds and the 300 hurdles in 41.81. Both times were PRs. In the field, Fuller won the high jump with a height of 1.77 meters and threw the javelin 43.63 meters. Fuller will compete in the four events at the sectional meet at Festus on Saturday. The top four finishers in each event qualify for the state championships in Jefferson City on May 27-28.
HERCULANEUM, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Eureka looks at adjusting front, side yard setbacks

A plan to update the city of Eureka’s zoning codes concerning where houses can be situated on lots has been put on pause. Ward 2 Alderwoman Carleen Murray halted the proposed adjustment May 3 when she voted no on the third reading of a bill that would have kept the minimum lot size for homes the same but would have changed where houses could be located on lots.
EUREKA, MO
myleaderpaper.com

More than $24,000 worth of roofing materials stolen in Arnold

Arnold Police are trying to identify two people suspected of stealing $24,780 worth of roofing materials from outside a building at 123 Manufacturers Drive, Detective Lt. Jason Valentine said. A trailer believed to have been used during the theft was later found outside a home in the 2400 block Starling...
FENTON, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
myleaderpaper.com

Update: One dead, 2 injured when train hits pickup in Kimmswick

A St. Louis man died, and a woman and toddler were injured Monday, May 16, when the pickup they were in was struck by a train in Kimmswick. The woman is from St. Louis, and the child is from Imperial, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At about 11 a.m.,...
KIMMSWICK, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Hillsboro R-3 tries out bus camera system

After a Jefferson County youngster was struck by a school bus and killed late last year, a couple of Hillsboro residents developed a school bus safety camera system, and the Hillsboro R-3 School District has begun using it. Bob Griffey and Jeff Nichols, co-owners of SafeAssist Innovations, developed the camera...
HILLSBORO, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Tires, copper wire stolen from Arnold business

Arnold Police are investigating the theft of several items from a storage shed at Tire Plaza, 301 Plaza Way. The stolen items included four Nokian Rotiiva tires and four 500-foot spools of wire, altogether valued at $1,771.96, police reported. The theft occurred between about 5:45 p.m. April 22 and 5:30...
ARNOLD, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy