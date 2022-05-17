Today’s Headlines

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
By Roger Rudick
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
 2 days ago

BART Hopes Art Will Help Ridership (SFChron) Pedestrian Killed on Tracks of T Third (SFChron) Millbrae and Burlingame Pursue...

Streetsblog Capitol Hill

Wednesday’s Headlines Want Safe Streets Now

Traffic deaths rose to their highest level since 2005 last year, the biggest percentage increase since the Federal Highway Safety Administration started keeping track in 1975. (Washington Post) As part of the 2021 infrastructure act, U.S. DOT is making $5 billion in grants available to cities for safe-streets projects across...
COLORADO STATE
SFGate

5 Best Places to Live in California

Thinking of moving ot California? You’re not alone. Spectacular weather, the largest economy in the country, and endless entertainment options are just a few of the reasons that more people live in California than any other state. From the sandy SoCal beaches to the forests of towering redwood trees and all of the agricultural land in between, the West Coast offers endless coastline and sunshine. Whether it’s pop culture or politics, the Golden State is a global trendsetter. While we couldn’t pick the best place to live in California, we did narrow it down to 5. Here’s our list of the best places to live in California:
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Streetsblog Capitol Hill

SPUR Talk: Convert Offices to Housing?

Note: GJEL Accident Attorneys regularly sponsors coverage on Streetsblog San Francisco and Streetsblog California. Unless noted in the story, GJEL Accident Attorneys is not consulted for the content or editorial direction of the sponsored content. People are working from home, resulting in one in five offices in San Francisco sitting...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Streetsblog Capitol Hill

Wednesday’s Headlines: There is No Free Lunch Edition

Gee, free lunches for everyone in town? What could possibly go wrong. Well, plenty went wrong after GrubHub dropped a huge surprise in Crain’s by announcing it would buy everyone in New York lunch between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. yesterday. Our grumpy social media manager evoked Milton Freedman...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Washington Examiner

The Brazilification of California

California, those funky Spenglerians the Red Hot Chili Peppers noted, is “the final location” of Western civilization. True, you can go no further west, but that hasn’t stopped California from going south. What happens after the golden decades of Californication?. Brazilification. This is not the title of...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Streetsblog Capitol Hill

Ride of Silence This Week, All Over California

The 2022 worldwide Ride of Silence will, for the 20th year in a row, honor people killed or injured while riding a bike on public roadways. The silent group rides are both a remembrance of lost loved ones and a call for drivers and policymakers to do more to keep cycling safe.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Streetsblog Capitol Hill

Meet Grecia! The Newest StreetsblogMASS Reporter

I moved to the Boston area in early 2020 and have since completed my masters from Northeastern University in Urban Informatics with a focus on transportation. While not a journalist by trade, my various academic and personal projects have often involved some level of research, interviewing and storytelling. My final...
BOSTON, MA
