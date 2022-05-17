ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nicki Minaj’s Natural Hair Sparks Twitter Debate

Source: NDZ/Star Max / Getty

Nicki Minaj showed off her real hair and natural face sans any makeup on Instagram, last night, and sparked a social media debate about haircare. In the clips, Nicki shows off her waist-length hair and swooped edges with the caption, “I’m there
I’m L Long hair don’t care. Steady starin @ my ear cuz my ear on glare. Now it’s not hard to find me. Top behind me
You be Harry P.”

While some tweeters bashed Nicki’s long natural strands, others took to her defense calling out “haters” who had negative things to say about her untrimmed tresses.

The We Go Up rapper posted a second update seemingly addressing the backlash she began receiving after the first video went viral. “Btchs would hate on a cardboard box,” she wrote before addressing those who had something to say about her texture and density.

This isn’t the first time Nicki wore her natural hair. She rocked her real hair in her Lookin A** video, marking a significant line in the sand when she transformed her image from the cartoonish rapstress to sleek superstar. It gave fans their first real look at what was under her pink wigs. She later wore her natural hair to the VMAs and during several interviews signaling the new, more natural, Nicki was here to stay.

In other Nicki Minaj news, the fierce femcee wore Riccardo Tisci to the Met Gala after skipping the ceremony due to Covid vaccination protocols the year before.

