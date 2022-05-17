ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portillo’s Finally Brings A Plant Based Hotdog To The Menu

By Amanda Edelman
 2 days ago

Portillo’s has gone vegetarian with their new plant-based hotdog. Debuting today at all stores, the famed Chicago staple hopes to bring in a new audience with their Garden Dog.

Photo via: Portillo’s

Teaming up with Greenleaf Foods and Field Roast , a plant-based meat, and cheese company, the new menu addition is now available at all Portillo’s locations nationwide.

The Garden Dog features the Field Roast Signature Stadium Dog with a custom-crafted Portillo twist. It’s topped with the classic Chicago-style hot dog toppings of course! Expect the usual, including mustard, relish, chopped onions, tomatoes, celery salt, pickle spear, and sport peppers on a delicious steamed poppy seed bun.

As for the the Field Roast Signature Stadium Dog? It’s a pea protein-based hot dog. While other products use liquid smoke, their plant-based dogs are double smoked using maple hardwood chips and a combination of steam and dry heat.

Portillo’s has been around since the 60s and is known to locals as the go-to Chicago style hotdog location. If you’ve been to a Chicago Bulls game, you’ll see Portillo’s ads everywhere– it’s that popular!

Find your nearest Portillo’s location here and check out the rest of the menu here .

See also: 100 Black-Owned Restaurants In Chicago Area You Can Support Right Now

Secret Chicago tracks down the best things to do in the city, from quirky restaurants and hidden bars to the best exhibitions, shows and nightlife in Chicago.

