Portillo’s Finally Brings A Plant Based Hotdog To The Menu

Portillo’s has gone vegetarian with their new plant-based hotdog. Debuting today at all stores, the famed Chicago staple hopes to bring in a new audience with their Garden Dog.

Teaming up with Greenleaf Foods and Field Roast , a plant-based meat, and cheese company, the new menu addition is now available at all Portillo’s locations nationwide.

The Garden Dog features the Field Roast Signature Stadium Dog with a custom-crafted Portillo twist. It’s topped with the classic Chicago-style hot dog toppings of course! Expect the usual, including mustard, relish, chopped onions, tomatoes, celery salt, pickle spear, and sport peppers on a delicious steamed poppy seed bun.

As for the the Field Roast Signature Stadium Dog? It’s a pea protein-based hot dog. While other products use liquid smoke, their plant-based dogs are double smoked using maple hardwood chips and a combination of steam and dry heat.

Portillo’s has been around since the 60s and is known to locals as the go-to Chicago style hotdog location. If you’ve been to a Chicago Bulls game, you’ll see Portillo’s ads everywhere– it’s that popular!

Find your nearest Portillo’s location here and check out the rest of the menu here .