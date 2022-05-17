ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Empire State Building to Honor Notorious B.I.G.’s 50th Birthday With Crown on Its Mast

By Jem Aswad
Variety
Variety
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aCg9o_0fgzzkKO00

Click here to read the full article.

New York City, the Notorious B.I.G.’s hometown, will pay tribute to the late rapper on May 21, which would have been his 50th birthday.

On that day, the legendary Empire State Building will change its lights’ color to red and white, with a crown spinning on its mast in honor of the late rapper, whose real name was Christopher Wallace and who died in 1997 at the age of just 24. The day before, on May 20, the Empire State Building, in partnership with Bad Boy / Atlantic / Rhino Records, will host a ceremony that will include Biggie’s mother, Voletta Wallace, his children (CJ and Tyanna Wallace), his close friend James Lloyd (Lil’ Cease), and Kimberly Denise Jones (Lil Kim). Other close friends, collaborators, and hip-hop luminaries, that were instrumental in Biggie’s meteoric success and legacy will also be in attendance.

On his birthday, the celebration will travel B.I.G.’s home borough of Brooklyn. The Barclays Center will honor the legendary rapper and hometown hero by featuring a video montage of classic Biggie records on the massive oculus display above the arena’s entrance.

The arena is only a few subway stops away from Bedford-Stuyvesant, the neighborhood where B.I.G. grew up. New York City MTA will release a special edition MetroCard on May 21 that features The Notorious B.I.G. The card will be available exclusively at three subway stations near his old neighborhood: Lafayette Avenue, Clinton – Washington Ave., and Atlantic Ave. – Barclays Center.

In addition, Amazon Music and their catalog music brand, [RE]DISCOVER, will reveal a station takeover of the Clinton – Washington Ave. Station to celebrate B.I.G.’s birthday. Featuring art based on the iconic “King of New York” photo of Biggie wearing a crown by Barron Claiborne, fans will be able to scan a QR Code at the station that will grant them access to a special Instagram filter celebrating his life and legacy. Amazon Music and [RE]DISCOVER have also united with non-profit Beautify Earth to debut new, custom murals of Biggie created by local artists in each borough of New York, reclaiming previously unused space with images inspired by lyrics from his music.

Next month, the New York celebration will continue when Lincoln Center, in partnership with Bad Boy / Atlantic / Rhino Records and the Christopher Wallace Estate, hosts an orchestral tribute to The Notorious B.I.G. on June 10. The black-tie event will feature music arranged and conducted by Miguel Atwood-Ferguson, with appearances by The Originals and several special guests. The event will be free to the public, and as a part of their celebration of Black Music Month, Amazon Music will livestream the event exclusively on their channel on Twitch.

On June 10, Bad Boy / Atlantic / Rhino Records will release a vinyl version of “Life After Death,” Biggie’s diamond-certified, Grammy-nominated second album. The 25th anniversary super deluxe boxed set consists of 8 vinyl albums and a booklet that features rare photos from the album cover shoot, liner notes by Sheldon Pearce, and reflections from members of the team who worked on the original album. The set also includes the “Hypnotize” 12” single, the “Mo Money Mo Problems” 12”, the “Sky’s the Limit” 12”, and “Nasty Boy” 12”.

More from Variety Best of Variety

Comments / 1

Related
Variety

Viola Davis Reveals a Director Called Her by His Maid’s Name, Speaks Out on Hollywood’s Slow Race Progress (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article. Viola Davis joined Variety and Kering at the Cannes Film Festival for a powerful Women In Motion conversation in which she revealed a director once called her by his maid’s name. The Oscar and Emmy-winning actor was talking about Hollywood’s perception of Black actors and how the amount of roles she can play remains limited due to her skin color, even at her A-list stature. “I had a director who did that to me. He said, ‘Louise!’ I knew him for 10 years and he called me Louise and I find out that it’s...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Anne Hathaway, James Gray Tear Up During Seven-Minute Emotional Cannes Standing Ovation for ‘Armageddon Time’

Click here to read the full article. Anne Hathaway and Jeremy Strong made the end of the world seem pretty fabulous on Thursday night, hitting the Croisette for the Cannes Film Festival premiere of writer-director James Gray’s “Armageddon Time.” Gray’s semi-autobiographical film about growing up in 1980s Queens stars newcomers Banks Repeta (as the Gray surrogate) and Jaylin Webb (as his best friend). Hathaway and Strong play solid a Jewish couple with dreams of upward mobility. They struggle to understand Repeta, a sixth grader grappling with his identity and adhering to authority. His relationship with his ailing grandfather Anthony Hopkins, who...
MOVIES
Variety

Diddy Opens Billboard Awards by Declaring He’s ‘Not a Human,’ Dropping N Word

Click here to read the full article. Sean “Diddy” Combs opened this year’s Billboard Music Awards on Sunday night (May 15) with a rousing performance and opening monologue. Shortly after he kicked off the show with a medley of his new single, “Gotta Move on” and Notorious B.I.G.’s 1997 classic “Mo’ Money Mo’ Problems” — accompanied by  Bryson Tiller, Jack Harlow and Teyana Taylor — DJ Khaled presented the host saying “they didn’t want him to host the Billboard Music Awards — but God did.” Diddy, dressed in an all-black outfit with a diamond chain hanging off his neck, appeared on the...
BEAUTY & FASHION
HipHopDX.com

Voletta Wallace Introduces Notorious B.I.G. To The Metaverse

On what would’ve been his 50th birthday, world-renowned New York Hip Hop legend Biggie Smalls has become a part of the cryptocurrency market by entering the metaverse. lyricist’s mother Voletta Wallace celebrated her son’s posthumous entrance into the Web3 community in a loving Instagram post, while also revealing the project was years in the making.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Brooklyn, NY
New York City, NY
Entertainment
New York City, NY
Government
CNN

Here’s how NYC is celebrating Biggie Smalls’ 50th birthday

CNN — Late New York City rapper Biggie Smalls is getting a very New York celebration for what would have been his 50th birthday: a MetroCard. Strap-hangers can purchase MetroCards emblazoned with the hiphop legend’s face at four stations in Brooklyn on Saturday, according to a press release from the Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA).
NEW YORK CITY, NY
HollywoodLife

Janet Jackson Makes Surprise Appearance At BMMAs To Present Icon Award To Mary J. Blige

The 2022 Billboard Music Awards were star-studded this year — and this one moment got everyone talking: Janet Jackson made a surprise appearance to present the Icon Award to her friend Mary J. Blige! The “Feedback” singer wore a deconstructed tuxedo look by Thom Browne, consisting of a tie, cropped jacket and skirt. Janet herself took home the Icon Award in 2018. Notably, the award has only been given out 11 times.
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lil Kim
Person
Molly Shannon
Person
Biggie
hotnewhiphop.com

Lil Kim Shares Star-Studded Night Out With Diddy, Mary J. Blige & More

Lil’ Kim stunned us on Instagram again with photos showcasing her night at the club. The Brooklyn-born rapper has been killing it on Instagram with her Fendi and Savage X Fenty moments from earlier this year. Following the conclusion of the Lovers & Friends music festival in Las Vegas,...
BROOKLYN, NY
hotnewhiphop.com

Nicki Minaj Goes Make-Up Free With Natural Hair

Nicki Minaj has been known to be able to pull off a variety of looks. She stood out in her outfit at the Met Gala, which she attended a couple weeks ago for the first time since 2019. Recently, she's made headlines by discussing her boobs, talking about how they might be misleading and that she's considering getting a reduction.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Orchestral Music#The Notorious B I G#Black Music#The Empire State Building#B I G#The Barclays Center#Oculus#Mta
IndieWire

Chris Rock Responds to Dave Chappelle’s Claim He at Least ‘Got Smacked by Someone of Repute’

Click here to read the full article. Just two days after Dave Chappelle was attacked during the Netflix Is a Joke festival on May 3 and the stand-up comic is already joking about it. During a secret show at Los Angeles’ Comedy Store, Chappelle shared new details about the audience member who rushed the stage at the Hollywood Bowl to tackle him. The alleged attacker, Isaiah Lee, was arrested and later charged with four misdemeanors including battery, possession of a weapon with intent to assault, unauthorized access to the stage area during a performance, and commission of an act that delays...
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Celebrities
mansionglobal.com

Janet Jackson Wants $8.995 Million for the New York Condo She’s Owned for 25 Years

Nearly 25 years after she bought it, Janet Jackson is listing her apartment on New York’s Central Park for $8.995 million. Ms. Jackson, who rose to stardom in the late 1980s and 1990s with hits such as “Miss You Much” and “Together Again,” and who is the sister of the late performer Michael Jackson, purchased the apartment for $2.8 million in 1998, records show.
REAL ESTATE
hotnewhiphop.com

Master P Gets Divorced After Decade-Long Estrangement

Master P's been quite vocal recently. The rapper made headlines by explaining why he thought so many young artists in hip hop were dying. He then called out the "fake love" for Nipsey Hussle after his death, and told the Lakers that they needed him as their next coach. Now,...
TROUBLED RELATIONSHIP
Variety

Variety

63K+
Followers
53K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy