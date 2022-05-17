ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thousands of Americans face $1,536 increase in healthcare premiums – will you be hit?

By James Duffy
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago
AMERICANS could see sharp increases in their insurance premiums next year.

The Biden Administration strengthened the Affordable Care Act (ACA), also known as Obamacare, through the American Rescue Plan.

Biden's plan offered subsidies on ACA coverage, and reduced costs by an average of 40% for Americans getting government-sponsored insurance, according to the White House.

But the expanded funding is set to expire on January 1, 2023, and the results could be disastrous for less affluent households.

Premium costs could rise by more than $12billion nationwide if Congress fails to extend the subsidies, according to a new report from FamiliesUSA.

The average Obamacare beneficiary would see their premium increase by more than $700, according to the report.

The average premium would jump from $1,332 to $2,040, a 53% cost increase.

West Virginians would be hit the hardest - more than 23,000 people in the state are covered by the ACA, and their rates would rise by an average of $1,536.

More than 14million Americans currently buy their insurance from Healthcare.gov, the ACA's marketplace.

If the expanded subsidies expire, over 3million people could be priced out of coverage, according to an analysis from the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation.

In its report, FamiliesUSA urged lawmakers to take action to keep health insurance costs from ballooning.

"Congress must act decisively to prevent huge increases in health insurance costs for families who already face serious challenges coping with rapidly rising living expenses," the conclusion says.

"All they must do is extend the financial assistance that [the American Relief Plan] already provides when people buy insurance on their own."

What's holding up an extension?

Congressional Democrats have struggled to enact meaningful extensions to policies from the American Rescue Plan.

Most notably, many Democrats fought and failed to extend the enhanced child tax credit that expired in December.

With the Senate divided evenly by party lines and Republicans primarily committed to obstructing the Democratic agenda, Dems needed unanimous support to revive the tax credit.

Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) foiled his party in December and seems poised to do so once again by axing potential ACA subsidy expansion.

According to Insider, Manchin dodged questions about his support for Obamacare subsidies, saying his focus was "fighting inflation."

Without Manchin's support and barring a Republican defection, Democrats will be unable to extend the ACA boosts this year.

The next ACA enrollment window opens on November 1, so lawmakers will likely need to approve a plan to extend the subsidies prior to that date.

Otherwise, people logging onto the portal to shop around for 2023 insurance rates may see staggering prices.

An extension at the last minute could also cause turmoil in the enrollment process, so Congress will need to settle on a deal in the next few months to ensure the subsidies are smoothly extended.

With the 2022 midterm elections on November 8, confusion, coverage lapses, or price increases in Obamacare coverage could seriously hurt Democrats at the ballot box.

Thousands of Americans have also been hit with medical bills that they don't actually owe, according to a government watchdog.

