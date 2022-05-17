Law Enforcement Memorial Ceremony

Approval of Minutes of April 26, 2022 – Unanimously Approved. Proclamation – Safe Haven Baby Box – Madison Scott. Madison Scott is a member of Girl Scout Troop 20136 at Oxford and has earned her gold award . The gold award is the highest rank of achievement, Girl Scouts, fewer than 1% of Girl Scouts complete the requirements needed for this award and Madison is the third girl in her troop to earn it. Madison has been active in Girl Scouts for eight years and has decided after graduation from Oxford High School that she will be attending University of Alabama in Birmingham, majoring in physics. For her Girl Scout Gold Award project, Madison partnered with the city Oxford for the placement of the first safe haven baby box in the City of Oxford and the State of Alabama. The placement of the safe haven baby box can assure that any mother in crisis can legally securely and anonymously surrender their baby if they’re unable to care for them. Now, therefore, Alton Craft, Mayor of the City of Oxford, does hereby honor Madison’s Scott of Girl Scout troop to 20136 on her achievement of attaining the gold award, the highest achievement in Girl Scouts.
Comments / 0