Law Enforcement Memorial Ceremony

The Weaver work session started with the opening of bids for sanitation pickup. The two bidders were Waste Management and Arrow Disposal Services. Both company’s had representatives present. The lowest bidder was Waste Management. The company’s bid will still result in an increase in cost of approximately $9 more than residents are currently paying for monthly rates. Arrow representative, Gentry Shows, explained that their higher bid reflected the need to distribute containers and get trucks started on a new route. Mayor Willis explained that there was not a quorum present so no vote could be taken. He imagined that the council would want to stay with Waste Management because they are already in place and they were the lowest bidder, but stressed that he could not confirm this. This matter will be voted on at the next City Council meeting. Mr. Shows, from Arrow congratulated the Waste Management representative, Mike Mitchell, and they both thanked the city for their time and the ability to bid. When voted on, this will be a three year contract.

WEAVER, AL ・ 9 DAYS AGO