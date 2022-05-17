ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Buenos Aires Launches International Shoot Rebate

By John Hopewell and Holly Jones
Variety
Variety
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XwXhJ_0fgzzWv600

Click here to read the full article.

Putting itself on the big shoot radar, the City of Buenos Aires is set to offer Argentina’s first incentive for international shoots, a 20% cash rebate on productions’ expenditure in the Argentine capital.

Capped at Pesos 75 million ($600,000) per title, the BA Cash Rebate requires a minimum spend of Pesos 80 million ($680,000) and an at least four-day shoot in Buenos Aires.

Whether shooting totally or partially in the city, both co-productions and totally foreign titles are eligible for incentives. Reimbursement must be made via an Argentine co-producer or service company on a totally overseas shoot. That company can be based anywhere in Argentina.

BA Cash Rebate, as the new incentive scheme is called, is set to launch October, said Buenos Aires City Culture Minister, Enrique Avogadro.

Total moneys for a first tranche of funding come in at Argentine Pesos 491 million ($4 million), he added. The new incentive will be presented in Buenos Aires on May 17 at Buenos Aires’ emblematic Teatro Colon.

The rebate takes in films and fiction series and can be awarded at pre-production, production and post-production stages, said Avogadro.

Applications will be especially valued if they feature Buenos Aires and its iconic landmarks in their storylines.

Buenos Aires rebate funding pales before top global offers such as France (30% of spend, capped at €30 million ($31.5 million) per title) or Spain’s Canary Islands (50% of a first €1 million ($1.05 million) expenditure).

But “this is a point of departure,” Avogadro argued. “If you look at other places in Latin America – Uruguay or Colombia – they all scale up over time. Our incentive will grow in the light of experience,” he added.

The rebate is also only the second municipal incentive in Latin America history, after 2021’s SP Cine São Paulo cash rebate.

It joins other undeniable lures of Buenos Aires, led, by its deep and proven talent pool, which makes it one of the region’s film-TV production leaders.

Traditionally the Latin American country which scores most big selections at the Cannes Film Festival , Argentina is now a leader on its premium TV scene, Netflix’s “The Kingdom,” produced by Buenos Aires’ K&S Films, winning best series at this month’s Platino Awards;  Daniel Burman’s “Yosi,” the Regretful Spy,” an Amazon Studios-Oficina Burman production, was reckoned one of the standout titles at February’s Berlinale Series.

“The first thing producers ask in international markets is if Argentina has a rebate. Having one allows us to compete, given the talent in Buenos Aires,” said Avogadro.

“Our aim is not to compete by being the cheapest place in the world but rather the one with greatest talent,” he added.

“The rebate is a pioneering tool for our country,” he continued. It marks a path for the promotion of the international reach of the city’s audiovisual industry which is important in two ways, he argued: Highlighting our culture, our identity, our capacity to tell our own stories; and for its impact on economic growth. Audiovisual creates a lot of jobs and generates high added-value employment.”

The rebate will be launched by the Buenos Aires Film Commission, itself re-launched in 2019.

A Buenos Ministry of Culture press release also listed the city’s multi-culture nature, connectivity, good climate, great hotel offer and varied and broad culture as further attractions. An online catalog displays locations in the city, a directory profiles local talent.

More from Variety Best of Variety

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Lead by a New Generation of Filmmakers, Spain Gets Back on the International Radar

Click here to read the full article. In February, Carla Simon’s “Alcarràs” walked off with Spain’s first Berlin Golden Bear in nearly 40 years as Spain notched up its biggest main competition presence at the Berlinale since 1997. This May, Spain has four movies selected for Cannes – Albert Serra’s Competition entry “Pacifiction”; Rodrigo Sorogoyen’s “The Beasts,” in Premiere; Elena López Riera’s Directors’ Fortnight bow “The Water”; and José Luis López Linares’ “Goya, Carrière and the Ghost of Buñuel,” a Cannes Classics doc feature. That reps a Cannes presence roughly on par with recent standout years such as 2018 and 2019. With Netflix launching “Through My Window”...
MOVIES
Variety

FilmSharks Swoops on Adrian Suar’s Directorial Debut ’30 Noches con mi Ex’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article. Argentina’s most bankable star, Adrian Suar, has wrapped his directorial debut “30 Noches Con Mi Ex” (“30 Nights With My Ex”) to which FilmSharks has snagged worldwide rights. The Buenos Aires-based sales and production outfit has already sold remake rights to Conchita Taboada of Spectrum Films for Mexico and to Italian producer Alessandro Usai of Colorado Films. Disney’s Star Distribution holds the theatrical distribution rights for Argentina, Uruguay, Paraguay and Bolivia, while Cinecolor snapped up rights to Peru, Chile and Colombia. FilmSharks handles theatrical distribution for Mexico, Brazil and all rights for the rest...
MOVIES
Variety

‘The Pink Cloud’ Sells to France, Germany, Japan (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article. “The Pink Cloud,” a feminist quarantine drama and flagship feature of Brazil’s new generation of female filmmakers, has closed three more major territories for Paris-based MPM Premium, sealing licensing deals in France (Universciné), Japan (Senlis) and Germany (Lighthouse).  With MPM Premium currently in discussion for the U.K., Australia and Latin America, the Paris-based sales company is edging ever closer to selling out on all major territories around the world. Territories already secured include Brazil (O2), North America (Blue Fox), Taiwan (Digi Sky Entertainment), China (Beijing Hugoeast), Korea (K Entertainment) and Russia (World Vision). Senlis will stage...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Canary Islands#International Markets#Argentine#Ba Cash Rebate
Variety

Russian Directors Confront Fleeing Putin’s War and Defy Calls for Russia Film Boycott

Click here to read the full article. As the war in Ukraine approaches a grim, three-month mile marker, and the Russian military continues its relentless onslaught, the harsh crackdown on domestic opposition by the Putin regime has left a beleaguered film industry pondering its next steps. Many Russian filmmakers fear they’ll have no choice but to toe the party line, or to flee a country that is increasingly being shut out of the international community. Two-time Oscar nominee Alexander Rodnyansky (“Leviathan,” “Loveless”), the Kyiv-born producer who has called Russia home for nearly three decades, left Moscow on March 1 after being...
WORLD
Variety

Chris Rock Shares Controversial Take on Depp-Heard Trial: ‘Believe All Women Except Amber Heard’

Click here to read the full article. Chris Rock weighed in on the Johnny Depp-Amber Heard trial during a recent comedy show in London (via Vanity Fair) in which he cracked the following joke: “Believe all women, believe all women except Amber Heard.” The comedian grilled Heard for allegedly defecating on Depp’s bed pillows. “What the fuck is she on?” Rock said about Heard (via Daily Mail). “She shit in his bed! She’s fine, but she’s not shitting fine. She shit in his bed! Once you shit in someone’s bed, you just guilty of everything. What the fuck is going on...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Jobs
Country
Argentina
Variety

Johnny Depp to Return as Jack Sparrow? ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ Producer Says ‘Not at This Point’

Click here to read the full article. “Pirates of the Caribbean” producer Jerry Bruckheimer reminded fans in a recent interview with The Sunday Times that the future of his Disney mega-franchise does not currently include Johnny Depp. The actor appeared as Jack Sparrow in all five “Pirates of the Caribbean,” earning an Oscar nomination for “Curse of the Black Pearl.” The most recent “Pirates” movie, “Dead Men Tell No Tales,” was released in 2017. Bruckheimer said two “Pirates” scripts are currently in development, but neither include Depp’s former franchise mainstay. “Yes. We’re talking to Margot Robbie. We are developing two Pirates...
MOVIES
Reuters

Factbox: Who is buying Russian crude oil and who has stopped

May 8 (Reuters) - Here is the response by countries and companies regarding purchases of Russian oil since the war in Ukraine started on Feb. 24 and how companies have acted. Australia, Britain, Canada and the United States have imposed outright bans on Russian oil purchases, while Group of Seven (G7) nations, including Japan, committed to ban or phase out imports of Russian oil on May 8. read more.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Variety

Amber Heard Says ‘Aquaman 2’ Role Got Cut Down: Action Scenes Were ‘Taken Away’

Click here to read the full article. Amber Heard claims that Warner Bros. “didn’t want to include me” in the upcoming “Aquaman” sequel due to the fallout of her divorce from Johnny Depp. The actor said during her defamation trial against Depp that she was “actively scheduling timing for filming” the second “Aquaman” movie until Depp’s team called her a liar regarding her abuse claims against Depp. Heard said that “communications” about the sequel “stopped at that point.” Heard stars as Mera in several comic book films from Warner Bros. and DC Entertainment. She debuted as the character in “Justice League”...
MOVIES
Variety

Johnny Depp’s Lawyer to Amber Heard: ‘Mr. Depp Is Your Victim, Isn’t He?’

Click here to read the full article. Johnny Depp’s lawyer began her cross-examination of Amber Heard on Monday afternoon, seeking to undercut Heard’s claim that Depp physically assaulted her numerous times. Camille Vasquez, Depp’s attorney, presented a series of photos of Heard taken shortly after alleged incidents of violence. In the images, Heard did not appear to have bruises or other physical marks. “You should see what it looked like under the makeup,” Heard responded. Heard completed her direct testimony earlier on Monday, saying that she ultimately decided to leave Depp because she feared she would not survive the relationship. When it was her...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

‘Yellowstone’ Spinoff ‘6666’ Moves to Paramount Network From Paramount+

Click here to read the full article. The “Yellowstone” spinoff series “6666” is joining the mothership show on Paramount Network. It was previously reported that the new show would air exclusively on Paramount+. It will now run on the linear network first before episodes are made available to stream on demand. A premiere date has not been set. “6666” was originally announced in February 2021 as one of several new shows on the development slate of “Yellowstone” co-creator Taylor Sheridan. The show takes place at the real 6666 ranch in Texas. It was featured in Season 4 of “Yellowstone,” with Jimmy (Jefferson...
TV SERIES
Variety

How Toni Basil Got the Rights to ‘Mickey’ Back

Click here to read the full article. The United States Court of Appeals for the 9th Circuit Court granted a victory to Toni Basil last week, affirming a lower court decision. In the 8-page opinion issued by the Ninth Circuit last Wednesday, the judges ruled that Basil, referred to by her real name, Antonia Basilotta, owns the sole copyright to her 1981 debut album “Word Of Mouth,” which includes her breakthrough hit song “Mickey.” Originally released as a single in the U.K. in 1981, “Mickey” made its way to the United States in 1982 to widespread success, with its iconic cheerleading-themed...
U.S. POLITICS
Variety

New ‘Bridgerton’ Showrunner Explains Why Season 3 Is Skipping Straight to Penelope and Colin’s Romance (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article. When Nicola Coughlan announced that “Bridgerton” Season 3 will focus on Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton) and Penelope Featherington’s love story, viewers couldn’t help but wonder why the show was straying from the Julia Quinn books it’s based on. While the first two seasons of the Netflix hit followed the books — first focusing on Daphne Bridgerton (Phoebe Dynevor) and then on Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathon Bailey), the third book is about Benedict. Jess Brownell, who stepped in as the new showrunner as Chris Van Dusen exited, exclusively shares the reasoning with Variety. “I really feel like it’s...
TV SERIES
Variety

‘Bridgerton’ Star Charithra Chandran on How Colorism Made Her Avoid the Sun for Years: ‘It’s a Daily Struggle’

Click here to read the full article. “Bridgerton” star Charithra Chandran is sitting at Netflix’s FYSEE experience at Raleigh Studios in Los Angeles with her fellow Indian co-star Simone Ashley, where they talked about their instantly beloved roles as sisters in the second season of the hit Netflix series. “Bridgerton” has been praised for its diverse cast, but the applause amplified even more when Chandran and Ashley joined Season 2 because they have darker skin than the Indian actors who are traditionally cast in Hollywood for significant roles. “Coming to L.A., it was a profound moment because I spent my life avoiding...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Variety

Cannes Chief Thierry Fremaux Denies Festival Is Censoring the Press

Click here to read the full article. Cannes Film Festival’s chief Thierry Fremaux didn’t just have to field questions about Russia and the dearth of female directors at the fest during his meeting with journalists on Monday afternoon. He also had to address a claim that the festival is attempting to censor the press — and confirmed that he has asked publications to revise his quotes. Reading his quotes before publication is just a “French tradition” and “not a big deal,” he told journalists. But Fremaux denies that he has asked to change what journalists have written or to remove certain questions....
MOVIES
Variety

Variety

62K+
Followers
53K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy