ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Amber Heard is grilled over alleged attack where Johnny Depp sexually assaulted her with liquor bottle

By Rachel Sharp
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xoLFV_0fgzzU9e00

WARNING: This article contains allegations of physical and sexual violence that some readers may find distressing.

Amber Heard was grilled in court over the alleged violent attack where she accused Johnny Depp of sexually assaulting her with a liquor bottle.

Intense cross-examination resumed in court on Tuesday morning, with Mr Depp’s attorney questioning Ms Heard about a violent incident that took place in Australia in early 2015.

The former spouses have both given vastly different accounts of the incident.

Ms Heard previously testified that her then-husband assaulted her with a glass liquor bottle and how she lay in fear that the glass may have been broken inside of her.

“The next thing I remember, I was bent over backwards on the bar, meaning my chest was up. I was staring at the blue light. My back is on the countertop and I thought he was punching me. I felt this pressure on my pubic bone. I thought he was punching me,” she said in early May.

“I could feel his arm moving and it looked like he was punching me. But I could just feel this pressure.”

Ms Heard said she remembered being still, not wanting to move, looking around the room, and seeing broken bottles and broken glass.

“I remember not wanting to move because I didn’t know of it was broken – I didn’t know if the bottle that he had inside me was broken,” she said.

“I couldn’t feel it. I didn’t feel pain. I didn’t feel pain. I didn’t feel anything. ... I looked around and I saw so much broken glass... I just remember thinking ‘Please God, please. I hope it’s not broken.’”

Mr Depp’s attorney tried to pick apart Ms Heard’s version of events, grilling her about the timeline of the violent incident that night.

“I have never testified to a sequence,” Ms Heard responded.

“He did a lot of things that night.”

Ms Heard was also asked why there were no medical records of the injuries she claims she sustained from the attack. She told the court that she did not seek medical attention for her injuries.

The court heard an audio clip of Mr Depp and Ms Heard speaking about the incident in Australia.

In the clip, Mr Depp is heard saying he went into five rooms in the house to try to get away from his spouse, likening it to a break in a boxing match.

“A boxer needs a break, and can’t go 12 rounds,” Mr Depp is heard saying.

“You weren’t scared of him at all were you?” questioned the attorney.

Ms Heard replied: “This was a man who tried to kill me. Of course I was scared but he was also my husband.”

The actress later told the court that despite the violent attack she didn’t feel she had “the power to leave” her husband.

“I very much wanted to leave the relation ship I was in but I didn’t think I had the power to leave,” she said.

“I knew I was in a very toxic relationship with Johnny.”

Mr Depp has instead claimed that Ms Heard abused him that night and cut off the tip of his finger with a bottle.

During his testimony he said that Ms Heard was hurling glass bottles in his direction.

He alleged that one of the bottles “made contact” with him and “shattered everywhere”.

“I didn’t feel the pain at first at all,” he said. “I felt no pain whatsoever. I felt heat and I felt as if something were dripping down my hand. And then I looked down and realized that the tip of my finger had been severed, and I was looking directly at my bones sticking out.”

Mr Depp said “blood was just pouring out” and that the incident was “probably the closest that I’ve ever been” to having a nervous breakdown.

“Nothing made sense. I knew in my mind and in my heart, this is not life, this is not life. No one should have to go through this,” he said.

“And as I said, this feeling of being in the middle of some sort of nervous breakdown, I started to write in my own blood on the walls little reminders from our past that essentially represented lies that she had told me, and lies that I had caught her in.”

Mr Depp is suing his ex-wife for defamation over a 2018 op-ed she penned for The Washington Post where she described herself as a “a public figure representing domestic abuse”.

The Pirates of the Caribbean actor is not named in the article, which is titled “I spoke up against sexual violence – and faced our culture’s wrath. That has to change”.

However Mr Depp claims that it falsely implies that he is a domestic abuser – something that he strongly denies – and that it has left him struggling to land roles in Hollywood. He is suing for $50m.

Ms Heard is countersuing for $100m, accusing Mr Depp of orchestrating a “smear campaign” against her and describing his lawsuit as a continuation of “abuse and harassment”.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Johnny Depp laughs as Amber Heard tells court he was allowed to ‘take off his own boots’

Johnny Depp chuckled as Amber Heard told the court that he was allowed to “take off his own boots”. The defamation trial between Mr Depp and Ms Heard began on 11 April in Fairfax, Virginia following Mr Depp’s lawsuit against his ex-wife in March 2019. Mr Depp is arguing that she defamed him in a December 2018 op-ed published in The Washington Post titled “I spoke up against sexual violence — and faced our culture’s wrath. That has to change”.Mr Depp testified earlier in the trial that they had a ritual which involved Ms Heard bringing him a glass...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Laughter erupts in courtroom after Johnny Depp says he doesn’t watch his own movies

Laughter erupted in courtroom after Johnny Depp said he doesn’t watch his own movies and couldn’t recall the question he was asked. “I don’t watch them. I feel better not watching them. What was the question again?” Mr Depp said to laughter from the room. Johnny Depp trial – latest updates“Order in the court, or I will have you removed,” Judge Azcarate said. “Understood? Thank you.”The defamation trial between Mr Depp and Amber Heard began on Monday 11 April in Fairfax, Virginia following Mr Depp’s lawsuit against his ex-wife in March 2019. Mr Depp is arguing that she defamed him...
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

Audio Revealed: Johnny Depp Told Amber Heard 'It's Going To Be A Bloodbath' If He Didn't Walk Away From Their Marriage

More and more is coming out about Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's tumultuous marriage. In audio clips that were heard during the Monday, April 25, cross examination, some of their conversation from couples therapy was heard — and it wasn't pretty. “Walking away is necessary — is necessary, especially between you and I. It is of utmost importance, because the next move, if I don’t walk away — or just go out for a little while — it’s just going to be a bloodbath,” Depp said in the recordings. “It’s just not worth it.”Heard responded that she just wanted the...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Johnny Depp
Person
Amber Heard
The Independent

Resurfaced tweet shows Amber Heard mocking Johnny Depp’s ‘short’ lawyer

An old tweet has resurfaced showing Amber Heard mocking Johnny Depp’s lawyer over his height after he alleged that her claims of domestic violence were a “hoax”.On Tuesday, jurors at the former couple’s multi-million-dollar defamation trial were shown a social media post from Ms Heard dated 26 March 2021 where she replied to a tweet from her ex-husband’s former attorney Adam Waldman.Mr Waldman had tweeted a picture of the actress seeking to discredit her allegations of abuse after a UK court refused Mr Depp the right to appeal his case against The Sun newspaper.Mr Depp had lost his libel lawsuit...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Amber Heard’s nurse testifies about notes stating she was ‘jealous and anxious’ about Johnny Depp’s career

Amber Heard’s former nurse testified about notes stating that she was was “jealous and anxious” of her then-partner Johnny Depp’s fame and his ability to meet women often during the couple’s defamation trial on Tuesday. The defamation trial between Mr Depp and Ms Heard began on 11 April in Fairfax, Virginia following Mr Depp’s lawsuit against his ex-wife in March 2019. Mr Depp is arguing that she defamed him in a December 2018 op-ed published in The Washington Post titled “I spoke up against sexual violence — and faced our culture’s wrath. That has to change”.Nurse Erin Falati was among...
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

James Franco Steps Out After Amber Heard Claims Ex Johnny Depp 'Hated' Him

James Franco emerged in New York City on the same day his name was brought up in the ongoing civil trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard.The Pineapple Express actor, 44, donned a grey T-shirt with black jeans, black sneakers and a baseball cap on his day out in the Big Apple. With a water bottle in his hand, headphones in his ears and a denim bag draped over his shoulder, Franco took the city streets by storm while also sporting a mustache and beard, as seen in photos obtained by Daily Mail.And while Franco appeared to be minding his...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grilling#Liquor#Violent Crime
The Independent

Johnny Depp trial shown body cam video of Amber Heard domestic violence call

The court in the trial between Johnny Depp and ex-wife Amber Heard was shown body camera footage from LAPD officers from a domestic violence call at the LA penthouse where Ms Heard was staying on 21 May 2016. The defamation trial between Mr Depp and Ms Heard began on 11 April in Fairfax, Virginia following Mr Depp’s lawsuit against his ex-wife in March 2019. Mr Depp is arguing that she defamed him in a December 2018 op-ed published in The Washington Post titled “I spoke up against sexual violence — and faced our culture’s wrath. That has to change”. Body...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Johnny Depp asked about text in which he told Amber Heard to take ‘no meetings’ and ‘no movies’

Johnny Depp was asked about a text in which he told Amber Heard to take “no meetings” and “no movies”.The actor took the stand again on Monday (25 April) as part of the defamation case opposing he and Ms Heard in Fairfax, Virginia. He has testified every day since Tuesday (19 April), except when court broke on Friday (22 April) and on the weekend. Mr Depp was first questioned by his own lawyer and has since been cross-examined by Ms Heard’s legal team.Ms Heard’s attorney first read a text from her to Depp, which read: “I’m at a coffee...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Amber Heard reacts as psychologist who reviewed relationship with Johnny Depp tells of personality disorders

Amber Heard appeared to physically react as the psychologist hired by Johnny Depp’s legal team to evaluate her testified that she has two personality disorders. The defamation trial between Mr Depp and Ms Heard began on 11 April in Fairfax, Virginia following Mr Depp’s lawsuit against his ex-wife in March 2019. Mr Depp is arguing that she defamed him in a December 2018 op-ed published in The Washington Post titled “I spoke up against sexual violence — and faced our culture’s wrath. That has to change”.Johnny Depp trial – latest updatesPsychologist Dr Shannon Curry took the stand on Tuesday...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Johnny Depp says fights with Amber Heard made him ‘vomit’ as he denies putting cigarette out on her

Johnny Depp testified in court that he would become “physically ill” and that he would have to go away and “vomit” during fights with ex-wife Amber Heard. Mr Depp also rejected the notion that he had put out cigarettes on Ms Heard, something she suggested in a recording played in court earlier on Monday. Johnny Depp trial – latest updatesThe defamation trial between Mr Depp and Ms Heard began on Monday 11 April in Fairfax, Virginia following Mr Depp’s lawsuit against his ex-wife in March 2019. Mr Depp is arguing that she defamed him in a December 2018 op-ed published...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Johnny Depp v Amber Heard trial interrupted as spectator breaks into uncontrollable laughter

The high-profile defamation trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard was interrupted as a spectator broke into uncontrollable laughter inside the courtroom.The man was caught on camera giggling with his head in his hands as he sat in the gallery in the courthouse in Fairfax, Virginia, watching the day’s testimony.Several other spectators were spotted looking around at the man and also smirking at his reaction.Seconds later, the man – apparently unable to regain composure – got up and walked out of the courtroom.It is not clear what initially caused the man to erupt in a fit of laughter, but...
The Independent

Johnny Depp reacts as court hears audio of Amber Heard calling him ‘Junkie Johnny’

Johnny Depp appeared to scoff as an audio of Amber Heard calling him “Junkie Johnny” was played in court during the former couple’s multi-million-dollar defamation trial.Ms Heard took the stand on Monday for a third day of testimony as the trial resumed after a one-week break.She told the court how she would face “different versions” of Mr Depp and that it was a “juggling act” over which version she would get.In the audio played to the court, Ms Heard says: “Then I get different versions of him. I get the insecure or scared version of him that lashes...
CELEBRITIES
ohmymag.co.uk

Johnny Depp looks furious in this shocking video revealed by Amber Heard

After a week's break, Amber Heard and Johnny Depp's trial was resumed in the US and the revelations are coming thick and fast. The actress unveiled a disturbing sequence in which the ex Pirates of the Caribbean star was seen out of control and in a fit of rage over an argument with his ex-wife.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Amber Heard reveals Johnny Depp told her ‘yum’ after their first kiss on Rum Diary set

Amber Heard has told a court that Johnny Depp told her “yum” after their first kiss on the Rum Diary movie set.The former couple’s multi-million dollar defamation trial in Virginia has heard how the couple met on the set of the 2011 movie, while both were already in relationships.Giving evidence for the first time, Ms Heard told the jury how she had visited Mr Depp in his trailer, after the pair had filmed a romantic shower scene together that she said “didn’t feel like a normal scene. It felt real.”“He kind of picked up the back of my robe...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Amber Heard’s friend claims Johnny Depp said he could ‘punch her in the face’ after they were married

Johnny Depp said he would be able to “punch her in the face” once they were married according to bombshell testimony from Amber Heard’s friend during the former couple’s high-stakes defamation trial in Fairfax, Virginia. In pre-recorded testimony played to the court on Tuesday, Ms Heard’s friend iO Tillett Wright told the court about a conversation he had with Mr Depp at the couple’s wedding in the Bahamas back in 2015.Mr Wright testified that he was walking from the ceremony to the wedding reception with Mr Depp congratulating him on their nuptials.As they headed to the party, he said...
RELATIONSHIPS
The Independent

Ava White murder trial: Stabbed 12-year-old pleaded ‘don’t leave me’ to friends as she lay dying, court hears

Schoolgirl Ava White begged her friends not to leave her as she lay dying on the ground after being fatally stabbed, a court has been told. Pre-recorded evidence from friends who were with the 12-year-old in Liverpool city centre on the day of the stabbing was played at Liverpool Crown Court during the trial of a 14-year-old boy accused of Ava’s murder.In one police interview, a 15-year-old girl told how she ran after the defendant as she thought he had punched Ava in the neck. She then returned to see the victim lying on the floor.“I remember her saying...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Psychologist asked about knife Amber Heard gave Johnny Depp with ‘until death’ inscription

The psychologist called by Amber Heard’s legal team to testify has been asked about a knife Ms Heard gave to Johnny Depp with the inscription “until death”.The defamation trial between Mr Depp and Ms Heard began on Monday 11 April in Fairfax, Virginia following Mr Depp’s lawsuit against his ex-wife in March 2019. Mr Depp is arguing that she defamed him in a December 2018 op-ed published in The Washington Post titled “I spoke up against sexual violence — and faced our culture’s wrath. That has to change”.Dr Dawn Hughes was shown a picture of a knife with the words “hasta la muerte” – “until death” in...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

The Independent

654K+
Followers
213K+
Post
305M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy