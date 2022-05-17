ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2022 Ford F-150 Raptor R 5.2L V8 Seemingly Confirmed Via New Leak

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWay back in 2019, Ford Authority exclusively reported that the forthcoming Ford F-150 Raptor R is slated to get a V8 engine, a fact that was confirmed back in January by an internal FoMoCo document. Meanwhile, Ford Authority spies spotted an F-150 Raptor R prototype testing for the first time over...

Comments / 1

Ford Stock Drops Seven Percent During Week Of May 16th – May 20th, 2022

The value of Ford stock fell during the May 16th, 2022 – May 20th, 2022 timeframe. Shares closed the week at $12.50, which represents a nearly five percent drop, or $1.00 per share dip in value, compared to the prior week’s closing value of $13.50. Movement & Ranges.
Ford F-150 Raptor R Engine Photos Leak Ahead Of Reveal

Back in 2019, Ford Authority exclusively reported that the upcoming Ford F-150 Raptor R will come equipped with a V8 engine, a fact that was confirmed back in January by an internal FoMoCo document. Meanwhile, Ford Authority spies spotted an F-150 Raptor R prototype testing for the first time over a year ago, capturing its throaty exhaust note shortly thereafter. Ford was later caught benchmarking the Ram TRX against the higher-performance pickup. Earlier this week, a leaked photo seemingly confirmed that the Ford F-150 Raptor R will come equipped with the supercharged Ford 5.2L V8 Predator engine also present in the Ford Mustang Shelby GT500, and now, another leaked photo shows that powerplant in all its Raptor-fied glory.
Ford Super Duty Lineup Among Most Considered Vehicles Of Q1 2022

The results of Kelley Blue Book’s Q1 2022 Brand Watch report have been mostly good for The Blue Oval. The Ford Maverick moved up to second place in terms of the most considered electrified vehicles on the market today, a list that also saw Ford tie Tesla and Toyota with three vehicles each thanks to the presence of the Ford Mustang Mach-E EV crossover and Ford F-150 Lightning – the top considered EV pickup. However, Ford Motor Company slipped to second after beating out the long-time most considered non-luxury brand – Toyota – in Q4 2021, while the Ford F-150 relinquished its spot as the most considered pickup truck, too. Now, after finishing as the third most considered pickup in Q4 2021, the Ford Super Duty held down that same spot in the first quarter of this year.
2023 Ford Mustang Mach-E Order Banks Open Up This August

FoMoCo stopped taking orders for the 2022 Ford Mustang Mach-E back in April as demand exceeded the automaker’s production capacity, effectively meaning that the EV crossover was sold out until the 2023 model year. Thus, there are likely some folks waiting for 2023 Ford Mustang Mach-E order banks to open, giving them their chance to secure a new one in a manner that doesn’t involve trying to hunt down a 2022 on dealer lots. Now we know when they’ll get that chance, as sources familiar with the matter have told Ford Authority that 2023 Ford Mustang Mach-E order banks are scheduled to open on August 15th, 2022.
Ford F 150 Raptor
Ford F-150 Now Second Most Considered Pickup Truck

Thus far, the results of Kelley Blue Book’s Q1 2022 Brand Watch report have been mostly good for The Blue Oval. The Ford Maverick shot up to second place in terms of the most considered electrified vehicles on the market today, a list that also saw Ford tie Tesla and Toyota with three vehicles each thanks to the presence of the Ford Mustang Mach-E EV crossover and Ford F-150 Lightning – the top considered EV pickup. However, Ford Motor Company slipped to second after beating out the long-time most considered non-luxury brand – Toyota – and now, the Ford F-150 has relinquished its spot as the most considered pickup truck, too.
Ford Expedition Electric Should Follow The F-150 Lightning: Opinion

The first 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning deliveries are underway as the strategically-important EV pickup appears to be a massive hit, at least by early standards. The critically-acclaimed F-150 Lighting sold out quickly for the 2022 model year, exceeding FoMoCo’s expectations by a long shot and prompting it to significantly ramp up its planned production over the coming years as it remains the most-considered EV pickup on the market. To us, that early success is only proof that a Ford Expedition electric SUV should be the next big all-electric Blue Oval product.
Ford Mustang Mach-E Deemed Extremely Satisfying By Owners Again

The Ford Mustang Mach-E has earned its fair share of accolades in recent months, including being named Consumer Reports‘ 2022 Top EV Pick – a distinction that CEO Jim Farley was quite proud of – as well as a spot on CR‘s most satisfying electric SUVs to own list, AAA’s 2022 Best Overall Car, and a second-place finish on J.D. Power’s 2022 U.S. Electric Vehicle Experience (EVX) Ownership Study, while 87 percent of owners say they would buy the EV crossover again. Now, the Ford Mustang Mach-E has maintained its position on Consumer Reports‘ most satisfying vehicles list for 2022.
Ford CEO Jim Farley Says Quality Issues Required New Talent

Ford has faced a number of quality issues in recent years, a fact that CEO Jim Farley was well aware of when he took over the top position at the company in October 2020. From the start, Farley noted that Ford needed to focus on improving quality and lowering warranty costs as the brand has long faced some problems in that area highlighted by Consumer Reports surveys that saw it fail to recommend the 2020 Ford Escape, give the 2022 Ford Mustang a low predicted reliability score, and recommend that consumers avoid the 2022 Ford Explorer. Now, after making quality a key component of Ford’s reorganization plan and hiring former J.D. Power Vice President Josh Halliburton as the new executive director of quality, Jim Farley recently noted that the automaker realized it needed to bring in new talent to tackle these ongoing quality issues.
2023 Ford Maverick Order Banks To Open Up One Day Earlier

Like most new vehicles on the planet these days, 2022 Ford Maverick production has been severely limited due to the chip shortage and other supply chain constraints. On top of that, the Maverick has experienced tremendous demand that has far exceeded Ford’s expectations for the thrifty, affordable pickup, which only further complicates matters. Thus, Ford stopped taking orders for the 2022 Maverick earlier this year, and as Ford Authority reported back in December 2023, Ford Maverick order banks are set to open this coming August. However, sources familiar with the matter have now told Ford Authority that production will start one day earlier than previously scheduled.
Many Ford Maverick Order Holders Don’t Know The Status Of Their Order

Since its launch, the 2022 Ford Maverick has enjoyed massive success, posting 19,245 deliveries during first quarter of 2022 and completely annihilating its direct rival – the Hyundai Santa Cruz. In fact, The Blue Oval’s compact pickup is one of the top 20 fastest-selling new vehicles on the market, running red-hot among retail and business customers alike. With demand for the Maverick significantly outstripping supply, FoMoCo has closed order books for the compact pickup for the 2022 model year, while also pushing back some existing orders to the 2023 model year.
2021 Ford Bronco Outer Banks By Baja Forged: Live Photo Gallery

As one of the hottest, most commonly modified vehicles on the planet, it’s no surprise that there were a slew of custom 2021 Ford Bronco builds present at last year’s SEMA Show in Las Vegas, where it was crowned the 2021 4×4/SUV of the Year. That eclectic mix included a build from Tucci Hot Rods that features tracks instead of wheels and tires, a two-door Badlands from RTR, and a pickup version of the Ford Bronco built by the folks at BDS Suspension. However, Baja Forged also brought its very cool 2021 Ford Bronco Outer Banks to Sin City, where we here at Ford Authority were able to get an up close look at the flashy build.
Ford Bronco MIC Hard Top Iterations Compared: Video

By now, the saga of the Ford Bronco MIC hard top has been well documented, as that particular part played a huge role in turning the SUV’s highly anticipated launch into a major headache for customers and the automaker alike. The Ford Bronco MIC hard top supplier, Webasto, had trouble building enough of those units from the get-go, and later, quality issues with the tops prompted Ford to push unscheduled 2021 Bronco orders to 2022 and replace the defective units with a new version that was shipped shortly thereafter, while the originals were destroyed. The MIC top has since remained a supply-constrained item that is still impacting production, but the folks behind the Our Bronco Life YouTube channel were recently able to compare and contrast the original MIC top versus its replacement in an interesting video.
Ford Transit Connect Discount Offers Non-Existent In May 2022

The Blue Oval does not seem to have any Ford Transit Connect discount offers during May 2022. The lack of Ford Transit Connect discount offers during May, 2022 is likely the result of healthy demand and tight supply, as Ford navigates ongoing supply chain constraints, including but not limited to the microchip shortage. In fact, the Transit has faced various production constraints over the past year.
2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E Recalled Over Unintended Acceleration Issue

Ford Motor Company is recalling select 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E all-wheel drive models over an issue with unintended acceleration, deceleration, and/or a loss of power. The defect: in affected vehicles, the powertrain control module (PCM) functional safety software may fail to detect a software error, resulting in unintended acceleration, unintended deceleration, or a loss of drive power.
Ford Patent Filed For In-Vehicle Automated Triage Nurse System

Ford Motor Company has filed a patent for an in-vehicle automated triage nurse system, Ford Authority has learned. The patent was filed on November 13th, 2020, published on May 19th, 2022, and assigned serial number 0157449. The Ford Authority Take. Earlier this month, Ford filed a patent for a harmful...
2016 Ford Super Duty Trucks Recalled Over Airbag Deployment Issue

Ford Motor Company is recalling select 2016 Ford Super Duty F-250, F-350, F-450, and F-550 pickups due to an airbag deployment issue. The defect: in affected vehicles, dust may accumulate in the steering wheel clock spring, causing a disconnection in the electrical connection, resulting in the driver air bag not deploying as intended.
2022 Ford Mustang Mach-E Gains New Iced Blue Silver Color: First Look

The 2022 Ford Mustang Mach-E adds one new exterior color to its roster: Iced Blue Silver Metallic. Here’s our first look at the new color. Assigned order code GP, Iced Blue Silver Metallic is one of eight available color options for the 2022 Mustang Mach-E, which include:. Space White...
2022 Ford Mustang 5.0L V8 Roush Supercharger Kit Now Available

Roush Performance has been making and selling Ford Mustang performance parts for a very long time, including supplying the pony car with superchargers to really up the ante. However, as Ford Authority was the first to report last October, 2022 Ford Mustang models powered by the Ford 5.0L V8 Coyote powerplant lost 10 horsepower and 10 pound-feet of torque over emissions requirements, so it was worth wondering if Roush could make up for that loss with its next blower. Turns out, it has managed to do exactly that.
2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E Being Benchmarked By General Motors

Since the 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E launched in the U.S. in late 2020, the electric crossover-hatch has steadily been generating a substantial amount of interest. As Ford Authority previously reported, it is on the radar of electrified vehicle shoppers, and those who already purchased the Mach-E overwhelmingly recommend it. The Blue Oval’s rivals have obtained their own Mach-E units to test, as we recently caught Japanese automaker Subaru testing one, as was Ford frenemy Rivian. And now, FoMoCo’s cross-town rival, General Motors, has decided to join the Mach-E evaluation party, as we spotted the automaker benchmarking the Ford EV.
Here’s Five Things You May Not Know About The F-150 Rocket League

Back in February 2021, Ford Motor Company revealed that it had teamed up with video game maker Psyonix to create a video game version of the Ford F-150 dubbed the F-150 Rocket League Edition for the company’s hit multiplayer title Rocket League. Based on the 2021 Ford F-150, the F-150 Rocket League features all of that truck’s signature styling elements along with a few cool additions – like a rocket booster – and became available in-game just a couple of weeks later, while a real-life concept version of the digital pickup made an appearance at the Chicago Auto Show last June. As it turns out, however, there are five things about the video game pickup that some may not be aware of, as F-150 Rocket League designer Adam Riccobelli, explained to Ford Authority Executive Editor, Alex Luft, in a recent interview.
