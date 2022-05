Joy Bachman Cook, 47, of Newport departed this life on Wednesday, May 18, 2022. She was born on January 20, 1975, to Robert and Karla (Curby) Bachman. She enjoyed being surrounded by children and therefore chose to work with them at Tuckerman School District. She also loved reading and writing and could be found doing so anytime she wasn’t working at the school. Her favorite thing to do was spend time with her own children, whom she loved dearly.

NEWPORT, AR ・ 20 HOURS AGO