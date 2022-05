For Debbi Stanfield, experience, knowledge and curiosity combined after she and her husband Craig retired to the country after busy careers in Florida. A spinning class at John C. Campbell Folk School, volunteer work with goats at the Carl Sandburg Home in Flat Rock and a chance encounter with a fellow fiber enthusiast at the Southeastern Animal Fiber Fair in Fletcher led the couple to establish Cherry Mountain Farm and General Store, in Rutherfordton. Debbi was having trouble adjusting to retirement, she says, when the woman she met at the Fiber Fair wanted to sell seven Angora goats. “I read everything I could about this breed—that is not common in our area—and fell in love with their sweet personalities and beautiful mohair,” says Debbi.

RUTHERFORDTON, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO