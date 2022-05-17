Cape Coral man gets 12 years for murdering mother found dead in bathtub

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — A judge sentenced Michael Tortolani to 12 years in prison for killing his mother in October 2020.

Tortolani got 12 years on one manslaughter charge, five years for a drug charge, and a year each for two counts of battery.

Those sentences will run concurrently, meaning Tortolani could walk out of jail in 12 years.

Tortolani, now 28, was in an argument with his parents in their Cape Coral home on October 3, 2020. He left the home, and returned later to find his mother alone. He hit her repeatedly and killed her.

Neighbors on Triton Court East, who called police, said the woman was found dead in a bathtub.

“I saw him punch and throw his father on the ground. After that he repeatedly punched his mom in the face,” neighbor Keith Jablonski said at the time of the murder.

Jablonski said he called police when he saw the violence next door.

“I didn’t want it to escalate more, but unfortunately, it happened where she ended up dying,” he said.

“She was a very nice lady,” Virginia Jablonski said. “It’s really sad that it had to happen.”