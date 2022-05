CNET editors pick the products and services we write about. When you apply through our links, we may get a commission. Advertiser Disclosure. If you're going to invest in bitcoin or another digital currency, you'll need a crypto wallet in which you can store your cryptocurrency. A cryptocurrency wallet is a safe place where you can store your proof of ownership of the cryptocurrency that you've purchased. These wallets can take different forms. Some of the best crypto wallets are physical hardware devices, while others are computer software programs. Crypto wallets offer other benefits besides security, too. They give you greater control over your digital currency than you'll find with most exchange services.

CURRENCIES ・ 21 DAYS AGO