Strawberry Jam party returns with new drinks from Jeni’s brewery collab

By Mark Feuerborn
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21y9eO_0fgzxovi00

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A new beer and two other new drinks are coming out ahead of Ohio’s strawberry season thanks to a collaboration between Jeni’s Splendid Ice Cream and Land-Grant Brewing Company.

Jeni’s and Land-Grant announced their new Splendid Strawberry Oat Milkshake IPA Tuesday, in advance of the state’s strawberry season which begins over Memorial Day Weekend. The ice cream store also took the opportunity to bring back its Strawberry Jam after a two-year hiatus. The jam is a picnic-style party to mark the beginning of summer and celebrate Ohio’s strawberry farmers, and also features the annual release of Jeni’s Strawberry Buttermilk ice cream.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rURPV_0fgzxovi00
    (Courtesy Photo/Land-Grant Brewery)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1p9nJE_0fgzxovi00
    (Courtesy Photo/Land-Grant Brewery)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Z8Ewn_0fgzxovi00
    (Courtesy Photo/Land-Grant Brewery)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LK2mK_0fgzxovi00
    (Courtesy Photo/Land-Grant Brewery)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CO4d8_0fgzxovi00
    (Courtesy Photo/Land-Grant Brewery)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vNdp3_0fgzxovi00
    (Courtesy Photo/Land-Grant Brewery)
Ohio State’s Gee Scott Jr. gives homeless Columbus man his dream day

Land-Grant will have the new IPA available on draft and in 16-ounce four-packs. Splendid Strawberry isn’t the only new drink to come from the brewery’s collaboration with Jeni’s. The pair will also release two more alcoholic beverages exclusive to the Jam:

  • Strawberry Tart Ale
  • Strawberry Hard Seltzer

The Jeni’s and Land-Grant Strawberry Jam will take place May 28 and May 29, starting at 11 a.m. at the brewery at 424 W. Town St., and will feature all three of the new drinks alongside Jeni’s ice cream.

Jeni’s has seen a national shoutout in recent years, including when President Joe Biden visited the Columbus shop during his time as vice president under Barack Obama. The ice cream shop has also commonly celebrated summer with offers like free scoops of ice cream to mark the season’s first day.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alcoholic Beverages#Collab#The Jam#Ice Cream#Food Drink#Wcmh#Land Grant#Ohio State#Ipa
