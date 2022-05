Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. The Magee Board of Alderman meeting opened with a public hearing on 158 Simpson Hwy 149 to determine whether the parcel of land is a menace to public health, safety, and/or welfare of the community. Business owner, Raymond Albert Booth, was not present for the hearing. The board approved to move forward with the cleanup of the property due to the condition of the property and being a menace to the public health of the community.

