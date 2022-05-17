ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisburg, PA

Voters look for candidate to flip open Senate seat blue

By Rian Bossler
WTRF
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The eyes of the nation will be on Pennsylvania’s U.S. Senate race as four democrats look to fill the vacant seat left by Pat Toomey. Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman, Congressman Conor Lamb, Representative Malcolm Kenyatta and Jenkintown Council Member...

www.wtrf.com

Comments / 0

Related
WTRF

High heat returns to Ohio and West Virginia this weekend

TONIGHT: A few sprinkles were around Ohio and West Virginia to begin our Thursday. It started off grey and gloomy but did not stay that way for long. A return of sunshine and portions of blue skies were back in the area this afternoon. Another feature that has made a noticeable return, is muggy levels. Dew point temperatures are back in the slightly muggy category. It will stay feeling sticky and more Summer like for the weekend. Daytime highs were in the upper 70s. Temperatures will skyrocket to end the week. Sky cover stayed clear for the afternoon and into the early evening. We will not see much in terms of weather action as we head into the overnight hours. Skies will stay clear; winds will still be noticeable and blow from the south around 5-10 mph. Overnight lows will be very mild and bottom out in the mid to low 60s.
OHIO STATE
WTRF

The heat is on for Ohio and West Virginia to end the week

TONIGHT: The weather across the Ohio Valley today looked a lot different compared to what we had yesterday. Although the day started off nice, a return of cloud coverage moved in around lunchtime. A few light sprinkles fired up early this afternoon, but widespread rain will likely push through later this evening as a warm front lifts in. Rain totals will amount to a half inch or less, but locally higher amounts are possible. Daytime highs today stayed on the cooler side of things, maxing out in the mid-60s. Tonight, steadier pockets of rain will start to advance through around dinnertime. Spotty showers will stick around through the morning commute tomorrow. Overnight lows will be down in the upper 50s. Patchy fog is a possibility as well, thanks to the saturated levels at the surface. Temperatures start to spike with a change in winds tomorrow.
OHIO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy