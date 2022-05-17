Voters look for candidate to flip open Senate seat blue

TONIGHT: A few sprinkles were around Ohio and West Virginia to begin our Thursday. It started off grey and gloomy but did not stay that way for long. A return of sunshine and portions of blue skies were back in the area this afternoon. Another feature that has made a noticeable return, is muggy levels. Dew point temperatures are back in the slightly muggy category. It will stay feeling sticky and more Summer like for the weekend. Daytime highs were in the upper 70s. Temperatures will skyrocket to end the week. Sky cover stayed clear for the afternoon and into the early evening. We will not see much in terms of weather action as we head into the overnight hours. Skies will stay clear; winds will still be noticeable and blow from the south around 5-10 mph. Overnight lows will be very mild and bottom out in the mid to low 60s.

