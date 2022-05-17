Voters look for candidate to flip open Senate seat blue

TONIGHT: The weather across the Ohio Valley today looked a lot different compared to what we had yesterday. Although the day started off nice, a return of cloud coverage moved in around lunchtime. A few light sprinkles fired up early this afternoon, but widespread rain will likely push through later this evening as a warm front lifts in. Rain totals will amount to a half inch or less, but locally higher amounts are possible. Daytime highs today stayed on the cooler side of things, maxing out in the mid-60s. Tonight, steadier pockets of rain will start to advance through around dinnertime. Spotty showers will stick around through the morning commute tomorrow. Overnight lows will be down in the upper 50s. Patchy fog is a possibility as well, thanks to the saturated levels at the surface. Temperatures start to spike with a change in winds tomorrow.
Comments / 0