ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

What is Microsoft Soundscape?

By Carrie Marshall
TechRadar
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe've heard the future and it's amazing. Microsoft's new Soundscape app for iOS uses innovative audio technology to bring the area around you to life, letting you know about interesting things and helping you find your way around places you don’t know. You can even use it to virtually visit spaces...

www.techradar.com

Comments / 0

Related
komando.com

5 handy Google apps you should be using on your Android

Google is famous for many things. Productivity and convenience, to name a couple. But the tech giant offers more tools than you might know about. Tap or click here to access some of Google’s most useful tools. The best Google apps for Android go beyond the basics, though. You’re...
CELL PHONES
Digital Trends

Microsoft has finally brought Teams to its own app store

Microsoft has now brought the Microsoft Teams app download to the Microsoft Store, providing a new installation method for Windows 10 and Windows 11 users other than a manual download. Microsoft Group Program Manager, Mik Chernomordikov shared the news on Twitter on Monday, while publications including OnMSFT and Thurrott have...
SOFTWARE
TechRadar

Microsoft: Why we're helping push the UK forward

Microsoft has hailed its investment in the UK as it looks to help the nation’s businesses recover from the effects of the pandemic. Speaking at the company’s Microsoft Envision event in London, UK CEO Clare Barclay noted the role that it has played for many businesses and workers across the nation.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iphone Se#Iphone App#Microsoft Research#Smart Phone#Ios#Microsoft Soundscape
Engadget

Apple's former machine learning director reportedly joins Google's DeepMind team

An Apple executive who oversaw Apple's machine learning and artificial intelligence efforts has left the company in recent weeks, citing its stringent return-to-office policy, according to Bloomberg. Ian Goodfellow is now reportedly joining Google's DeepMind team as an individual contributor, a few years after he left the tech giant for Apple. Based on his LinkedIn profile, Goodfellow worked in different capacities for Google since 2013, including as a research scientist and as a software engineering intern.
BUSINESS
GeekyGadgets

Delete messages and conversations from Facebook Messenger

If you are interested in learning how to delete conversations, photos and messages from the official Facebook Messenger app this quick guide will take you through the process both from within the official application and also directly from the official website. Guiding you through the process and showing you how to delete single messages, conversations and photographs from your inbox. Although it is worth mentioning this will not delete them from your friends inbox and you can’t delete all your conversations at once but you can delete individual conversations one at a time.
INTERNET
inputmag.com

Elon Musk buys Twitter, opens Seventh Seal of the Apocalypse

Elon Musk, the world’s wealthiest man, who thinks tunnels are immune to natural disasters, is purchasing Twitter. The company confirmed on Monday afternoon that it had accepted the billionaire’s offer. “Twitter, Inc. today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by an entity wholly owned by Elon Musk, for $54.20 per share in cash in a transaction valued at approximately $44 billion,” reads the official press release. “Upon completion of the transaction, Twitter will become a privately held company.”
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Iphone
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Google
Inc.com

Jeff Bezos Just Took a Shot at Elon Musk on Twitter. It Did Not Go Well

Jeff Bezos, the founder and former CEO of Amazon, and Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and soon-to-be owner of Twitter, don't strike me as best buds. The two men have competed over the past few years for the title of the world's richest man, a title Musk holds. They also sort of compete in space, with Bezos' Blue Origin competing against Musk's SpaceX.
BUSINESS
PC Magazine

Walmart Memorial Day Sale: Save on 50-Inch Vizio TV, Acer Swift Laptop, More

Ahead of a three-day sale that looks poised to take on Amazon's Prime Day, Walmart is kicking off its Memorial Day sale early with rollbacks on thousands of items. Deals span a variety of categories, including TVs, laptops, and robot vacuums. MSI's all-AMD Bravo 15, for example, is a value-focused gaming notebook that, thanks to a Ryzen 4000 series processor, delivers admirable 1080p frame rates and features for the money. And it can be yours for $699, a $400 discount.
SHOPPING
The Verge

Amazon’s ad-supported Freevee comes to Apple TV

Amazon Freevee, the ad-supported streaming service formally known as IMDb TV, now has a dedicated Apple TV app, Amazon announced Monday. Freevee was previously available on Apple TV within the Prime Video app, but now Freevee has its own app that you can download from the App Store for the Apple TV 4K and Apple TV HD.
NFL
Engadget

DuckDuckGo’s Chrome extension will block Google’s new ad targeting

The privacy-focused browser DuckDuckGo has updated its Chrome extension to block two new ad targeting methods that are a part of Google’s . In a , DuckDuckGo informed users that they can block Google Topics and FLEDGE via its extension, or just disable the “Privacy Sandbox” setting in Chrome. The search giant’s — its alternative method of tracking and targeting users for online ads that Google argues is more privacy-focused — has been met with by regulators and privacy advocates. DuckDuckGo has joined the chorus criticizing Google’s new ad tech, which the search giant is currently on a limited number of users.
INTERNET
makeuseof.com

3 Ways to Tell If Your SIM Has Been Cloned

Are you worried that someone cloned your SIM card? Do you tend to forget your phone in public spaces or leave it on the table during social meetings?. How can someone clone your SIM card? And what are the signs that your SIM card has been hacked?. How Can Someone...
TECHNOLOGY
itechpost.com

Microsoft Looking to Make Android Apps Run More Smoothly on Windows 11

Android 12.1, Microsoft's new version of the Windows Subsystem for Android, is now being tested to enable apps to run smoothly on Windows 11. The company launched the Windows Subsystem for Android earlier this year. This allows users to access numerous Android apps on Windows 11. However, the earlier product was designed so that users would still need to meet a few specific requirements.
SOFTWARE
CNET

Best Phone Deals: Top Discounts From Verizon, T-Mobile, AT&T and Unlocked Phones

CNET editors pick the products and services we write about. When you buy through our links, we may get a commission. The days of being able to walk into your carrier's store and get a new phone for $50 to $100 are gone, along with phone contracts, but that doesn't mean that phone deals disappeared with it. Over the past few years, carriers including Verizon, AT&T and T-Mobile have become far more aggressive with deals for both new and existing customers as each of them continue to push their 5G networks. These days it's not out of the ordinary to find deals that can score you a new high-end phone for free, but you often need to be on one of the carriers' higher-end 5G plans and agree to monthly bill credits over a 24- to-36 month period, which locks you into service and if you cancel before then you're on the hook for the difference.
CELL PHONES
TechRadar

Google is officially leaving Russia

Google is officially done with Russia, after the government seized its local bank accounts and made continuing operations there impossible. “The Russian authorities’ seizure of Google Russia’s bank account has made it untenable for our Russia office to function, including employing and paying Russia-based employees, paying suppliers and vendors, and meeting other financial obligations,” Google said in a statement to the Wall Street Journal.
BUSINESS
GeekyGadgets

How to use Spotify web player

Spotify is one of the most popular music streaming services. It is available as an app on multiple devices like the iPhone, Android phones, other devices, and the Spotify Web Player. It started back in 2006 and has a massive library of music which includes all of the latest tracks, and they also offer a free account with adverts and a premium account.
CELL PHONES
Gadget Flow

Suunto Karoo 2 cycling computer adds navigation, heatmaps, and more to your handlebar

See all the turns ahead of you with the Suunto Karoo 2 cycling computer. This bicycle gadget puts a computer on your handlebar and provides advanced navigation while riding. Boasting a smartphone-like display, it shows you upcoming curves and climb profiles—and you don’t even need to upload a route. What’s more, when you connect with the Suunto app, the Suunto heatmaps display popular rides on the screen. You can even create your own routes. Even better, the display is highly customizable, so you’ll see only the data you need. Plus, it’s a stunning display with its high 292 PPI pixel density and smartphone-like responsiveness. Afterward, your rides are all available for review on the Suunto app, along with the other exercise you track. Then, the intuitive Strava Live Segments software helps you set new personal bests.
TECHNOLOGY

Comments / 0

Community Policy