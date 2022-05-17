What is Microsoft Soundscape?

See all the turns ahead of you with the Suunto Karoo 2 cycling computer. This bicycle gadget puts a computer on your handlebar and provides advanced navigation while riding. Boasting a smartphone-like display, it shows you upcoming curves and climb profiles—and you don’t even need to upload a route. What’s more, when you connect with the Suunto app, the Suunto heatmaps display popular rides on the screen. You can even create your own routes. Even better, the display is highly customizable, so you’ll see only the data you need. Plus, it’s a stunning display with its high 292 PPI pixel density and smartphone-like responsiveness. Afterward, your rides are all available for review on the Suunto app, along with the other exercise you track. Then, the intuitive Strava Live Segments software helps you set new personal bests.
