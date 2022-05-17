ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roseville, CA

Raley’s to open new location for health-conscious market concept in Roseville

By Molly Sullivan
 3 days ago

A new, more health-conscious Raley’s store is preparing to open in West Roseville this summer.

The grocery store chain announced the new Raley’s O-N-E Market, which stands for organic nutrition education, will open in June at Roseville’s Plaza at Blue Oak shopping center on Blue Oaks Boulevard and Fiddyment Road.

The O-N-E market differs from Raley’s traditional grocery store in that it offers a wider variety of organic and minimally processed foods. The market has a list of banned ingredients to help customers better avoid foods high in added sugar and ultra-processed foods.

Store officials say items on every shelf have been carefully selected to exclude ingredients on the market’s 100-plus banned ingredient list. The store instead features foods without “unnecessary” ingredients — ones that are high in artificial preservatives and colors, artificial sweeteners, antibiotics and added hormones and flavor enhancers.

The Roseville location is the latest O-N-E market to open for consumers. Other locations can be found in Reno, El Dorado Hills and Truckee.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=040SNo_0fgzx04l00
The produce section of the Raley’s O-N-E Market in Truckee in June 2020. A new location in Roseville for the concept brand could represent a path for the future of the 87-year-old West Sacramento-based chain. Raley's

Kimmitt
3d ago

Health conscious means expensive, grow your own and enjoy the outdoors. Better for your health and your pocketbook too!!!

