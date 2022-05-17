ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Why can't you just say, "Ok. I was wrong?" (m)

 3 days ago

[In reply to "I did. But thats based on what I had heard from Ohio media. I...

OSU's 2010 football season could be restored, here's what Tressel has to say...

YSU President and former Ohio State Football Coach, Jim Tressel is reacting to word that Ohio State's 2010 football season could be restored. Lawmakers have approved a symbolic resolution that could restore Ohio State's 2010 season that was vacated after a memorabilia-for-cash scandal. President Tressel is excited by the thought of it.
COLUMBUS, OH
In-State 2023 Combo Guard Lawrent Rice Says Relationship With Ohio State Has Been “Built Back Up” in Recent Months

The commitment of George Washington III last November figured to make Lawrent Rice’s potential path to Ohio State a bit more difficult. Both combo guards targeted by the Buckeye coaching staff in the class of 2023, Washington made his decision early, potentially eliminating the need for a similar player as the first Ohio State commit in the cycle. Rice, who hails from Wayne High School in Dayton, Ohio, may have had to reshuffle his priorities if the three-star, top-150 prospect had the Buckeyes as his leader in the pack.
COLUMBUS, OH
I was a student at Ohio State at the time….

[In reply to "I heard an interesting story today. Some would even call it a conspiracy theory." by #1Bucks, posted at 21:53:54 05/18/22]. It’s easy to look up but I don’t think Earle was hired for at least 20 days after the Gator Bowl incident. I remember it well because my room mate was a journalism major and he reported Earles hiring on student radio. Anyway, if some conspiracy was going on I don’t think it would have taken so long to hire Bruce. So yeah, I’d say a coincidence for sure. : This friend of mine was involved reporting on Iowa State football in 1978. He had a job opportunity pop up and he was on a plane to Columbus. He saw Earl Bruce also on the plane and wondered what he was doing flying to Columbus. That was a Monday or Tuesday and that next Saturday was when Woody.
COLUMBUS, OH
Forgotten Buckeyes: Fullback edition

Shortly after I began contributing to Land Grant Holy Land, I realized that I was already struggling to come up with good content for the offseason/summer months. Hell of a start, right? But unfortunately, once the NFL Draft takes place, the content well tends to dry up unless you’ve already dialed in on one of the spring sports or the NBA Draft (but as Buckeye hoops fans... you get it). Ohio State football and basketball – our most popular topics – are still part of the news cycle, but they have taken a back seat. And recruiting... well, there are people at LGHL who do a hell of a job covering it, so I wasn’t about to swim with those sharks.
COLUMBUS, OH
Ohio State the only scheduled official visit for a top receiver, Larry Johnson checks in on a four-star 2023 edge rusher

Ohio may not have spring football for high school athletes, but the Ohio State coaching staff is out on the road in the southern states that do. An opportunity to check in on their top targets, it’s also a chance to evaluate new players as well. This week has seen multiple new offers sent out by the Buckeyes, and new names to watch in the future cycles — such as 2024 — are sure to continue to pop up.
OHIO STATE
Ryan Day Gets New Contract: CFB World Reacts

Ohio State has extended the contract of head football coach Ryan Day. The two parties agreed to a two-year extension that will see his contract now ends in 2028. The school has also bumped his average annual salary up to $9.5 million. It's a deal that's well-deserved for Day as...
COLUMBUS, OH
Under Armour Ohio Classic Presented By Nova Village: Standout Players

NEWARK, Ohio -- This past weekend both Mark Francis and Chintoo Deora got a chance to watch a ton of prospects. The Under Armour Ohio Classic was hosted by Nova Village and took place at Newark High School. We watched a ton of games and scouted players from the 2026 class to the 2023 class. Below are some standouts players that caught our eyes during this tournament.
NEWARK, OH
Should Ohio gun vendors include trigger locks with sale of firearm?

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – While serving as the Mayor of Toledo, Rep. Paula Hicks-Hudson said her administration handed out free gun-locking devices to local residents. The Democratic lawmaker wants to bring those efforts back – this time across Ohio. Hicks-Hudson and Rep. Jeffrey Crossman (D-Parma) recently introduced House Bill 661, which would require federally licensed […]
COLUMBUS, OH
Exploring Ohio: Quarry Trails Metro Park

COLUMBUS, Ohio — There’s a new recreation destination for Franklin County and beyond. The new Quarry Trails Metro Park in Columbus is part of the effort to have a metro park within five miles of every Franklin County resident. "Since the middle 1800s, this has been an active...
COLUMBUS, OH
A ride through history of Southern Ohio’s scenic railways

It is hard to overstate the enormous importance of the locomotive in the development of the American nation. Ever since the steam locomotive noisily announced its presence on the scene in the second half of the nineteenth century, the “steel highway” has played an integral role in United States economic, social, and industrial life.
TRAFFIC
Sales of organic baby formula manufactured in Heath skyrocket

HEATH, Ohio (WCMH) — The baby formula shortage is causing parents around the country to scramble, but an alternative option is available for central Ohio families. Nature’s One manufactures entirely organic baby formula in Heath, with its headquarters located in Lewis Center. All of the company’s products — from formula to diapers– are sold at […]
HEATH, OH
Governor DeWine unveils new communication card to help law enforcement communicate with the hearing impaired

COLUMBUS, Ohio— Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced today that the Ohio Department of Public Safety’s Traffic Safety Office (OTSO), Opportunities for Ohioans with Disabilities (OOD), and statewide law enforcement partners have developed a new communication card to help individuals who are deaf or hard of hearing exchange information with law enforcement.
OHIO STATE
Columbus ranks sixth-best city for commuters

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Of all the metro areas in the United States, Columbus takes the No. 6 spot when it comes to commuting. An analysis from Clever Real Estate positioned Ohio’s capital city as the sixth-best metro area in the country for commuters, as the 82% of Columbus residents who drive to work spend […]
COLUMBUS, OH

