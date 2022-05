The Los Angeles Dodgers are nearly a handful of days into being without Clayton Kershaw after he was placed on the 15-day injured list due to right SI joint inflammation. Kershaw’s injury has to do with the area of his pelvis and hip, that according to the Mayo Clinic, can cause discomfort in the buttocks or lower back, and extend down one or both legs. The SI joint is often referred to sacroiliitis.

