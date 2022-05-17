ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Obituary- Henry “Hank” Hyatt, 86

Henry “Hank” Hyatt, 86 of Alexandria, died on Sunday, May 15th....

ICYMI: Friday, May 20th, 2022 Cardinal Sports Report

(undated) -- The final KXRA Cardinal Sports Report for the week ending May 20th includes a pair of contributions from Alexandria Cardinal coaches. Cardinal Baseball Coach Jake Munsch describes how his team was able to secure a Central Lakes Conference win over Fergus Falls on Thursday. Cardinal Boys' Track and...
ALEXANDRIA, MN
ParaDocx to perform at Saturday Art Market

The Saturday Art Market is an exciting opportunity for locals and visitors to gather at Big Ole Park on the north end of Broadway in Alexandria every Saturday all summer! Visit with local artists and shop their offerings while enjoying food, kids’ activities, and different live music each week!
ALEXANDRIA, MN
Flags at half-staff for west central Minnesota firefighter who died in the May 12th storms

(Willmar, MN) -- Flags are flying at half-staff in Minnesota today (Friday) in honor and remembrance of a firefighter who died when severe storms hit Kandiyohi County. Blomkest firefighter Ryan Erickson died May 12th when a large grain bin was blown over and fell on him. Sixty-three-year-old Erickson was preparing to leave his farm near Lake Lillian and monitor the severe thunderstorms. The order from Governor Walz says, “Ryan Leif Erickson was a dedicated firefighter and previous fire chief who was respected by his family, friends, and colleagues.”
KANDIYOHI COUNTY, MN
Police searching for a vehicle suspect in a hit-and-run crash

(Sauk Rapids, MN) -- Police in central Minnesota are searching for a vehicle suspected in a hit-and-run crash that sent a jogger to the hospital. Authorities say a 17-year-old boy was running Monday afternoon along Fifth Street when a car struck him. The teen was taken to the hospital with hip, back, and leg injuries. Investigators did not provide a description of the suspect vehicle.
SAUK RAPIDS, MN
Beekeeping is ‘bee’ coming a fast-growing hobby in northern Minnesota

Raising honey bees doesn’t take a great amount of effort. Bees are great workers, they pollinate anything that comes within their 2-mile radius and they help the environment. But the most important aspect of whether someone wants to become a beekeeper is that we would not have a lot of our food without those bees.
WALKER, MN
Some thunderstorms possible again this afternoon and evening across the area

(Chanhassen, MN)--The National Weather Service says that thunderstorms will develop this afternoon and evening across Minnesota. The Alexandria area, and the rest of central and west central Minnesota, has a marginal risk for severe weather this afternoon and into the evening hours. The National Weather Service says that some storms,...
CHANHASSEN, MN

