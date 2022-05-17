Obituary- Henry “Hank” Hyatt, 86

(Willmar, MN) -- Flags are flying at half-staff in Minnesota today (Friday) in honor and remembrance of a firefighter who died when severe storms hit Kandiyohi County. Blomkest firefighter Ryan Erickson died May 12th when a large grain bin was blown over and fell on him. Sixty-three-year-old Erickson was preparing to leave his farm near Lake Lillian and monitor the severe thunderstorms. The order from Governor Walz says, “Ryan Leif Erickson was a dedicated firefighter and previous fire chief who was respected by his family, friends, and colleagues.”
