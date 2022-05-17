ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Man Dies In Mission District Assault Early Saturday

 2 days ago

SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) A man died from injuries in an assault in San Francisco's Mission District over the weekend, according to police. Officers had responded around 2:35 a.m. Saturday to a report of an assault in the area...

CBS San Francisco

Body of Oakland murder victim missing for 18 years found in shallow grave

OAKLAND -- The body of a missing Oakland murder victim, Cynthia "Linda" Alonzo, has been found nearly 18 years after she was slain, authorities said Wednesday. The 48-year-old Alonzo went missing on Thanksgiving Day, November 24, 2004, in West Oakland. She was last seen with her boyfriend, Eric Mora, getting into a car to head to Alonzo's mother's house in San Francisco for a Thanksgiving gathering. She was never seen alive again.After a lengthy investigation, Mora was charged with murder in February 2007, even though her body was not found. Oakland police said Alonzo's blood was recovered from the room where...
OAKLAND, CA
CBS San Francisco

School bus in San Francisco hit by gunfire

SAN FRANCISCO -- A school bus was hit by stray gunfire in San Francisco Monday, according to police.San Francisco police said officers from the Bayview Station responded to a Shotspotter activation on the 1300 block of Fitzgerald Ave. at about 9 a.m. Monday. Officers found a number of spent shell casings on the street and spoke with a woman who said she was in a parked school bus that she drives when she heard gunshots at 3rd St. and Egbert Ave., which is about one block east of the location.The victim told police she dropped to the floor of the bus and waited until the gunfire stopped. She was not hurt but the bullets damaged the school bus. Police said a preliminary investigation showed neither the bus nor the driver was the intended target. It was not clear which school or schools the bus serviced. A spokesperson for the San Francisco Unified School District said none of the buses working for the district's schools were involved in the incident.San Francisco police asked anyone with information about the incident to contact the department at 415-575-4444 or send a text to TIP411 and begin the message with SFPD.  
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
City
San Francisco, CA
San Francisco, CA
Crime & Safety
County
San Francisco, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
KTVU FOX 2

Man shot during attempted robbery in Tenderloin

SAN FRANCISCO - A 49-year-old man was shot during an attempted robbery in San Francisco's Tenderloin neighborhood on Tuesday evening, police said. The shooting was reported around 5:30 p.m. in the area of Eddy and Hyde streets, where four suspects tried to rob the victim of his backpack and then shot him during the struggle over it, according to police.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Bay Area

Body of Woman Who Went Missing in Oakland in 2004 Found

The body of a 48-year-old woman who went missing in Oakland on Thanksgiving in 2004 was found earlier this month, Alameda County prosecutors announced Wednesday. Cynthia "Linda" Alonzo went missing on Nov. 24, 2004, after she and her boyfriend Eric Mora were last seen getting in a car together in West Oakland to go to her mother's house in San Francisco for Thanksgiving, according to the District Attorney's Office.
OAKLAND, CA
SFGate

Man Injured In Morning Drive-By Shooting

A 25-year-old man was injured in a drive-by shooting Monday morning in Stockton, police said. Police said the man was in the 1400 block of East Church Street around 10:10 a.m. when the suspects drove past in a white sedan, shot the victim, and fled. The man was transported to...
STOCKTON, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Burglar breaks into Daly City mosque twice to steal cash

DALY CITY, Calif. - Surveillance video shows a man breaking into the Daly City Islamic Center twice to steal cash donations. On his first visit May 2, "he breaks into the door. He went inside, he also breaks into the office," said mosque president Nabil Fara. He ended up stealing about $1,000 in cash donations.
DALY CITY, CA
#Mission District#Violent Crime#Bcn#Sfpd#Bay City News Inc#Reuse
news24-680.com

Man Shot In El Sobrante Wednesday

Bay Station deputy sheriffs were dispatched to a residence in the 5100 block of Argyle Road in El Sobrante early Wednesday after receiving a report of a shooting in the area. Officers arrived in the area at approximately 1:27 a.m. and found the victim, suffering from a gunshot wound. A CHP helicopter landed and took the wounded man to a local hospital. His condition was not provided.
EL SOBRANTE, CA
KRON4 News

Arrest made in alleged homicide near SJSU

SAN JOSE (KRON) – San Jose police have arrested a 41-year-old woman on suspicion of a double shooting early Monday that left one person dead and another injured, according to a press release. Jessica Nicole Garrison was arrested on suspicion of homicide and was booked into Santa Clara County Main Jail, the press release stated. […]
SAN JOSE, CA
KRON4 News

Mission District homicide being investigated by SFPD

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Officers from the San Francisco Police Department Homicide Detail are investigating a homicide that took place in SF’s Mission District on Saturday, May 14. Officers from the SFPD Mission Police Station responded to the area of 24th Street and Balmy for a report of an assault. According to a release from […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Video: South San Francisco motorcycle officer struck by car

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. - A South San Francisco motorcycle officer was struck by a car while doing traffic enforcement work in Redwood City. The officer was struck Tuesday at about 2:25 p.m., when she entered the intersection of Fifth Avenue and Bay Road, according to the South San Francisco Police Department.
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Public Safety
KTVU FOX 2

Man charged with murder after body found dumped in Oakland hills

OAKLAND, Calif. - Authorities on Wednesday said a man found fatally shot in the Oakland hills had been attacked at a homeless camp before his body was dumped. Officials said the victim, Shafi Qasimi, 25, was a transient and at a homeless camp off Willow Pass Road in Concord when he was attacked.
OAKLAND, CA
CBS Sacramento

2 Hurt, 1 Critically, In South Sacramento Crash

SACRAMENTO COUNTY (CBS13) – Two people have been taken to the hospital after a crash in south Sacramento on Wednesday. 2 patients were treated and transported by ambulance. Thank you @SacFirePIO for assisting! pic.twitter.com/VQAbCzru4A — Metro Fire of Sacramento (@metrofirepio) May 18, 2022 Metro Fire of Sacramento says two vehicles were involved in the crash, which happened near Stockton Boulevard and Orange Avenue. Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear, but one of the vehicles ended up with significant damage. One of the two people hurt in the crash suffered critical injuries, firefighters say. The other person is reportedly in moderate condition.
SACRAMENTO, CA
NBC Bay Area

Inmates Injured Following Fights at Elmwood Jail in Milpitas: Sheriff

Injuries are reported following two large-scale fights involving inmates at the Elmwood Correctional Facility in Milpitas, according to the Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office. Several inmates have been transported to a hospital for treatment and no injuries are considered life threatening, sheriff's officials said, adding no deputies were hurt during...
MILPITAS, CA
KRON4 News

1 dead after San Jose shooting

SAN JOSE (KRON) – The victim of a shooting yesterday has died, according to a tweet from the San Jose Police Department early Wednesday. It’s the city’s 11th reported homicide this year, and only the third this week. The shooting was around 6:44 p.m. Tuesday in the area of South King Road and Hermocilla Way. […]
SAN JOSE, CA
CBS San Francisco

East San Jose shooting victim succumbs to his wounds

SAN JOSE -- A man wounded in a Tuesday evening shooting in San Jose has died of his wounds becoming San Jose's 11th homicide victim this year.San Jose police posted on Twitter Wednesday morning that the man had died at the hospital and the investigation into the shooting was ongoing.Police were called at around 6:44 p.m to the area of S. King Road and Hermocilla Way in East San Jose  near the Rancho del Pueblo Golf Course to investigate reports of a shooting.Upon arrival, officers found a  male victim with a life-threatening injury. The man's identity was being withheld pending the Santa Clara County Coroner's Office notifying his next of kin.No information regarding a description of the suspect,  motive and if an arrest has been made have been released.The slaying was the city's 11th homicide of the year and the third in three days.  
SAN JOSE, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Minivan driver kills elderly man in San Jose parking lot

SAN JOSE, Calif. - A Toyota minivan driver struck and killed an elderly man who was walking through a parking lot in San Jose, police said. Neither the elderly man nor the driver was identified. San Jose said the man's death marks the 19th pedestrian fatality of 2022. Compared to...
SAN JOSE, CA

