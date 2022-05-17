ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Blues' Torey Krug: Will rehab in Denver

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

According to coach Craig Berube, Krug (lower body) will go to Denver "for rehab purposes," Jeremy Rutherford of...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Sports

Penguins' Kris Letang: Sets new career high

Letang recorded 68 points this season, a new personal best, including two goals and 20 assists with the man advantage in 78 games. It was the first time since 2017-18 in which Letang played in more than 70 games, in part due to the two shortened NHL seasons. Even with his contract situation in doubt, Letang should be a top-end fantasy option heading into the 2022-23 campaign regardless of whether he is playing in Pittsburgh or somewhere else for the first time in his career.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Blues' Justin Faulk: Chips in with assist

Faulk recorded an assist, two shots on goal and six hits in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Avalanche in Game 2. Faulk has picked up a helper in both games of this second-round series. The 30-year-old blueliner is up to six helpers through eight playoff outings overall. He's added 23 hits, 19 shots on net, 10 PIM and a minus-1 rating while logging important minutes in a top-four role on the St. Louis blue line.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
CBS Sports

Pirates' Ben Gamel: Reaches base three times

Gamel went 1-for-2 with two walks and run scored Friday against St. Louis. Gamel occupied his typical leadoff spot with a righty on the mound. He walked in two of his first three plate appearances but came around to score after singling in the eighth inning. The performance ended a 14 at-bat hitless stretch, though Gamel has had a quietly productive campaign by hitting .274/.376/.419 with 16 runs scored and 15 RBI across 132 plate appearances.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Brewers' Lorenzo Cain: Not starting Wednesday

Cain isn't starting Wednesday's game against Atlanta. Cain has gone 1-for-10 with a walk and three strikeouts over his last three games, and he'll be out of the lineup for the second time in the last four matchups. Tyrone Taylor will take over in center field and bat fifth.
MILWAUKEE, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Denver, CO
State
Minnesota State
City
Denver, MO
State
Colorado State
City
St. Louis, MO
Local
Colorado Sports
County
Denver, CO
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Saint Louis, MO
Local
Saint Louis, MO Sports
Denver, CO
Sports
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Adam Wainwright: Logs another quality start

Wainwright (5-3) allowed a run on four hits and three walks while striking out three in seven innings to earn the win over the Pirates on Friday. Although Wainwright missed a turn through the rotation last week while on the COVID-19 IL, he's performed well since then with back-to-back quality starts. The 40-year-old has now posted four consecutive quality starts, and he's posted a 2.08 ERA in 26 innings during that time. The right-hander will attempt to remain productive in his next start, and he tentatively lines up to take the mound at home against the Brewers on Friday.
GLENDALE, AZ
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Nolan Gorman: Contract officially selected

Gorman's contract was officially selected by the Cardinals on Thursday, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports. The 22-year-old will make his major-league debut while starting at second base during Friday's game against the Pirates, while Tommy Edman is slated to shift to shortstop in the near future. Gorman got off to a hot start at Triple-A Memphis this year and slashed .308/.367/.677 with 15 homers, 31 runs, 23 RBI and three stolen bases over 34 games. Since Paul DeJong struggled early in the season prior to being sent down, Gorman should have a chance to earn long-term playing time in St. Louis.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
CBS Sports

Rays' Phoenix Sanders: Reinstated, sent down

Sanders (back) was reinstated from the 15-day injured list and optioned to Triple-A Durham on Wednesday, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports. Sanders was placed on the injured list with low back spasms in early May, but he's back to full health after spending the minimum amount of time on the shelf. The right-hander has posted a 1.35 ERA and 0.65 WHIP in 6.2 innings over four appearances in Durham this year.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
CBS Sports

Royals' Michael Taylor: In COVID protocols

Taylor (undisclosed) was scratched from Wednesday's game against the White Sox because he entered MLB's COVID-19 protocols, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports. It's unclear whether or not Taylor tested positive for the virus, but he'll be unavailable until he clears the testing protocols regardless. The 31-year-old is likely to land on the injured list ahead of Thursday's series finale versus Chicago. Kyle Isbel figures to see more run in the outfield during his absence.
KANSAS CITY, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Scott Perunovich
Person
Craig Berube
Person
Torey Krug
CBS Sports

Red Sox's Michael Wacha: Activated for Friday's start

Wacha (side) was activated from the 15-day injured list ahead of his start against the Mariners on Friday. The 30-year-old spent the 15-day minimum on the shelf after going down with left intercostal irritation, and the brevity of his absence will allow him to return without a minor-league rehab assignment. Wacha threw a two-inning simulated game earlier this week but hasn't seen game action since May 3, so he could have some minor workload limitations in his first start back. The right-hander is off to a strong start in 2022 with a 1.38 ERA, 0.92 WHIP and 19:11 K:BB through five starts.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Sports

Mariners' Wyatt Mills: Sent to Triple-A

Mills was optioned to Triple-A Tacoma on Friday. Mills had a 1.17 ERA over his first six appearances, but he'll head to the minors after giving up three runs in his past two outings. The 27-year-old could rejoin Seattle's bullpen mix later in the campaign.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Mariners' Evan White: Plays six in rehab debut

White (sports hernia) started at first base and went 0-for-2 over six innings in Triple-A Tacoma's loss to Sacramento on Wednesday. White kicked off his rehab assignment with a quiet day, but he apparently made it through his stint no worse for wear and will likely bump up to playing a full game soon. The once-promising prospect is likely to be optioned to the Rainiers once he's activated from the injured list, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Jake McCarthy: Promoted, starting Friday

McCarthy was recalled from Triple-A Reno and will start in right field Friday against the Cubs. McCarthy was optioned to Reno in late April, but he's recently been traveling with the big-league club as a member of the practice squad. He appeared in 13 games for Arizona prior to the demotion and hit .120/.185/.240 with a 42.9 percent strikeout rate.
PHOENIX, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rehab#The Blues
CBS Sports

Brewers' Trevor Kelley: Returns to Triple-A

Kelley was optioned to Triple-A Nashville on Friday. Kelley was promoted from Nashville earlier this week and picked up the win Wednesday in his MLB debut after allowing one unearned run on one hit with a strikeout and zero walks. He's been electric at the Triple-A level this season with a 0.69 ERA and 17:4 K:BB across 13 innings.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Jack Flaherty: Shifts to 60-day injured list

Flaherty (shoulder) was transferred to the 60-day injured list Thursday, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports. Flaherty has been sidelined since the start of the regular season due to a right shoulder injury, but he began throwing bullpen sessions early this month. Since the right-hander will likely require a rehab assignment before rejoining the major-league club, his shift to the 60-day injured list shouldn't impact his return timetable. Matthew Liberatore is slated to have his contract selected to make his major-league debut as the starter for Saturday's game against the Pirates.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
CBS Sports

Padres' Austin Nola: Retreats to bench

Nola isn't starting Friday against the Giants. Nola went 1-for-4 with two strikeouts in Thursday's win over the Phillies, and he'll take a seat for the second time in the last three games. Jorge Alfaro will start behind the plate and bat ninth.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Sports

Giants' Azeez Ojulari: Working with first team

Ojulari was seen working as the first-team outside linebacker during OTAs on Thursday, Zack Rosenblatt of NJ.com reports. The second-year product out of Georgia was the Giants' starting outside linebacker opposite from rookie edge defender Kayvon Thibodeaux during the team's third OTA session of the offseason. Ojulari has also worked to bulk up this offseason, adding 10 pounds to work his way up to 255 according to Dan Duggan of The Athletic. Ojulari's added mass combined with his production as a rookie - 49 tackles and eight sacks over 17 games with 13 starts - has likely established him as one of the team's two starting outside linebackers heading into the coming 2022 regular season.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Hockey
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Tommy Edman: Shifting to shortstop

Edman will primarily play shortstop moving forward with prospect Nolan Gorman being promoted Friday to play second base, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports. Edman has started at the keystone in 35 of 37 games this season, but he'll now shift to shortstop with Gorman being promoted in the wake of Paul Dejong's demotion last week. Edman struggled the past two years but has a .269/.367/.431 in 2022 and has reclaimed the leadoff role, and the positional move will give him a minor boost in fantasy once he reaches the eligibility threshold.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Albert Pujols: Drives in two runs, steals base

Pujols went 2-for-4 with two RBI and a stolen base Wednesday in a loss to the Mets. Pujols knocked in the Cardinals' first two runs with a second-inning single, and he followed with another single and a stolen base in the fourth. The unexpected theft was the veteran's first this season -- he was caught in his only other attempt after going 13-for-13 on stolen-base tries over his previous six campaigns. Pujols has knocked in three runs over his past two games after notching only one RBI across his previous 12 contests.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
CBS Sports

White Sox's Ryan Burr: Sent to Triple-A

Burr was optioned to Triple-A Charlotte on Friday, LaMond Pope of the Chicago Tribune reports. Burr has surrendered six earned runs with a 7:4 K:BB over nine innings this year and will now head to the minors. He had a 2.45 ERA in 34 outings for Chicago in 2021, so he figures to rejoin the big-league bullpen at some point.
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy